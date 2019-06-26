PSMT KSHB LTHM CYH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
06/26/2019 | 09:24am EDT
NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019 Class Period: October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018
Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019 Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT: Vincent Wong, Esq. 39 East Broadway Suite 304 New York, NY 10002 Tel. 212.425.1140 Fax. 866.699.3880 E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com