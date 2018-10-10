PT Aero Wisata : Aerowisata Group Board of Director Handover Ceremony ( PT GIH Indonesia & PT Bina Inti Dinamika)

10 Oct 2018

October 8-10, 2018, Aerowisata held Director handover at Aerowisata building for Lines of Business Travel and Hotels. The signing was done by :

Monday, October 8, 2018

President Director, Mrs Rosyinah & Director, Mr. Febiantori replaced by Mrs. Devi Yanti as the new Director of PT GIH Indonesia.

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

President Director, Mr Bambang Sujatmiko replaced by Mr Ivan Malik as the new President Director of PT Bina Inti Dinamika )

The new compositions of Aerowisata's Lines of Business Board of Commissioners and Board of Director are:

PT GIH Indonesia

Commissioner :

Mr. Heri Akhyar

Mr. Saut Mangapul Dauy Batubara

Director: Mrs Devi Yanti

PT Bina Inti Dinamika

Commissioner :

Mr. Dedi Sjahrir Panigoro

Mr. Fuad Rizal

President Director: Mr. Ivan Malik

Director: Mr. Bobby Chairul Ngabito

All signings were witnessed by Mr. Gatot Satriawan, Aerowisata Director and also Board of Director and Management of Aerowisata group.