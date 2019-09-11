Log in
PSDO, GCI, MCRN and AVDR Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

09/11/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSDO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Presidio’s agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners. Shareholders of Presidio will receive $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-presidio-inc.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gannett’s agreement to merge with New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media”).  Shareholders of Gannett will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each Gannett share common stock.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gannett-co-inc.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Milacron’s agreement to merge with Hillenbrand, Inc. (“Hillenbrand”). Shareholders of Milacron will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-milacron-holdings-corp.

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AVDR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro’s agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation (“Glaukos”).  Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each Avedro share common stock.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
