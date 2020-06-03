Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PSC Software™ Has Developed a New Functionality in Our Industry Leading Real Time Inspection Management Software, ACE Inspection™, to Facilitate Remote Inspections and Audits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

As of March 18th, 2020, the FDA suspended routine onsite domestic inspections until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The FDA has signaled that they will implement alternative methods in order to continue inspections, including using remote applications. FDA will be releasing a revision to their Inspection Manual to address their remote inspection procedures and requirements.

PSC Software recognizes the urgent need to continue both FDA inspections and other audits for our clients allowing your products to progress through the regulatory approval process while maintaining compliance. With this shift in how inspections will be performed, PSC Software has developed a new functionality in our industry leading real time inspection management software, ACE Inspection, to facilitate remote inspections and audits.

ACE’s Virtual Inspection Management functionality, currently slated for release in July 2020, will allow inspectors and auditors to securely and remotely view your records and documents in response to an inspection request record created in the ACE Inspection software.

Once the inspection request record has been reviewed and reaches the proper status, ACE Virtual Inspection Management will allow the inspector to view the approved document and limited metadata associated with the document, through an encrypted viewing portal. This portal will have permissions that will give you the ability to:

  1. Limit permissions for the Inspector/Auditor, e.g. view only, download or other permissions.
  2. Set a timeframe of access for the inspector/auditor to the portal.
  3. Limit the metadata that will be visible to the inspector/auditor.

About PSC Software

PSC Software,a division of PSC Biotech Corporation, provides inspection management and enterprise quality management software solutions enabling businesses to safely and efficiently deliver their products to market. Applications developed by PSC Softwareaddress the needs of organizations that must maintain compliance in regulated industries. Our principle is that software should be affordable and user-friendly in order to provide a competitive advantage to our customers worldwide.

If you would like more information regarding ACE Inspection’s Virtual Inspection Management capabilities, please reach out to PSC Software at sales@pscsoftware.com.

Our website: https://biotech.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pPSC Software™ Has Developed a New Functionality in Our Industry Leading Real Time Inspection Management Software, ACE Inspection™, to Facilitate Remote Inspections and Audits
BU
05:51pCOURAGE UNDER FIRE : Policy Responses in Emerging Market and Developing Economies to the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
05:51pNAVIGATOR : S.A. informs on the sole item on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 25 2020
PU
05:50pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. - HALL
GL
05:47pTRI Pointe Group, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $350 Million of Senior Notes Due 2028
GL
05:47pU.S. to Block Flights by Chinese Airlines -- 4th Update
DJ
05:46pBP : evacuating offshore workers, cutting Gulf of Mexico production due to storm
RE
05:46pNAVIGATOR : informs on the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 25 2020
PU
05:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence of Knee Injuries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : CMBS Loan Performance Trend Update
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group