PSU Vikings : Vikings Look to Keep Momentum in Week Two

The pressures of the early season and finding the first goal of the year are now behind head coach and the Portland State soccer team. The Vikings struck twice against Texas Southern and goalkeeper recorded a shutout to make it back from the 2,000-plus mile journey with a 1-1 record.

Portland State hasn't had much time to rest or train in the opening weeks of the season, but start to get back to a regular schedule this week. The Vikings had four games (two of them exhibitions) in 10 days to start the season.

Still, it will be another unorthodox weekend as the team travels to Spokane, Wash. to play Gonzaga on Friday night before returning to Hillsboro for a home match against CSUN on Sunday.

The Vikings had by all accounts a successful opening weekend at the UTRGV Tournament in Edinburg, Texas. After just one training session following the last exhibition match, the Vikings boarded a plane and jumped right into the heat of competition, literally.

In 100-plus degree heat the Vikings held their own against Oral Roberts on Friday, but couldn't muster a goal despite a late flurry of chances. The defense looked solid but allowed a single goal just before the halftime whistle in the 1-0 loss.

In the second game against Texas Southern, the defense held form and the offense provided some help. and each scored in the first half, setting the Vikings up for a 2-0 shutout victory.

This week, after some extra training days, they are prepared for a shorter journey and a home match. Gonzaga and CSUN will be good tests early in the season for the Vikings, who have showed signs of progression in every match so far this season.

SCOUTING GONZAGA:

•The Zags were set for a two-game opening weekend in Spokane, but poor air quality resulted in a canceled game on Sunday. Still, Gonzaga had a thrilling start to the season against Grand Canyon. After trailing 1-0, Gonzaga scored in the 82nd minute to force overtime where they won on a diving header in the 102nd minute.

•Don't let the late goal fool you, Gonzaga's offense had plenty of chances to score in the season opener. The Zags attempted 26 shots, 17 on goal, in the game. GCU goalkeeper Abby Burton made 15 saves over the game to keep her team in the match.

•Last season, the Zags finished 10-8-1 overall, but had just a 2-7 record in conference play. They played two Big Sky teams last season, beating Portland State 2-1 and losing to eventual Big Sky champion Eastern Washington by the same score.

•India Jencks was one of three Gonzaga players to attempt five shots in the season opener. Her fifth shot was the game winner. She was also the leading scorer for Gonzaga with nine goals last season. Jodi Ulkekul scored the other goal for the Zags and had four shot attempts in the game.

•Isabel Jones played every minute in goal for Gonzaga, making three saves. She played in 18 of 19 matches last season with a 1.64 GAA and 59 saves.

•Seven field players played all 102 minutes for the Zags in the opener and only four substitutes were used. By contrast, Portland State had just three players play all 90 minutes in a game on the opening weekend, although and did it twice. The Vikings also made 16 total substitutions in the two games, eight in each.

•The air quality in Spokane remains poor. On Monday morning, Spokane had the worst air quality in the nation, but the game is still scheduling to happen on Friday

ALL-TIME SERIES VS. GONZAGA:

The Vikings are 3-11-2 all time against Gonzaga, including losses in the last two seasons. Last year, Gonzaga jumped out to a 2-0 lead. scored a goal in the 84th minute to cut the deficit to one, but the Vikings couldn't find the equalizer.

SCOUTING CSUN:

•The Matadors are coming off a 2-0 loss at home to Big Sky opponent Northern Arizona. NAU finished fourth in the Big Sky preseason poll, eight points ahead of Portland State in sixth place. They started their season with a 2-2 draw against Illinois State.

•Last week's loss snapped a 10-match unbeaten streak streak for the Matadors dating back to the 2017 season, which was a program record. They had five wins and five draws in their last 10 games, but were eliminated in penalty kicks in the conference tournament.

•They played against two ranked opponents last year, earning a draw in both matches. They had a 1-1 draw against No. 24 Long Beach State and a scoreless draw against No. 16 Colorado.

•The Matadors and Portland State share similar statistics through the opening weekend. CSUN attempted 21 shots in two games, PSU attempted 24. The Matadors put 12 on goal as opposed to 10 for the Vikings, but Portland State had 11 corners compared to just three for CSUN.

•Marissa Favela is the top returner for the Matadors. She led the team with 16 points last season (seven goals, two assists) but didn't record a shot last weekend.

•The Matadors lost both goalkeepers from a season ago, resulting in true freshman Taylor Thames starting both games between the posts last weekend. Thames allowed four goals, but did record 15 saves to put her in a tie for 13th in the country in total saves.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS. CSUN:

The Vikings trail in the all-time series 1-5-0. The most recent meeting came in 2016, where the Vikings lost a 1-0 decision at Hillsboro Stadium. They have failed to score a goal in the last five meetings. The Vikings won the first meeting between the teams 3-2 in overtime in 1997.

AWARD WINNING WEEKEND:

It was a big weekend for a couple of Vikings defenders. and were each named to the UTRGV Tournament All-Tournament Team. Faingold, a redshirt senior from Lincoln, Calif., made nine total saves and had a shutout against Texas Southern (See below for more on Faingold's place in PSU history).

Poore, a sophomore defender from Beaverton, Ore., played all 90 minutes at center back for the Vikings. The team allowed just one goal over two games at the UTRGV Tournament.

Faingold doubled her awards for the week after earning Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It is the second time in Faingold's career that she has earned the honor.

FAINGOLD CHASING HISTORY:

Redshirt senior goalkeeper entered the 2018 season with a firm place as one of the best goalkeepers in Portland State history. Now, she is chasing after school records in numerous different categories.

Her two starts at the UTRGV Tournament move her past Lainey Hulsizer (2009-12) and (2011-14) into fourth all time in program history with 39 starts. She is also fourth all-time in goalkeeper minutes played.

Faingold passed Niki Brooks (2002-05) in career saves last weekend, moving her into third place all time with 167 saves. She also passed Brooks in career shutouts with the 12th of her career against Texas Southern. She now sits in fourth in Vikings history in that category.

She also picked up her 15th career win, moving her into a four-way tie for fourth in program history.

NOT A POORE SPORT:

didn't start a game as a freshman and played in less than half of Portland State's matches. The back line was composed mostly of veteran players and Poore was biding her time, waiting for her chance.

Last weekend at the UTRGV Tournament, she made her first two career starts in emphatic fashion. The sophomore played all 90 minutes of both matches, a 1-0 loss to Oral Roberts and a 2-0 shutout win against Texas Southern. After the final match, Poore was named to the All-Tournament Team.

SEEING YELLOW:

The Vikings have already received their fair share of cautions this season, picking up four yellow cards in the first two matches. The Vikings are tied for fifth in the country in cautions. was the lone Viking to pick up a yellow card in the opener. She picked up her second caution against Texas Southern and was joined by and .

SCORING OFF A PENALTY, KIND OF:

The Vikings had their first look at a penalty kick this season in the match against Texas Southern. attempted the penalty with the Vikings leading 1-0 and, although it was saved, Portland State still found a way to score.



Speedy freshman raced to the ball after it was saved and played a ball to the back post, which finished for to double the Vikings lead.

BURTON NAMES WHITNEY ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH:

named her associate head coach this week. Whitney and Burton have a long history dating back to their time shared at Sacramento State over a decade ago. Burton gave Whitney the promotion to show appreciation for all of the hard work she does, which Burton said goes above and beyond what a normal assistant would.

