PSMJ Resources Announces the Top-Performing Architecture and Engineering Firms for 2019

PSMJ’s exclusive Circle of Excellence highlights firms that demonstrate outstanding business achievement in the architecture and engineering industry.

PSMJ Resources, Inc., the world’s leading authority on the effective management of architecture, engineering, and construction firms, announces the members of the 2019 Circle of Excellence. Seventy-two exceptional architecture and engineering firms made it onto the exclusive list this year.

PSMJ designed the Circle of Excellence to highlight successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in areas such as profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, business development, staff growth, and turnover. The Circle of Excellence represents the top 20 percent of participants in PSMJ’s annual A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, based on 13 key performance metrics.

“Each year, the Circle of Excellence firms come from all corners of the A/E space. This diversity demonstrates that success isn’t defined by a specific firm size, location, or market niche,” says Frank A. Stasiowski, FAIA, Founder and CEO of PSMJ Resources. “The top-performing firms just think and act differently from the rest of the pack to achieve extraordinary business performance.”

PSMJ Resources, Inc. announces the following firms as members of the 2019 Circle of Excellence:

3J Consulting LBYD Engineers Albeck Gerken, Inc., an Iteris Company Looney Ricks Kiss Aqua Engineering, Inc. LPAS Architecture + Design Architectural Engineering Consultants, Inc. M+H Architects Austin Brockenbrough & Associates Morris-Berg Architects, Inc. Axiom Engineers, Inc. Niles Bolton Associates, Inc. Beck Engineering, Inc. O’Dell Engineering Bollig Engineering PAE Consulting Engineers, Inc. Bowen Collins & Associates Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. Brown Engineers, LLC Pevida Highway Designers, LLC brwarchitects, p.c. Pope Architects, Inc. BSTI Praxis3 Carpenter Marty Transportation Prein&Newhof CMBA Architects Prime Engineering, Inc. Commonwealth Engineers, Inc. Rainforth Grau Architects CSW Stuber-Stroeh Engineering Group, Inc. (CSWST2) Research Facilities Design Curtain Wall Design & Consulting, Inc. Reveer Group, LLC DELTA |V| Forensic Engineering, Inc. Robert Peccia & Associates, Inc. DGR Engineering Rodgers Consulting, Inc. dk Engineering Ruekert & Mielke, Inc. EDG Runberg Architecture Group Engineering System Solutions (ES2) Seamon Whiteside FEH Design Shear Structural FEI Spicer Group Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers StudioJAED Architects, Engineers, Planners Glotman Simpson Consulting Engineers Sugarpine Engineering HMC Architects Summer Consultants, Inc. HVJ Associates® The Watershed Company Integrus Architecture, P.S. Tighe & Bond, Inc. ISG TMPartners, PLLC Johnson Braund, Inc. TowerPinkster Keller Associates, Inc. VLK Architects Kimley-Horn Ward Scott Architecture, Inc. Klohn Crippen Berger Weber Thompson Knutzen Engineering Williams Blackstock Architects Korda/Nemeth Engineering, Inc. Wright-Pierce

The firms listed alphabetically above agreed to have their names published in association with PSMJ's Circle of Excellence.

“The firms recognized in the Circle of Excellence set the standard for outstanding and sustainable business results,” says Stasiowski. “Some firms have been in this prestigious group year after year!”

Circle of Excellence members understand the importance of benchmarking, and have raised the bar through top-notch business practices. PSMJ will honor these high-performing firms at A/E/C THRIVE 2019: The Growth, Profit, and Success Summit for A/E/C Firm Leaders on October 2-4, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. This unique conference is an opportunity to hear directly from the leaders of top-performing A/E firms and other industry visionaries on specific growth, profit, and performance improvement practices and how to replicate them.

With data from 353 A/E firms across the United States and Canada, PSMJ’s 2019 A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey Report is the go-to industry resource for firms aiming to increase cash flow, lower overhead, and improve overall financial results. Now in its 39th edition, the comprehensive report provides the most valuable research and insight available for making critical decisions that impact the success of a firm.

About PSMJ: For more than 40 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted completely to improving the business performance of A/E/C organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise covers a range of critical business areas such as project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

