PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk : Chandra Asri Petrochemical Distributes Humanitarian Aid for Sunda Strait Tsunami Survivors through Cilegon City Government and Indonesian Red Cross

Chandra Asri Petrochemical Distributes Humanitarian Aid for Sunda Strait Tsunami Survivors through Cilegon City Government and Indonesian Red Cross

Jakarta, 8 January 2019 - PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP) distributes humanitarian aid to

Cilegon City Government and Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) amounted Rp 500 million for Kabupaten Pandeglang following the Sunda Strait tsunami in last year's December. These aids are being handed-

over directly to Acting Mayor of Cilegon, Drs. H. Edi Ariadi, M.Si in his office and witnessed by various stakeholders from Cilegon.

"As a mean to express our concern, Chandra Asri Petrochemical wishes to support our friends and our

families who are impacted by the tsunami. Currently, we are focusing for these aids to cater the pressing needs first, coordinated by Cilegon City Government and Indonesian Red Cross," said Suryandi. "For the

long term, we will cooperate with Habitat for Humanity, who have been our partner since a long time ago, to help rebuild the society," add Suryandi.

According to data from National Agency for Disaster Management on 2 January 2019, the death toll of Sunda Strait tsunami reached 437 people, 14.075 injured and 36.923 people is on refuge.

CAP will support people impacted by Sunda Strait tsunami through two phase of humanitarian aid. The initial phase, or emergency phase are channeled through Cilegon City Government and Indonesian Red Cross, while the long-term phase would be under the recovery process, where CAP will cooperate with Habitat for Humanity to build temporary shelter and sanitary facilities such are toilet and bathroom. For these two phase of humanitarian aid, CAP contribution is amounted to be Rp 2 billion.

CAP, a subsidiary of PT Barito Pacific Tbk as the majority shareholders, is Indonesia's largest integrated petrochemical company producing olefins and polyolefins. CAP incorporates state-of-the-art technologies and supporting facilities located in Cilegon and Serang of Banten Province. CAP is the only producer who operates a naphtha cracker, and is the sole domestic producer of ethylene, styrene monomer and butadiene. In addition, CAP is also the largest polypropylene producer in Indonesia. CAP produces plastic raw materials and chemicals used for packaging products, pipes, automotive, electronics, etc. For more information, please visit www.chandra-asri.com.

