PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk : NOTICE OF THE EGMS TO SHAREHOLDERS

PT FAJAR SURYA WISESA Tbk.

Domiciled in Central Jakarta ('Company')

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby invites the shareholders of the Company to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter will be referred to as the 'Meeting') which will be held on:

Date : Thursday, 20 June 2019

Time : 11.00 (Western Indonesian Time) - until finished.

Venue : Mercantile Athletic Club

World Trade Center, Lantai 18

Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.31, Jakarta 12920

With the EGMS Agenda as follows:

'Approval of changes in the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners.'

Explanation:

Refer to provisions of Article 3 and Article 23 of OJK Regulation No. 33 / POJK.04 / 2014 concerning Directors and Commissioners of Issuers or Public Companies, the Company intends to seek approval from the Meeting on changes in the composition of the Company's members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners.

Note:

1. The Company does not send separate invitation letter to our shareholders, so this notice is the EGMS official invitation to the shareholders of the Company

2. The Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to attend or to be represented at the EGMS are:

a. for shares that are not in collective custody:

The Shareholders of the Company whose names are validly registered in the Register of Shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 at the latest until 16.00 (Western Indonesian Time) in PT Datindo Entrycom, the Share Registrar of the Company domiciled in Jakarta, having its office at Jl. Hayam Wuruk No. 28 Jakarta 10120; and

b. for shares that are in a collective custody:

The Shareholders of the Company whose names are validly registered in the account holder or the custodian bank in PT Indonesian Central Securities Depository ('KSEI') on 28 May 2019 at 16.00 (Western Indonesian Time) or the proxies of such Shareholders of the Company. The securities account holders of KSEI under collective custody are required to provide the Register of Shareholders of the Company that they manage to KSEI to obtain a written confirmation for the Meetings (Konfirmasi Tertulis Untuk Rapat or KTUR).

3. Shareholders or their proxies who will attend the Meeting are kindly requested to bring and submit a copy of Collective Shares and copies of identity cards (KTP) or other identification to the registration officer Meeting of Registrar, before entering the meeting room. For shareholders in collective custody shall bring Letter KTUR which can be obtained through exchange members or custodian bank.

4. For shareholders in the form of limited liability companies, cooperatives, foundations or pension funds in order to bring a copy of the complete Article of Associations and valid along with the latest board of management.

5. a. Shareholders who cannot attend, can be represented by a proxy authorized by bringing the power of attorney is valid as determined by the Board of Directors, provided members of the Board of Directors, the Board of Commissioners and employees of the Company shall act as the attorney of Shareholders in this meeting, but the sound is they remove not taken into account in the voting.

b. Proxy forms can be obtained on every working day at the Company's office is located at Jl. Abdul Muis No. 30 Central Jakarta 10160.

c. All the power of attorney must be received by the Board of Directors at the Company's office and the office of Registrar at the address as stated in item 5.b above, no later than three (3) working days prior to the date of the Meeting date or Monday, 17 June2019, until 16.00 WIB.

6. Meetings related materials have been available at the Company's office from the date of this call up to the date of the meeting and copies of the Meeting materials can be obtained by shareholders by written request to the Company.

7. To facilitate the Meeting, shareholders or their proxies are kindly requested to be present at a meeting of 30 (thirty) minutes before the meeting begins.

Jakarta, 29 May 2019

Board of Directors of the Company