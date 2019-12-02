Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PSI Awarded $83 Million Contract to Provide C2MS II Support to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Forces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:26am EST

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)—a leading provider of IT solutions to the federal government—has been awarded a contract to support the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Forces (AFSOF) in the operation, maintenance and development of specialized command and control mission systems (C2MS II). Awarded under PSI’s Alliant 2 GWAC, this single-award task order contract has a value of over $83 million.

Under the contract, PSI will support the current mission and priorities of the AFSOF and develop future warfighting capabilities to support special operations throughout the range of military operations around the globe. PSI will bring a mixture of mission and platform knowledge, innovation and DevOps capabilities to enhance Air Force Special Operations Command’s (AFSOC) critical mission to organize, train, educate and equip forces to conduct special operations missions worldwide.

“We are honored for the opportunity to deliver C2MS II capabilities to the 492d and support AFSOF by maintaining its existing systems and developing future warfighter capabilities to help fulfill its mission,” said CEO Terry Lin. “PSI is committed to delivering advanced technology, Agile methodologies and leading edge solutions that will accomplish our client’s global mission and support critical national security objectives.”

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.

For more information, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Christina Colbert
ccolbert@plan-sys.com
Planned Systems International, Inc.
410.964.8000                                                                     

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aAMES NATIONAL : Third Quarter Report
PU
10:50aRAYTHEON : debuts portable V-22 virtual reality trainer
PR
10:47aAMAZON COM : pulls Auschwitz Christmas decorations from site
RE
10:47aTVS MOTOR : opens flagship showroom in Guatemala; Introduces four new products for the market
AQ
10:47aRAYTHEON : unveils new dismounted soldier training simulator; U.S. Army synthetic training environment makes training more effective and accessible anytime, anywhere
AQ
10:47aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Selected for Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Phase IIa Program
AQ
10:47aTVS MOTOR : registers sales of 266,582 units in November 2019
AQ
10:47aDHL SUPPLY CHAIN UNVEILS STRATEGY 2025 : 'Innovation and digitalization will help us to put people and customers first.'
AQ
10:47aDAIMLER : decides on key points to streamline the company
AQ
10:47aDEERE MPANY : Shares Down; Bank of America Cuts to Underperform
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ
5Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group