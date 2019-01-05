PT Bank China Construction Bank Indonesia Tbk : Candidate of Director

Nama : Agresius Robajanto Kadiaman
Tempat & Tanggal Lahir : Jakarta, 13 Januari 1967 Latar Belakang Pendidikan : § 1991 Universitas Indonesia, Jakarta - Economics, Bachelor degree§ 2003 Nanyang Technology University, Singapore - Business Administration, Master degree
Pengalaman Kerja : 14 years in Banking Industry including IBRA / BPPN (Indonesian Bank Restructuring Agency), among others ;
§ Apr 1991 - Apr 1997 : Citibank NA, the latest position as Assistant Vice President of Institutional and Custody Division.§ May 1997 - Nov 1999 : Bank Danamon Tbk, the latest position as Head of Treasury and International Division.§ Nov 1999 - Nov 2000 : Bank Bali Tbk, as Management Team Member.§ Nov 2000 - July 2002 : Indonesian Bank Restructuring Agency (IBRA) / BPPN the latest position as Head of the Division of Risk Management Work and Compliance Support.§ Jan 2012 - Apr 2015 : Bank Sahabat Sampoerna as Finance Director.§ Sep 2018 - now : Non-Budget Investment Financing (PINA), Ministry of National Development Planning. (Pembiayaan Investasi Non-Anggaran (PINA), Kementerian Perencanaan Pembangunan Nasional) as Advisor.
