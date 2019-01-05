Log in
PT Bank China Construction Bank Indonesia Tbk : Candidate of Director

01/05/2019 | 12:04am EST

Nama : Agresius Robajanto Kadiaman

Tempat & Tanggal Lahir : Jakarta, 13 Januari 1967 Latar Belakang Pendidikan : § 1991 Universitas Indonesia, Jakarta - Economics, Bachelor degree§ 2003 Nanyang Technology University, Singapore - Business Administration, Master degree

Pengalaman Kerja : 14 years in Banking Industry including IBRA / BPPN (Indonesian Bank Restructuring Agency), among others ;

§ Apr 1991 - Apr 1997 : Citibank NA, the latest position as Assistant Vice President of Institutional and Custody Division.§ May 1997 - Nov 1999 : Bank Danamon Tbk, the latest position as Head of Treasury and International Division.§ Nov 1999 - Nov 2000 : Bank Bali Tbk, as Management Team Member.§ Nov 2000 - July 2002 : Indonesian Bank Restructuring Agency (IBRA) / BPPN the latest position as Head of the Division of Risk Management Work and Compliance Support.§ Jan 2012 - Apr 2015 : Bank Sahabat Sampoerna as Finance Director.§ Sep 2018 - now : Non-Budget Investment Financing (PINA), Ministry of National Development Planning. (Pembiayaan Investasi Non-Anggaran (PINA), Kementerian Perencanaan Pembangunan Nasional) as Advisor.

Disclaimer

PT Bank China Construction Bank Indonesia Tbk published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 05:03:02 UTC
