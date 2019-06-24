PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk : SUMMARY NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1. Agree to accept resignation from:
The Board of Commissioners:
President Commissioner (Independent)
which will be effective as of the date of completion of the Company's share sale plan by the Company's current shareholders which represents 55% of the Company's total issued and paid-up capital ('Effective Date'), and provides full repayment and liability (acquit et de charge) for the management and supervision actions they have carried out in the Company.
Sudarmanto
Commissioner
Winarko Sulistyo
The Board of Directors:
President Director
Yustinus Yusuf Kusumah
Director
Roy Teguh
Director
Vilia Sulistyo
Director
Arif Razif
2. Agree to appoint:
The Board of Commissioners:
President Commissioner
Tanawong Areeratchakul
Commissioner
Commissioner
Commissioner Independent
Wichan Jitpukdee
Sangchai Wiriyaumpaiwong
Lim Chong Thian
The Board of Directors:
President Director
Peerapol Mongkolsilp
Director
Thalengsak Ratchburi
Director
Ponthep Tuntavadcharom
which are effective from the Effective Date.
3. Approve to reappoint:
The Board of Commissioners:
Commissioner
Winarko Sulistyo
Commissioner
Commissioner Independent
Vilia Sulistyo
Sudarmanto
The Board of Directors:
Director
Yustinus Yusuf Kusumah
Director
Arif Razif
which are effective from the Effective Date.
That the Company has received a statement dated 19 June 2019 from Sudarmanto, who state that for the reappointment of the Company's Independent Commissioner in the following period, he is remains independent.
4. Approved subsequently, the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company after the Effective Date will be as follows:
The Board of Commissioners:
