PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk : SUMMARY NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1. Agree to accept resignation from:

The Board of Commissioners: President Commissioner (Independent)

: Sudarmanto Commissioner : Winarko Sulistyo The Board of Directors: President Director : Yustinus Yusuf Kusumah Director : Roy Teguh Director : Vilia Sulistyo Director : Arif Razif

which will be effective as of the date of completion of the Company's share sale plan by the Company's current shareholders which represents 55% of the Company's total issued and paid-up capital ('Effective Date'), and provides full repayment and liability (acquit et de charge) for the management and supervision actions they have carried out in the Company.

2. Agree to appoint:

The Board of Commissioners: President Commissioner : Tanawong Areeratchakul Commissioner Commissioner Commissioner Independent : : : Wichan Jitpukdee Sangchai Wiriyaumpaiwong Lim Chong Thian The Board of Directors: President Director : Peerapol Mongkolsilp Director : Thalengsak Ratchburi Director : Ponthep Tuntavadcharom

which are effective from the Effective Date.

3. Approve to reappoint:

The Board of Commissioners: Commissioner : Winarko Sulistyo Commissioner Commissioner Independent : : Vilia Sulistyo Sudarmanto The Board of Directors: Director : Yustinus Yusuf Kusumah Director : Arif Razif

which are effective from the Effective Date.

That the Company has received a statement dated 19 June 2019 from Sudarmanto, who state that for the reappointment of the Company's Independent Commissioner in the following period, he is remains independent.

4. Approved subsequently, the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company after the Effective Date will be as follows: