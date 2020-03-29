Log in
PT BEI Bursa Efek Indonesia : Temporary Trading Halt

03/29/2020 | 11:38pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE
PR No: 037/BEI.SPR/03-2020

30 March 2020

Jakarta - We hereby inform you that today, Monday, March 30, 2020 there has been a temporary halt on the trading system on the Indonesia Stock Exchange at 10:20:48 JATS time which was triggered by the decline in the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) reaching 5 percent. This is conducted in accordance to the Decree of the Board of Directors of Indonesia Stock Exchange Number: Kep-00024/BEI/03-2020 dated March 10, 2020 concerning the Change of Guidance of Trading Continuity in Indonesia Stock Exchange in Emergency Condition. Today's trading will resume at 10:50:48 JATS time and will continue normally without any changes on the trading schedule.

Further information will be informed through IDX website www.idx.co.id > News > Announcement.

The above has herewith been brought to public attention.

CORPORATE SECRETARY
INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
YULIANTO AJI SADONO
PHONE. 021- 5150515
TOLL FREE: 0800-100-9000 (National)
FAX. 021-5150114
E-mail: callcenter@idx.co.id

Disclaimer

PT BEI - Bursa Efek Indonesia published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 03:37:07 UTC
