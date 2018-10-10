PT Aero Wisata : Aerowisata Group Board of Director Handover Ceremony ( PT GIH Indonesia & PT Bina Inti Dinamika)

10 Oct 2018
October 8-10, 2018, Aerowisata held Director handover at Aerowisata building for Lines of Business Travel and Hotels. The signing was done by :
Monday, October 8, 2018
President Director, Mrs Rosyinah & Director, Mr. Febiantori replaced by Mrs. Devi Yanti as the new Director of PT GIH Indonesia.
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
President Director, Mr Bambang Sujatmiko replaced by Mr Ivan Malik as the new President Director of PT Bina Inti Dinamika )
The new compositions of Aerowisata's Lines of Business Board of Commissioners and Board of Director are:
PT GIH Indonesia
Commissioner :
Mr. Heri Akhyar
Mr. Saut Mangapul Dauy Batubara
Director: Mrs Devi Yanti
PT Bina Inti Dinamika
Commissioner :
Mr. Dedi Sjahrir Panigoro
Mr. Fuad Rizal
President Director: Mr. Ivan Malik
Director: Mr. Bobby Chairul Ngabito
All signings were witnessed by Mr. Gatot Satriawan, Aerowisata Director and also Board of Director and Management of Aerowisata group.
