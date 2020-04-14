Log in
PSC Initiates Investigation of Johnson County Gas and Its Affiliate

04/14/2020 | 11:03am EDT

PSC Initiates Investigation of Johnson County Gas and Its Affiliate

FRANKFORT Ky (April 14, 2020) - The Public Service Commission initiated an investigation into Johnson County Gas Company, Inc. (Johnson County Gas), and its affiliate Hall, Stephens, and Hall Gas Company (Hall) to determine whether the cost of gas sold to Johnson County by Hall during a six-year period was no greater than the market price as required by statutes governing such transactions. In its proceeding, the PSC is also seeking to determine whether the Gas Cost Recovery (GCR) component of Johnson County's rates and the rates charged by Hall within the same time period, April 1, 2013 to September 3, 2019, are fair, just, and reasonable as required by statute, and if not, whether the rates to customers should be adjusted. Johnson County and Hall have 20 days to file a written response to the allegations.

Johnson County gas serves 274 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Johnson County, Kentucky. As a local distribution company (LDC), Johnson County Gas is required to file quarterly GCR rate reports with the Commission. The GCR report provides documentation to ensure retail rates of local distribution companies' customers are adjusted to reflect any changes in the wholesale cost of gas.

During the six-year period, Johnson County Gas failed to file the required reports, and its most recent filed GCR report "contained discrepancies, errors and omissions" and is therefore still pending. The Commission can find no indication that Johnson County Gas has attempted to negotiate lower gas prices from its affiliate wholesale supplier or its unaffiliated wholesale supplier, as is required by law.

The Commission initiated a separate investigation of Johnson County Gas in February 2019 (Case No. 2019-00056), and from that proceeding, the Commission has determined that Johnson County's GCR rate may no longer be reasonable. Recently approved GCR rates for other LDCs are in the range of $4 per Mcf, compared with Johnson County's rate of $6.4140 per Mcf. Therefore, today's Order directs Johnson County to collect the GCR component of its rates subject to refund effective for bills rendered after the date of this Order until further Order of the Commission.

Mr. Bud Rife is the owner, president, and director of Johnson County Gas and he is a minority owner and manager of Hall, which only supplies natural gas to Johnson County Gas.

-More-

PSC Initiates Investigation of Johnson County Gas and Its Affiliate-page 2

Mr. Rife is also the sole owner of another natural gas distribution utility B&H Gas Company (B&H Gas) that was found to be in violation of statutes governing transactions between a regulated gas distribution company and its affiliate wholesale supplier (B&S Oil and Gas). The two companies appealed the Commission's final 2017 Order directing B&H Gas to refund $101,876 it had over-collected from its customers. The Franklin Circuit Court upheld the Commission's Order in a decision issued on April 2, 2020. The Court chastised the companies' "self-dealing pricing scheme," and stated the Commission's 2017 Order was "supported by substantial evidence."

Today's Order is available at psc.ky.gov. The case number is 2020-00122.

The PSC is an independent agency attached for administrative purposes to the Energy and Environment Cabinet. It regulates more than 1,100 gas, water, sewer, electric and telecommunication utilities operating in Kentucky.

-30-

FOLLOW THE PSC ON TWITTER @KYPSC

QUESTIONS OR PROBLEMS REGARDING YOUR UTILITY SERVICE? CALL THE PSC CONSUMER HOTLINE: 800-772-4636

Disclaimer

Kentucky Public Service Commission published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 15:02:09 UTC
