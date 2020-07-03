Log in
PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk : MNC Bank Holds AGM and EGM

07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

Jakarta - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk (MNC Bank) approves and receives the Company's audited Annual Report for the 2019 fiscal year, including the Board of Commissioners' supervisory report for the 2019 fiscal year. Approval for the 2019 Annual Report which closed positive with a net profit of Rp 20.43 billion, it was conducted in Jakarta on Friday (6/26).
Thanks to good performance and solid synergy, the AGM also approved the reappointment of all the board of directors for a five-year period according to the company's articles of association. Furthermore, the AGMS also approved the granting of authority to the Board of Commissioners in determining the Independent Public Accountant Office to audit the financial statements for fiscal year 2020.
In addition, one of the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) was approval of changes to the company's articles of association. The amendment was to accommodate the Financial Services Authority Regulation No.15 / POJK.04 / 2020 concerning the Plans and Conducting General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies and the Standard Classification of Indonesian Business Fields.
'Although the impact of the pandemic began to be felt in the Indonesian economy, positive performance at the end of 2019 continued in the first quarter of 2020. This was driven by the synergy of all employees and the professional management team's accurate strategy in these difficult conditions. 'Said President Director of MNC Bank Mahdan explained the performance of MNC Bank on public exposure after the AGMS and EGMS.
Mahdan revealed, the results of the implementation of the MNC Bank's strategy throughout 2019 were reflected in the achievement of performance throughout 2019, namely a net profit of Rp 20.43 billion. Positive performance and continued profit growth in the first quarter of 2020 can be seen from the published financial statements for the March 2020 period. The increase in MNC Bank's performance can be seen from net interest income and net profit.
Net interest income increased from Rp 101.43 billion in the first quarter of 2019 to Rp 122.37 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Operating profit increased from Rp 3.28 billion in the first quarter of 2019 to Rp 7.14 billion in the first quarter of 2020. So that despite economic pressures due to the pandemic, MNC Bank's net profit continued to grow from Rp 3.08 billion in the first quarter 2019 to Rp 3.89 billion in the first quarter of 2020.
'The momentum of the Bank's continued performance in a positive direction not only reflects the quality of MNC Bank's employees and management, but also the support of shareholders and the synergy of various business entities in MNC Group. With strong governance accompanied by various incentives from the relevant authorities, we are optimistic that this difficult time will be passed well with all partners, customers and the community. ' Concluded Mahdan. ' Concluded Mahdan.

This news has been published at okezone.com

Disclaimer

PT Bank MNC Internasional Tbk published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:05 UTC
