PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk : SUMMARY NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

06/24/2019 | 12:35am EDT

1. Agree to accept resignation from:

The Board of Commissioners:

President Commissioner (Independent)


which will be effective as of the date of completion of the Company's share sale plan by the Company's current shareholders which represents 55% of the Company's total issued and paid-up capital ('Effective Date'), and provides full repayment and liability (acquit et de charge) for the management and supervision actions they have carried out in the Company.

:

Sudarmanto

Commissioner

:

Winarko Sulistyo

The Board of Directors:

President Director

:

Yustinus Yusuf Kusumah

Director

:

Roy Teguh

Director

:

Vilia Sulistyo

Director

:

Arif Razif



2. Agree to appoint:

The Board of Commissioners:

President Commissioner

:

Tanawong Areeratchakul

Commissioner

Commissioner

Commissioner Independent

:

:

:

Wichan Jitpukdee

Sangchai Wiriyaumpaiwong

Lim Chong Thian

The Board of Directors:

President Director

:

Peerapol Mongkolsilp

Director

:

Thalengsak Ratchburi

Director

:

Ponthep Tuntavadcharom

which are effective from the Effective Date.

3. Approve to reappoint:

The Board of Commissioners:

Commissioner

:

Winarko Sulistyo

Commissioner

Commissioner Independent

:

:

Vilia Sulistyo

Sudarmanto

The Board of Directors:

Director

:

Yustinus Yusuf Kusumah

Director

:

Arif Razif

which are effective from the Effective Date.

That the Company has received a statement dated 19 June 2019 from Sudarmanto, who state that for the reappointment of the Company's Independent Commissioner in the following period, he is remains independent.

4. Approved subsequently, the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company after the Effective Date will be as follows:

The Board of Commissioners:

back

Disclaimer

PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 04:34:05 UTC
