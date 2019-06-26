Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PSMT KSHB LTHM CYH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:24am EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019
Class Period: October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018

Get additional information about PSMT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pricesmart-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: KSHB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019
Class Period: July 13, 2017 and April 9, 2019

Get additional information about KSHB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/kushco-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019
Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Get additional information about LTHM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019
Class Period: February 20, 2017 and February 27, 2018

Get additional information about CYH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/community-health-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces It Was The First To File A Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL)
GL
09:45aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LYFT, MOMO, ASNA and PYX
GL
09:45aAppia Completes Ground Gravity Survey and Identifies Numerous High-Priority Diamond Drilling Targets on the High-Grade, Critical Rare Earth Element Alces Lake Property
NE
09:43aOMNIA : shares rise on stabilisation plan
AQ
09:43aDATANG INTL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - AGM Statement
PR
09:42aSTRIKING A CHORD : Anthem Helps Patients Navigate Healthcare with Ease
PU
09:42aSCUD : Discloseable transaction construction of factory no. 2 in scud battery industrial park
PU
09:42aTARSUS : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
09:42aSCUD : Discloseable transaction construction of factory no. 3 in scud battery industrial park
PU
09:42aGOLD FIELDS : Gas pipeline to Damang, Tarkwa completed
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NILFISK HOLDING A/S : NILFISK A/S : adjusts financial guidance for 2019 and postpones mid-term targets
2Oil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude stocks, refinery outage
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Equities Chief to Exit Deutsche Bank
5HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About