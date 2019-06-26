PSECU Announced as a Forbes Magazine Best-In-State Credit Union for 2019

Harrisburg, PA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Yesterday, Forbes Magazine released its list of Best-In-State Credit Unions for 2019, honoring the top 3.3% of credit unions nationwide. PSECU, Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, is proud to announce that it was included as one of just three credit unions on the list for the state.

“At PSECU, we’re committed to being recognized as our members’ trusted financial partner. That’s at the heart of everything we do – from our efforts to offer the highest quality low- or no-fee financial products and services, to the way we provide digital-first banking options that allow members to manage their finances anytime, anywhere, to our support of a broad spectrum of charitable and educational needs that strengthen our shared communities,” said PSECU President George Rudolph. “To be included on this prestigious list of the top credit unions in the state and nation validates that we are truly fulfilling that vision. On behalf of the credit union and our employees, I’d like to thank our more than 450,000 members for this honor and for allowing us the opportunity to be their trusted financial partner.”

According to the Forbes website, “Members-only credit unions typically have lower fees and offer better interest rates than traditional banks, and the nonprofit model also puts the customer first, resulting in higher levels of satisfaction. But to get to the bottom of whose customers have the highest opinion of them, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce our second annual look at the Best Credit Unions In Each State.”

To create the list, Forbes and partner Statista surveyed 25,000 people in the U.S. about their banking relationships. The consumers were asked 20 questions about their financial dealings with banks and credit unions rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice). National financial institutions with branches in at least 15 states were excluded from the final rankings.

Of the nation’s more than 5,000 credit unions, only 182 were included by the publication as Best-In-State Credit Unions for 2019. Overall survey scores received by financial institutions around the U.S., including both banks and credit unions, ranged from 57.2 to 96.2. PSECU received a strong survey score of 87.83, positioning it as third among fellow Pennsylvania credit unions.

“I’d like to extend congratulations to the other two credit unions in the state that were recognized with this honor - First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and American Heritage Federal Credit Union. Thank you for all you do to help serve our common Pennsylvania community,” added Rudolph.

The full Forbes article detailing the annual Best-In-State rankings is available here.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where pooled resources benefit all members. Today, we are a full-service credit union serving more than 450,000 members and have over $5 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial institution, our goal remains to help our members and their families achieve a better life. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View our Community Report Card to learn how we contribute to the greater good.

