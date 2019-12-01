Log in
PSVR, Oculus Rift & HTC Vive VR Headset Cyber Monday Deals for 2019. VR Headset Savings Compared by Save Bubble

12/01/2019 | 05:01pm EST

We’re listing the top Cyber Monday VR headset deals for 2019, featuring savings on virtual reality bundles and peripherals from HTC, Oculus, Samsung, Lenovo and Oculus

Here’s a list of the best VR headset Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Oculus Go, Quest & Rift, HTC Vive Pro, PlayStation VR and Samsung Gear VR devices.

Best VR Headset deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Offering immersive gaming experiences through their Vive VR headsets, HTC has been one of the leading VR companies when it started in 2016. Since then they have updated their Vive line with the HTC Vive Pro and HTC Vive Cosmos which both focuses on comfort, easy setup, and portability. Oculus is also one of the frontrunners in the VR world. The latest Oculus Rift S offers improved optics deliver bright, vivid colors and reduced “screen-door” effect. They also house the Oculus Go, which was dubbed to be their All-In-One VR as it doesn't require a PC or console to run it.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
