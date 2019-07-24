Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PSMJ Resources Announces the Top-Performing Architecture and Engineering Firms for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

PSMJ’s exclusive Circle of Excellence highlights firms that demonstrate outstanding business achievement in the architecture and engineering industry.

PSMJ Resources, Inc., the world’s leading authority on the effective management of architecture, engineering, and construction firms, announces the members of the 2019 Circle of Excellence. Seventy-two exceptional architecture and engineering firms made it onto the exclusive list this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005706/en/

PSMJ designed the Circle of Excellence to highlight successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in areas such as profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, business development, staff growth, and turnover. The Circle of Excellence represents the top 20 percent of participants in PSMJ’s annual A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, based on 13 key performance metrics.

“Each year, the Circle of Excellence firms come from all corners of the A/E space. This diversity demonstrates that success isn’t defined by a specific firm size, location, or market niche,” says Frank A. Stasiowski, FAIA, Founder and CEO of PSMJ Resources. “The top-performing firms just think and act differently from the rest of the pack to achieve extraordinary business performance.”

PSMJ Resources, Inc. announces the following firms as members of the 2019 Circle of Excellence:

3J Consulting

 

LBYD Engineers

Albeck Gerken, Inc., an Iteris Company

 

Looney Ricks Kiss

Aqua Engineering, Inc.

 

LPAS Architecture + Design

Architectural Engineering Consultants, Inc.

 

M+H Architects

Austin Brockenbrough & Associates

 

Morris-Berg Architects, Inc.

Axiom Engineers, Inc.

 

Niles Bolton Associates, Inc.

Beck Engineering, Inc.

 

O’Dell Engineering

Bollig Engineering

 

PAE Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Bowen Collins & Associates

 

Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc.

Brown Engineers, LLC

 

Pevida Highway Designers, LLC

brwarchitects, p.c.

 

Pope Architects, Inc.

BSTI

 

Praxis3

Carpenter Marty Transportation

 

Prein&Newhof

CMBA Architects

 

Prime Engineering, Inc.

Commonwealth Engineers, Inc.

 

Rainforth Grau Architects

CSW Stuber-Stroeh Engineering Group, Inc. (CSWST2)

 

Research Facilities Design

Curtain Wall Design & Consulting, Inc.

 

Reveer Group, LLC

DELTA |V| Forensic Engineering, Inc.

 

Robert Peccia & Associates, Inc.

DGR Engineering

 

Rodgers Consulting, Inc.

dk Engineering

 

Ruekert & Mielke, Inc.

EDG

 

Runberg Architecture Group

Engineering System Solutions (ES2)

 

Seamon Whiteside

FEH Design

 

Shear Structural

FEI

 

Spicer Group

Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers

 

StudioJAED Architects, Engineers, Planners

Glotman Simpson Consulting Engineers

 

Sugarpine Engineering

HMC Architects

 

Summer Consultants, Inc.

HVJ Associates®

 

The Watershed Company

Integrus Architecture, P.S.

 

Tighe & Bond, Inc.

ISG

 

TMPartners, PLLC

Johnson Braund, Inc.

 

TowerPinkster

Keller Associates, Inc.

 

VLK Architects

Kimley-Horn

 

Ward Scott Architecture, Inc.

Klohn Crippen Berger

 

Weber Thompson

Knutzen Engineering

 

Williams Blackstock Architects

Korda/Nemeth Engineering, Inc.

 

Wright-Pierce

The firms listed alphabetically above agreed to have their names published in association with PSMJ's Circle of Excellence.

“The firms recognized in the Circle of Excellence set the standard for outstanding and sustainable business results,” says Stasiowski. “Some firms have been in this prestigious group year after year!”

Circle of Excellence members understand the importance of benchmarking, and have raised the bar through top-notch business practices. PSMJ will honor these high-performing firms at A/E/C THRIVE 2019: The Growth, Profit, and Success Summit for A/E/C Firm Leaders on October 2-4, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. This unique conference is an opportunity to hear directly from the leaders of top-performing A/E firms and other industry visionaries on specific growth, profit, and performance improvement practices and how to replicate them.

With data from 353 A/E firms across the United States and Canada, PSMJ’s 2019 A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey Report is the go-to industry resource for firms aiming to increase cash flow, lower overhead, and improve overall financial results. Now in its 39th edition, the comprehensive report provides the most valuable research and insight available for making critical decisions that impact the success of a firm.

About PSMJ: For more than 40 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted completely to improving the business performance of A/E/C organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise covers a range of critical business areas such as project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Jollibee selldown pulls stock index lower
AQ
02:10pJune Construction Starts Climb 9 Percent
BU
02:10pOLD LINE BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pBOEING : may cut or halt 737 output if return to service delayed - CEO
RE
02:08pBoeing posts biggest loss on 737 MAX, may have to halt production of jet
RE
02:07pUNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:07pLAKE SHORE BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 and Year to Date Earnings and Declares Dividend
AQ
02:07pTURNKEY CAPITAL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
02:07pBQE Core Wins CPA Practice Advisor Innovation Award
PR
02:05pBOYD GAMING : Tribute Rock Band Arch Allies and Contemporary Urban Jazz Artist Gerald Albright Take the Stage at Aliante in September
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group