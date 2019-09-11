PSDO, GCI, MCRN and AVDR Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
0
09/11/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSDO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Presidio’s agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners. Shareholders of Presidio will receive $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-presidio-inc.
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gannett’s agreement to merge with New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media”). Shareholders of Gannett will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each Gannett share common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gannett-co-inc.
Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Milacron’s agreement to merge with Hillenbrand, Inc. (“Hillenbrand”). Shareholders of Milacron will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-milacron-holdings-corp.
Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AVDR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro’s agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation (“Glaukos”). Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each Avedro share common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc.
If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.