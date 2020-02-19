|
NEWS RELEASE
For Immediate Release, Contact:
Feb. 19, 2020
Julie Fedorchak, (701) 391-1140
Brian Kroshus, (701) 471-7965
|
Randy Christmann, (701) 328-4091
PSC Approves Permit for Dakota Access Pipeline Pump Station in Emmons County
BISMARCK, ND -The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved a siting permit for a pump station that will be added to the Dakota Access Pipeline in Emmons County. The Commission's decision comes after extensive review of the project that included 15 hours of expert and public testimony at an evidentiary hearing and multiple pre- and post-hearing filings.
Dakota Access, LLC, is planning to construct a pump station that will consist of five 6,000 horsepower electrically driven motors and pumps contained within a building, which will allow the pipeline to increase its current maximum capacity of 600,000 barrels per day to up to 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day. The proposed project does not include construction of additional mainline pipe.
The Commission received the company's application for the pump station project in June 2019. A public hearing was held in Linton on Nov. 13, 2019, where 15 hours of testimony from the company, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe (designated as interveners), and the public were heard on the official record. In addition, the Commission received more than 26,000 comments and petition signatures in relation to this case.
"This permit process included a very thorough review of the impacts and potential risks of this proposed expansion. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, as official interveners, brought to light a number of important issues that we fully vetted through multiple experts during the extensive hearing process. The Tribe's participation improved this process and I really appreciate their involvement," said Commissioner Julie Fedorchak who holds the siting portfolio. "I'm satisfied that the company's overall plans including leak detection and integrity management plans, worst case discharge response plans, and commitment to exceed federal requirements for surge protection effectively meet and in cases exceed the state's permitting requirements."
The order approved today contains the following provisions the company will be required to comply with:
-
The design, construction and operation of the pump station will be in accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation regulations governing the transportation of hazardous liquids by pipeline.
-
The maximum operating pressure for the entire pipeline, including the pump station, will remain at 1,400 pounds per square inch.
-
As required by federal regulations, no operator may permit the pressure in a pipeline during surges or other variations from normal operations to exceed 110 percent of the pipeline operating pressure limit. Dakota Access has hired experts to do a surge
analysis and make recommendations for controlling any abnormal operating pressures so as not to exceed 105 percent of the operating pressure on the system. Dakota Access will have a surge relief valve at each of the pump stations along the pipeline route and a surge relief tank for each valve. In the event of an unplanned mainline valve closure, the control system will shut down all upstream pump stations.
-
The pipeline, including the pump station, uses a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system that monitors and tracks, on a continual 24-hour basis, the pressure, temperature, density and flow of the oil and displays each movement's status to a dedicated team of operators in their operations control center.
-
Dakota Access will incorporate remote leak detection at the pump station, which will allow for immediate shut down of the facility should a release occur.
-
The maximum sound level at the fence line of the pump station site will be 55 decibels at any time. Dakota Access will incorporate sound mitigation measures to ensure compliance, including housing the pump station within a building that includes sound-reducing insulation.
-
Dakota Access has developed response plans required by federal regulators, including an Integrity Management Plan and a Facility Response Plan. These plans will be updated as required by federal regulations.
"The review process with the application was extensive and thorough, involving numerous state and federal authorities. Each plays a specific role in the process including operational oversight. The application met the necessary requirements, those clearly defined by law," said Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus. "While some won't agree with the decision, it's imperative that any regulatory body stays within the boundaries of their jurisdictional authority. Doing so otherwise creates regulatory uncertainty and inhibits orderly development. That's not what the legislature intended when the siting act was written."
"After one of the most extensive public hearings in Commission history, it is clear that the DAPL optimization project meets all of North Dakota's siting criteria and is in the best interest of our citizens," said Commissioner Randy Christmann. "It will move an enormous amount of oil more safely and more efficiently."
Dakota Access is a crude oil pipeline that starts in the Bakken region of North Dakota and ends in Illinois. In North Dakota, the pipeline runs approximately 358 miles through Mountrail, Williams, McKenzie, Dunn, Mercer, Morton and Emmons Counties.
The pump station would be located approximately five miles west of Linton on Highway 13. (Note to the media: A map showing the proposed location of the project has been provided to you for use with any announcements/stories you print.) Estimated cost of the project is $35 to $40 million.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety and coal mine reclamation. For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.
