PSYC Begins Assembling Team for Original Content Creation

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, in connection with the Company’s ongoing initiative to develop and establish a dynamic resource marketplace for the rapidly expanding medicinal psychedelics sector, it has kicked-off efforts to begin assembling a team of talented and experienced professionals. As part of this effort, the Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Kent Sligh of San Diego, CA to its content development team, with whom PSYC will begin collaborating for the development of original content for its forthcoming Psychedelic Spotlight website and newsletter.



Mr. Sligh comes to PSYC as a proficient writer with a strong background in journalism. Additionally, he has had an impressive artistic career that includes standup comedy and screenwriting, and is currently writing for the nationally syndicated comic strip “Dustin.” Going forward the Company’s intent is for Mr. Sligh to lead the production of the PSYC monthly newsletter, which will include original content that features compelling stories focusing on business developments, medicinal research and treatment applications in the emerging psychedelics industry.

With the initial “soft launch” of the Psychedelic Spotlight website anticipated for next week, and with their debut monthly newsletter scheduled to be released to subscribers next month, PSYC is eager and excited to begin establishing itself as a reputable source for news, information, data, and original content that showcases the quickly evolving sector of medicinal psychedelics. In its efforts to cover the evolution of psychedelics with regard to public health and investor news, the Company is eager to collaborate with Mr. Sligh and leverage his talents to create content that is just as entertaining as it is relevant, dependable, and fact-driven.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Corporate Contact: