PT International Development : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2019

12/01/2019 | 05:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 372)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of PT International Development Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30th September, 2019 (the "Current Period") together with comparative figures as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Six months ended

30th September,

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

573,046

Contracts with customers

1,229,198

Interest

4,531

3,742

Rental

203

1,735

Total revenue

577,780

1,234,675

Cost of sales

(572,715)

(1,223,315)

Other income, other gains and losses

1,111

35,085

Net (loss) gain on financial instruments

4

(281,483)

433,321

Administrative expenses

(25,327)

(24,750)

Finance costs

(792)

(317)

Share of results of an associate

(48,563)

3,801

Impairment loss on interest in an associate

10

(345,687)

(100,000)

(Loss) profit before taxation

5

(695,676)

358,500

Taxation

6

(134)

(431)

(Loss) profit for the period

(695,810)

358,069

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Other comprehensive (expenses) income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

  • profit or loss:
  • Exchange differences arising on translation of
  • foreign operations
  • Share of other comprehensive expenses of
  • an associate
  • Reclassification adjustment of reserves
  • released on disposal of subsidiaries

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to

  • profit or loss:
  • Share of other comprehensive expenses of
  • an associate

Other comprehensive expenses for the period

Total comprehensive (expenses) income   for the period

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:

  • Owners of the Company
  • Non-controllinginterests

Total comprehensive (expenses) income

  • for the period attributable to:
  • Owners of the Company
  • Non-controllinginterests

(Loss) earnings per share

  • Basic
  • Diluted

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30th September,

2019 2018

Note HK$'000 HK$'000

(1,411) (2,249)

(28,246) (47,448)

978 (6,597)

(7,171) (11,517)

(35,850) (67,811)

(731,660) 290,258

(695,443) 357,808

(367) 261

(695,810) 358,069

(731,293) 289,997

(367) 261

(731,660) 290,258

HK$ cents

HK$ cents

8

(34.46) 17.73

N/A 17.73

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

As at

As at

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

28,214

Property, plant and equipment

9

2,724

Right-of-use assets

9

19,682

-

Loan receivables

14

24,700

-

Interest in an associate

10

117,478

547,145

Debt instrument at amortised cost

11

-

200,000

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

12

247,083

551,725

437,157

1,301,594

Current assets

72,061

Inventories

1,094

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

13

8,186

32,266

Loan receivables

14

-

39,000

Debt instrument at amortised cost

11

200,000

-

Equity investments held for trading

6,992

6,572

Short-term bank deposits, bank balances and cash

105,732

65,553

392,971

144,485

Assets classified as disposal group held for sale

15

-

42,086

392,971

186,571

Current liabilities

10,755

Creditors and accrued expenses

16

3,609

Contract liabilities

62,246

-

Tax payable

311

331

Lease liabilities - due within one year

7,304

-

80,616

3,940

Liabilities classified as disposal group held for sale

15

-

6,818

80,616

10,758

Net current assets

312,355

175,813

Total assets less current liabilities

749,512

1,477,407

- 3 -

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

As at

As at

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liability

1,031

Lease liabilities - due after one year

-

Net assets

748,481

1,477,407

Capital and reserves

20,183

Share capital

20,183

Share premium and reserves

721,132

1,452,425

Equity attributable to the owners of the Company

741,315

1,472,608

Non-controlling interests

7,166

4,799

Total equity

748,481

1,477,407

- 4 -

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended 30th September, 2019

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
    The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company.
  2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical costs basis, except for certain financial instruments and investment properties which are measured at fair values.
    Other than as described below and the changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30th September, 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019.
    Acquisition of subsidiaries not constituting a business
    When the Group acquires a group of assets and liabilities that do not constitute a business, the Group identifies and recognises the individual identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed by allocating the purchase price first to financial assets and financial liabilities at the respective fair values, the remaining balance of the purchase price is then allocated to the other identifiable assets and liabilities on the basis of their relative fair values at the date of purchase. Such a transaction does not give rise to goodwill or bargain purchase gain.
    Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs
    In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1st April, 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements:

HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs

Leases

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle

- 5 -

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Impacts and changes in accounting policies on application of HKFRS 16 "Leases"

The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the current interim period. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 "Leases", and the related interpretations.

Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16

Definition of a lease

The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply HKFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) - Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease" and not apply this standard to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application.

For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1st April, 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in HKFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease.

As a lessee

The Group has applied HKFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1st April, 2019.

As at 1st April, 2019, the Group recognised additional lease liabilities and right-of-use assets at amounts equal to the related lease liabilities by applying HKFRS 16.C8(b)(ii) transition. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated profits and comparative information has not been restated.

When applying the modified retrospective approach under HKFRS 16 at transition, the Group applied the following practical expedients to leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, on lease- by-lease basis, to the extent relevant to the respective lease contracts:

  1. relied on the assessment of whether leases are onerous by applying HKAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" as an alternative of impairment review;
  2. elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term that ends within 12 months of the date of initial recognition;
  3. excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and
  4. applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar remaining terms for similar class of underlying assets in similar economic environment. Specifically, discount rates for certain leases of properties in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and certain leases of properties in Hong Kong were determined on a portfolio basis.

- 6 -

When recognising the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group has applied incremental borrowing rates of the relevant group entities at the date of initial application. The weighted average incremental borrowing rates applied by the relevant group entities range from 4.35% to 5.63% per annum.

At 1st April,

2019

HK$'000

Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31st March, 2019

13,707

Lease liabilities discounted at relevant incremental borrowing rates

13,057

Less: Practical expedient - leases with lease term ending within 12 months from

  the date of initial application

(471)

Lease liabilities relating to operating leases recognised upon application of

  HKFRS 16 at 1st April, 2019

12,586

Analysed as:

Current

4,262

Non-current

8,324

12,586

The carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at 1st April, 2019 comprises the following:

Right-of use

assets

HK$'000

Right-of-use assets relating to operating leases recognised upon application of

HKFRS 16

12,586

Adjustments on rental deposits at 1st April, 2019

112

12,698

By class:

Office premises

12,698

Note: Before the application of HKFRS 16, the Group considered refundable rental deposits paid as rights and obligations under leases to which HKAS 17 applied, presented under debtors, deposits and prepayments. Based on the definition of lease payments under HKFRS 16, such deposits are not payments relating to the right to use of the underlying assets and were adjusted to reflect the discounting effect at transition. Accordingly, HK$112,000 was adjusted to refundable rental deposits paid and right-of-use assets.

- 7 -

As a lessor

In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 16, the Group is not required to make any adjustment on transition for leases in which the Group is a lessor but account for these leases in accordance with HKFRS 16 from the date of initial application and comparative information has not been restated.

Before application of HKFRS 16, refundable rental deposits received were considered as rights and obligations under leases to which HKAS 17 applied. Based on the definition of lease payments under HKFRS 16, such deposits are not payments relating to the right-of-use assets and were adjusted to reflect the discounting effect at transition. The discounting effect of rental deposits received at transition is not significant.

The following adjustments were made to the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 1st April, 2019. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included.

Carrying

amounts

Carrying

previously

amounts under

reported at

HKFRS 16 at

31st March, 2019

Adjustments

1st April, 2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Right-of-use assets

-

12,698

12,698

Current assets

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

32,266

(112)

32,154

Current liabilities

Lease liabilities - due within one year

-

(4,262)

(4,262)

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities - due after one year

-

(8,324)

(8,324)

For the purpose of reporting cash flows from operating activities under indirect method for the six months ended 30th September, 2019, movements in working capital have been computed based on opening condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 1st April, 2019 as disclosed above.

- 8 -

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION Revenue

An analysis of the Group's revenue for the period is as follows:

Six months ended

30th September,

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

  - Trading income

572,418

1,227,656

  - Management and other related service income

628

1,542

573,046

1,229,198

Interest revenue

  - Interest income from provision of finance

2,525

1,425

  - Interest income from investments

2,006

2,317

4,531

3,742

Rental income

  - Property rental income

203

1,722

  - Others

-

13

203

1,735

577,780

1,234,675

- 9 -

Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers

Six months ended 30th September,

2019 2018

HK$'000 HK$'000

Types of goods or services

Trading income

- Metals

567,913

1,206,538

- Fisheries

4,505

18,790

- Agricultural products

-

2,328

572,418

1,227,656

Management and other related service income

628

1,542

573,046

1,229,198

Geographical location

Hong Kong

418,394

917,183

The PRC, excluding Hong Kong

149,315

289,355

Canada

832

1,542

Sri Lanka

4,505

21,118

573,046

1,229,198

Revenue from trading of commodities is recognised at a point in time when control of the goods is transferred to the customers upon delivery of the goods. Revenue from the provision of management and other related services is recognised over time using the input method under HKFRS 15.

- 10 -

Set out below is the reconciliation of revenue from contracts with customers with amounts disclosed in the segment information.

Six months ended 30th September, 2019

Long-term

Trading

Finance

investment

Others

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trading income

572,418

-

-

-

572,418

Management and other related service

  income

-

-

-

628

628

Revenue from contracts with customers

572,418

-

-

628

573,046

Interest income from provision of finance

-

2,525

-

-

2,525

Interest income from investments

-

-

2,006

-

2,006

Interest revenue

-

2,525

2,006

-

4,531

Rental income - property rental income

-

-

-

203

203

Total revenue

572,418

2,525

2,006

831

577,780

Six months ended 30th September, 2018

Long-term

Trading

Finance

investment

Others

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trading income

1,227,656

-

-

-

1,227,656

Management and other related service

  income

-

-

-

1,542

1,542

Revenue from contracts with customers

1,227,656

-

-

1,542

1,229,198

Interest income from provision of finance

-

1,425

-

-

1,425

Interest income from investments

-

-

2,317

-

2,317

Interest revenue

-

1,425

2,317

-

3,742

Property rental income

-

-

-

1,722

1,722

Others

-

-

-

13

13

Rental income

-

-

-

1,735

1,735

Total revenue

1,227,656

1,425

2,317

3,277

1,234,675

- 11 -

Segment information

The Group's operating segments, based on information reported to the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), being the Executive Directors of the Company, for the purposes of resources allocation and performance assessment are as follows:

Trading

-

trading of commodities

Finance

-

loan financing services

Long-term investment

-

investments including long-term debt instruments and equity investments

Other investment

-

investment in trading of securities

Chemical

-

chemical storage services*

Others

-

leasing of investment properties, leasing of motor vehicles and

    • management services
  • During the period ended 30th September, 2019, the Group acquired, through the acquisition of subsidiaries, a right to use a parcel of reclaimed land and certain chemical storage and related facilities thereon for the provision of chemical storage services. The segment has not commenced operation at the end of the reporting period.

Information regarding the above operating segments, which are also reportable segments of the Group, is reported below:

Segment revenue and results

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segments for the period under review:

Six months ended 30th September, 2019

Long-term

Other

Segment

Trading

Finance

investment

investment

Others

total

Eliminations

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

SEGMENT REVENUE

External sales

572,418

2,525

2,006

-

831

577,780

-

577,780

RESULTS

Segment results

(4,442)

1,816

(280,188)

(274)

(5)

(283,093)

-

(283,093)

Central administration

costs

(17,602)

Other income, other

gains and losses

61

Finance costs

(792)

Share of results of

an associate

(48,563)

Impairment loss

on interest

in an associate

(345,687)

Loss before taxation

(695,676)

- 12 -

Six months ended 30th September, 2018

Long-term

Other

Segment

Trading

Finance

investment

investment

Others

total

Eliminations

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

SEGMENT REVENUE

External sales

1,227,656

1,425

2,317

-

3,277

1,234,675

-

1,234,675

RESULTS

Segment results

2,222

1,270

435,290

102

365

439,249

-

439,249

Central administration costs

(17,934)

Other income, other gains

  and losses

33,701

Finance costs

(317)

Share of results of

  an associate

3,801

Impairment loss on interest in

  an associate

(100,000)

Profit before taxation

358,500

Segment results represent the result of each segment without allocation of central administration costs, including directors' salaries, certain other income, other gains and losses, finance costs and items related to interest in an associate.

4. NET (LOSS) GAIN ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Six months ended 30th September,

2019 2018

HK$'000 HK$'000

(Decrease) increase in fair value of financial asset at fair value through

  profit or loss

(281,209)

433,219

(Decrease) increase in fair value of equity investments held for trading

(274)

102

(281,483)

433,321

- 13 -

5. (LOSS) PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

Six months ended 30th September,

2019 2018

HK$'000 HK$'000

(Loss) profit before taxation has been arrived at after charging:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

695

929

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

4,063

-

Minimum lease payments under operating leases in respect of

  rented premises

-

4,595

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries

330

-

and after crediting:

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

34,635

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

103

6.

TAXATION

Six months ended

30th September,

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

PRC Enterprise Income Tax ("EIT")

134

431

On 21st March, 2018, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 (the "Bill") which introduces the two-tiered profits tax rates regime. The Bill was signed into law on 28th March, 2018 and was gazetted on the following day. Under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime, the first HK$2,000,000 of profits of the qualifying group entity will be taxed at 8.25% and profits above HK$2,000,000 will be taxed at 16.5%. The profits of group entities not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates regime will continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%. No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax has been made as the Group had no assessable profits arising in Hong Kong for both periods.

Under the Law of the People's Republic of China on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law, EIT is calculated at 25% of the assessable profits for the subsidiaries in the PRC.

Taxation in other jurisdictions is calculated at the rates prevailing in the relevant jurisdictions. No provision for income tax has been made as the relevant subsidiaries had no relevant assessable profits.

- 14 -

  1. DISTRIBUTIONS
    No dividends were paid, declared or proposed during the interim period. The directors of the Company have determined that no dividend will be paid in respect of the interim period.
  2. (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE
    The calculation of the basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data:

Six months ended

30th September,

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to the owners of the Company

  for the purposes of basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share

(695,443)

357,808

Number of shares

Number of shares for the purposes of basic and diluted (loss) earnings

  per share

2,018,282,827

2,018,282,827

For the period ended 30th September, 2019, no diluted loss per share are presented as the Company and the Group's associate have no potential ordinary shares in issue.

For the period ended 30th September, 2018, the computation of diluted earnings per share did not assume the exercise of the share options and warrants of the Group's associates, as appropriate, since their assumed exercise would result in an increase in earnings per share.

9. MOVEMENTS IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

During the period ended 30th September, 2019, the Group spent HK$3,098,000 (2018: HK$2,427,000) on the acquisition of property, plant and equipment. In addition, the Group acquired, through the acquisition of subsidiaries, a right to use a parcel of reclaimed land constructed on a sea plot in Yangkou Port, Nantong of the PRC and certain construction in progress of chemical storage and related facilities under construction located on the constructed land. The sea area use right has a remaining lease term of 42 years and will expire in 2061. The consideration on the date of acquisition of the subsidiaries allocated to the sea area use right (recognised in right-of-use assets) and the construction in progress (recognised in property, plant and equipment) amounted to HK$11,239,000 and HK$23,773,000, respectively.

- 15 -

10. INTEREST IN AN ASSOCIATE

At

At

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Share of consolidated net assets of an associate listed in Hong Kong

946,988

1,030,968

Goodwill

1,177

1,177

948,165

1,032,145

Accumulated impairment losses recognised

(830,687)

(485,000)

117,478

547,145

Market value of listed securities in Hong Kong

117,478

178,828

Assessment of impairment of an associate

As at 31st March, 2019, the carrying value of the Group's interest in an associate listed in Hong Kong (i.e. PYI Corporation Limited ("PYI")) was higher than the market value of its listed securities. In assessing the interest in the associate for impairment, the directors of the Company determined the recoverable amount using value in use calculations. In determining the estimated value in use of the interest in the associate, the directors of the Company estimated the present value of the estimated future cash flows expected to arise from dividends to be received from the associate and from its ultimate disposal using a discount rate of 7% per annum. During the period ended 30th September, 2018, an impairment loss of HK$100,000,000 was recognised in profit or loss. The accumulated impairment losses recognised in respect of the Group's interest in the associate as at 31st March, 2019 amounted to HK$485,000,000.

