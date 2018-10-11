PT Aero Wisata : Aerowisata Board of Director Handover Ceremony

11 Oct 2018

October 10, 2018, Aerowisata held Director handover ceremony. The signing was done by Mr. Gatot Satriawan, previous Director of PT Aero Wisata and Mr Bambang Sujatmiko as the new Director of PT Aero Wisata.

The signing was witnessed by Shareholders and Board of Director and Management of Aerowisata group.

The new compositions of Aerowisata's Board of Commissioners and Board of Director are:

Board of Commissioner :

Mr. Nicodamus P Lampe

Mr. Pikri Ilham Kurniansyah

Mr. Zainal Rahman

Director: Mr. Bambang Sujatmiko