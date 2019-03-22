Log in
PT Bank Nusantara Parahyangan Tbk : Revised Abridged Merger Plan

03/22/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Bandung, 22 March 2019 - PT Bank Nusantara Parahyangan Tbk ('Bank BNP'), a member of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk ('Bank Danamon') have publicly announced the Revised Abridged Merger Plan today.

Please refer to the Revised Abridged Merger Plan announcement on Bank BNP's website for more information.

As the proposed merger is subject to regulatory and shareholders' approvals and has closing conditions customary for a corporate action of this nature, all parties are advised to exercise caution when trading their shares.

Disclaimer

PT Bank Nusantara Parahyangan Tbk published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 17:19:03 UTC
