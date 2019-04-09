PT Bank Mitraniaga Tbk : NOTICE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2019

NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARYGENERALMEETINGOF SHAREHOLDERS

PT. BANKMITRANIAGATbk.

("Company")

Notice is hereby given to the Shareholders of PT Bank Mitraniaga Tbk ("Company") that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") will beheldonFridayMay31, 2019.

Subject to Article 21 paragraph 4 of the Company's Articles of Association and with due observance to the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 32/POJK.04/2014 on Proposed General Meeting of Shareholdersof Publicly Listed Company as amended by Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 10/POJK.04/2017 ("FSA Regulation on GMS"), Notice of Meeting shall be published on Thursday May 9 2019 through 1 (one) Indonesian daily newspapers having nationwide circulation, web site of PT. Bursa Efek Indonesia and the Company. The shareholders orproxies eligibletoattendthe Meetingshall include the Shareholders whose names are entered in the Shareholder Register on WednesdayMay 8 2019at 16.00 WesternIndonesia StandardTime.

Proposal by the Shareholders will be included in the meeting agenda if meeting the requirements of Article 21 paragraph 7 of the Company's Articles of Association and Article 12 of FSA Regulation on GMS, and received by the Company's Board of Directors at the latest of 7 (seven) days prior to the notice dateof meeting.

Jakarta, April 9 2019

PT BANK MITRANIAGA Tbk.

Board of Directors

PT Bank Mitraniaga Tbk.

Corporate Secretary

Jl. Letjen S. Parman Kav.77

Slipi, Jakarta - Indonesia 11410

Telp. +62215481877 Fax. +62215363060, website : www.bankmitraniaga.co.id