NEWS RELEASE For Immediate Release, Contact: Feb. 19, 2020 Julie Fedorchak, (701) 391-1140 Brian Kroshus, (701) 471-7965 Randy Christmann, (701) 328-4091

PSC Approves Permit for Dakota Access Pipeline Pump Station in Emmons County

BISMARCK, ND -The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved a siting permit for a pump station that will be added to the Dakota Access Pipeline in Emmons County. The Commission's decision comes after extensive review of the project that included 15 hours of expert and public testimony at an evidentiary hearing and multiple pre- and post-hearing filings.

Dakota Access, LLC, is planning to construct a pump station that will consist of five 6,000 horsepower electrically driven motors and pumps contained within a building, which will allow the pipeline to increase its current maximum capacity of 600,000 barrels per day to up to 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day. The proposed project does not include construction of additional mainline pipe.

The Commission received the company's application for the pump station project in June 2019. A public hearing was held in Linton on Nov. 13, 2019, where 15 hours of testimony from the company, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe (designated as interveners), and the public were heard on the official record. In addition, the Commission received more than 26,000 comments and petition signatures in relation to this case.

"This permit process included a very thorough review of the impacts and potential risks of this proposed expansion. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, as official interveners, brought to light a number of important issues that we fully vetted through multiple experts during the extensive hearing process. The Tribe's participation improved this process and I really appreciate their involvement," said Commissioner Julie Fedorchak who holds the siting portfolio. "I'm satisfied that the company's overall plans including leak detection and integrity management plans, worst case discharge response plans, and commitment to exceed federal requirements for surge protection effectively meet and in cases exceed the state's permitting requirements."

The order approved today contains the following provisions the company will be required to comply with: