PSMT INVVY MBNKF HL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

06/13/2019 | 09:27am EDT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019
Class Period: October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018

Get additional information about PSMT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pricesmart-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS: INVVY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019
Class Period: March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019

Get additional information about INVVY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS: MBNKF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019
Class Period: March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019

Get additional information about MBNKF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/metro-bank-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019
Class Period: March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019

Get additional information about HL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hecla-mining-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

