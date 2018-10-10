Log in
PT Aero Wisata : Aerowisata Group Board of Director Handover Ceremony ( PT GIH Indonesia & PT Bina Inti Dinamika)

10/10/2018 | 04:58am CEST

10 Oct 2018

October 8-10, 2018, Aerowisata held Director handover at Aerowisata building for Lines of Business Travel and Hotels. The signing was done by :
Monday, October 8, 2018
President Director, Mrs Rosyinah & Director, Mr. Febiantori replaced by Mrs. Devi Yanti as the new Director of PT GIH Indonesia.
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
President Director, Mr Bambang Sujatmiko replaced by Mr Ivan Malik as the new President Director of PT Bina Inti Dinamika )

The new compositions of Aerowisata's Lines of Business Board of Commissioners and Board of Director are:
PT GIH Indonesia

Commissioner :
Mr. Heri Akhyar
Mr. Saut Mangapul Dauy Batubara

Director: Mrs Devi Yanti
PT Bina Inti Dinamika

Commissioner :
Mr. Dedi Sjahrir Panigoro
Mr. Fuad Rizal

President Director: Mr. Ivan Malik
Director: Mr. Bobby Chairul Ngabito

All signings were witnessed by Mr. Gatot Satriawan, Aerowisata Director and also Board of Director and Management of Aerowisata group.

Disclaimer

PT Aero Wisata published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 02:57:05 UTC
