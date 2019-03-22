PT Bank Nusantara Parahyangan Tbk : Revised Abridged Merger Plan

[Attachment]

Bandung, 22 March 2019 - PT Bank Nusantara Parahyangan Tbk ('Bank BNP'), a member of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk ('Bank Danamon') have publicly announced the Revised Abridged Merger Plan today.

Please refer to the Revised Abridged Merger Plan announcement on Bank BNP's website for more information.

As the proposed merger is subject to regulatory and shareholders' approvals and has closing conditions customary for a corporate action of this nature, all parties are advised to exercise caution when trading their shares.