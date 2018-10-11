PT Aero Wisata : Aerowisata Board of Director Handover Ceremony

11 Oct 2018
October 10, 2018, Aerowisata held Director handover ceremony. The signing was done by Mr. Gatot Satriawan, previous Director of PT Aero Wisata and Mr Bambang Sujatmiko as the new Director of PT Aero Wisata.
The signing was witnessed by Shareholders and Board of Director and Management of Aerowisata group.
The new compositions of Aerowisata's Board of Commissioners and Board of Director are:
Board of Commissioner :
Mr. Nicodamus P Lampe
Mr. Pikri Ilham Kurniansyah
Mr. Zainal Rahman
Director: Mr. Bambang Sujatmiko
Disclaimer
PT Aero Wisata published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 02:32:01 UTC