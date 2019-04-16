PSE Launches PATH Initiative for Chemical Engineering Education

Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the advanced process modelling
company, today launched PATH – the Process systems engineering Academic
Teaching Highway – an initiative aimed at ensuring that chemical
engineering graduates enter industry with 21st century skills.
PATH provides high-quality, modular teaching materials to help course
directors and lecturers integrate process modelling and aspects of
digital design into all facets of chemical engineering education. PATH
has evolved with input from industrial employers of chemical engineers
such as Procter & Gamble, ExxonMobil, AstraZeneca and DSM, and the
academic community.
A key aim is to align the teaching of these technologies within
universities with the rapidly-evolving needs of industrial employers, by
providing ready-made materials for use in new or existing modules. Eva
Sorensen, Professor of Chemical Engineering at UCL, says: “The current
wave of digitalisation initiatives in industry is putting pressure on
chemical engineering departments to revisit their taught courses to keep
up, as we need to ensure that our graduate engineers have the skill set
required for the modern world.”
This sentiment is supported by employers of chemical engineers in
industry. Ben Weinstein of Procter & Gamble states: “Modelling is a key
enabler of innovation. It allows us to develop our first prototypes
virtually, and this allows us to explore a much broader design space
than would otherwise be possible”.
PATH provides slides, hands-on exercises and homework assignments that
are designed for implementation within any chemical engineering module.
The material is offered under a Creative Commons licence, which means
that it can be modified and extended as long as the changed versions are
offered on the same terms. The material is intended to promote modelling
and simulation education, and is not linked to any specific software
product.
The initial material has been piloted by several universities, and
experience to date has been overwhelmingly positive. “When incorporated
throughout the curriculum, process modelling helps students gain a
better understanding of both textbook theories and the real world,” says
Pieter Schmal, PATH Programme Director. “It not only makes them better
engineers, but also provides them with a skill in high demand by future
employers.”
