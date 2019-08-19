Log in
PSDO, ASV, WAIR, and AVDR Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

08/19/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSDO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Presidio’s agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners. Shareholders of Presidio will receive 16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-presidio-inc.

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ASV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ASV’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Yanmar Holdings. Shareholders of ASV will receive $7.05 in cash for each share of ASV owned.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Wesco’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity.  Shareholders of Wesco will receive $11.03 in cash for each share of Wesco owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc.

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AVDR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro’s agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation (“Glaukos”) (NYSE: GKOS).  Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each Avedro share common stock.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
