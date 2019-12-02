PSI Awarded $83 Million Contract to Provide C2MS II Support to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Forces

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)—a leading provider of IT solutions to the federal government—has been awarded a contract to support the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Forces (AFSOF) in the operation, maintenance and development of specialized command and control mission systems (C2MS II). Awarded under PSI’s Alliant 2 GWAC, this single-award task order contract has a value of over $83 million.



Under the contract, PSI will support the current mission and priorities of the AFSOF and develop future warfighting capabilities to support special operations throughout the range of military operations around the globe. PSI will bring a mixture of mission and platform knowledge, innovation and DevOps capabilities to enhance Air Force Special Operations Command’s (AFSOC) critical mission to organize, train, educate and equip forces to conduct special operations missions worldwide.

“We are honored for the opportunity to deliver C2MS II capabilities to the 492d and support AFSOF by maintaining its existing systems and developing future warfighter capabilities to help fulfill its mission,” said CEO Terry Lin. “PSI is committed to delivering advanced technology, Agile methodologies and leading edge solutions that will accomplish our client’s global mission and support critical national security objectives.”

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.

For more information, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

