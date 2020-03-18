PT BEI Bursa Efek Indonesia : Temporary Trading Halt

PRESS RELEASE

PR No: 030/BEI.SPR/03-2020

19 March 2020

Jakarta - We hereby inform you that today, Thursday, March 19, 2020 there has been a temporary halt on the trading system on the Indonesia Stock Exchange at 09:37:18 JATS time which was triggered by the decline in the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) reaching 5 percent. This is conducted in accordance to the Decree of the Board of Directors of Indonesia Stock Exchange Number: Kep-00024/BEI/03-2020 dated March 10, 2020 concerning the Change of Guidance of Trading Continuity in Indonesia Stock Exchange in Emergency Condition. Today's trading will resume at 10:07:18 JATS time and will continue normally without any changes on the trading schedule.



Further information will be informed through IDX website www.idx.co.id> News > Announcement.



The above has herewith been brought to public attention.





