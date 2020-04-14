Andy Beshear Michael J. Schmitt Governor Chairman Rebecca W. Goodman Commonwealth of Kentucky Robert Cicero Public Service Commission Secretary Vice Chairman Energy and Environment Cabinet 211 Sower Blvd. P.O. Box 615 Talina R. Mathews Frankfort, Kentucky 40602-0615 Commissioner Telephone: (502) 564-3940 Fax: (502) 564-3460 psc.ky.gov NEWS RELEASE Contact: Karen Wilson 502-782-7136 or 502-564-3940 502-330-2454 (cell) KarenL.Wilson@ky.gov

PSC Initiates Investigation of Johnson County Gas and Its Affiliate

FRANKFORT Ky (April 14, 2020) - The Public Service Commission initiated an investigation into Johnson County Gas Company, Inc. (Johnson County Gas), and its affiliate Hall, Stephens, and Hall Gas Company (Hall) to determine whether the cost of gas sold to Johnson County by Hall during a six-year period was no greater than the market price as required by statutes governing such transactions. In its proceeding, the PSC is also seeking to determine whether the Gas Cost Recovery (GCR) component of Johnson County's rates and the rates charged by Hall within the same time period, April 1, 2013 to September 3, 2019, are fair, just, and reasonable as required by statute, and if not, whether the rates to customers should be adjusted. Johnson County and Hall have 20 days to file a written response to the allegations.

Johnson County gas serves 274 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Johnson County, Kentucky. As a local distribution company (LDC), Johnson County Gas is required to file quarterly GCR rate reports with the Commission. The GCR report provides documentation to ensure retail rates of local distribution companies' customers are adjusted to reflect any changes in the wholesale cost of gas.

During the six-year period, Johnson County Gas failed to file the required reports, and its most recent filed GCR report "contained discrepancies, errors and omissions" and is therefore still pending. The Commission can find no indication that Johnson County Gas has attempted to negotiate lower gas prices from its affiliate wholesale supplier or its unaffiliated wholesale supplier, as is required by law.

The Commission initiated a separate investigation of Johnson County Gas in February 2019 (Case No. 2019-00056), and from that proceeding, the Commission has determined that Johnson County's GCR rate may no longer be reasonable. Recently approved GCR rates for other LDCs are in the range of $4 per Mcf, compared with Johnson County's rate of $6.4140 per Mcf. Therefore, today's Order directs Johnson County to collect the GCR component of its rates subject to refund effective for bills rendered after the date of this Order until further Order of the Commission.

Mr. Bud Rife is the owner, president, and director of Johnson County Gas and he is a minority owner and manager of Hall, which only supplies natural gas to Johnson County Gas.

-More-