As at 30th September, 2019, the directors of the Company performed impairment assessment of the interest in the associate and determined the recoverable amount to be the fair value less cost of disposal (which is based on quoted prices in an active market for the identical asset directly and categorised as Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy) as the fair value less cost of disposal was higher than the value in use.

To assess the value in use as at 30th September, 2019 for the purpose of the impairment test, the directors of the Company have considered the present value of the estimated future cash flows expected to arise from dividends to be received from the associate and from its ultimate disposal. The directors of the Company anticipate that PYI will continue to focus on divesting its ports and logistics business and refocus on other bulk commodities businesses with higher growth potential, in particular the liquefied natural gas business, rather than to return the gain on divestment to shareholders through declaration of dividends in the foreseeable term. Accordingly, the directors of the Company revised their estimates of future dividends to be received from PYI and determined that the value in use of the interest in the associate as at 30th September, 2019 to be lower than its fair value less cost of disposal. As such, the fair value less cost of disposal is used as the recoverable amount of the interest in the associate.

As the recoverable amount of the interest in the associate is less than its carrying amount, a further impairment loss of HK$345,687,000 was recognised in profit or loss during the period ended 30th September, 2019 and the accumulated impairment losses recognised as at 30th September, 2019 amounted to HK$830,687,000.

- 16 -

  1. DEBT INSTRUMENT AT AMORTISED COST
    In April 2018, the Group entered into a subscription agreement with a third party pursuant to which the Group as subscriber agreed to subscribe and the third party as issuer (the "Issuer") agreed to allot and issue 100 preference shares at a total subscription price of HK$200,000,000. The preference shares confer the Group the right to receive cumulative fixed preferential dividend at the rate of 2% per annum of the subscription price up to the redemption date of 16th April, 2020. The preference shares are guaranteed by the sole shareholder of the Issuer who has executed a share charge in favour of the Group relating to all shares of the Issuer.
    The preference shares are held within a business model whose objective is to hold the preference shares in order to collect contractual cash flows, and the contractual terms of the preference shares give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Accordingly, the preference shares subscribed are accounted for as a debt instrument measured at amortised cost in accordance with HKFRS 9.
    During the period ended 30th September, 2019, dividends arising on the preference shares amounting to HK$2,006,000 (2018: HK$1,841,000) are recognised in profit or loss as interest income from investments (included in revenue).
  2. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

At

At

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Unlisted fund (Note (a))

231,483

536,125

Unlisted equity investment (Note (b))

15,600

15,600

247,083

551,725

Notes:

  1. UNLISTED FUND
    On 21st June, 2018, the Group entered into a subscription agreement with certain independent third parties pursuant to which the Group agreed to subscribe for shares of a private equity fund established in Korea (the "Fund"), as a limited partner, for an aggregate consideration of US$20,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$156,000,000) in cash. The Fund principally invests in shares of companies listed on the Korea Exchange. The Fund is managed by a fund manager, while limited partners of the Fund do not have rights to engage in the management of the Fund. The Group, as a limited partner in the Fund, does not have the power to participate in the financial and operating policy decisions of the Fund. As such, the Group does not have significant influence over the Fund and the Fund is not accounted for as an associate. The shares of the Fund held by the Group represent approximately 29.71% (31st March, 2019: 29.71%) of the issued share capital of the Fund as at 30th September, 2019.

- 17 -

The Fund is accounted for as a financial asset at fair value through profit or loss in accordance with HKFRS 9. As at 30th September, 2019, the fair value of the Fund is HK$231,483,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$536,125,000). During the period ended 30th September, 2019, fair value loss of HK$281,209,000 (2018: fair value gain of HK$433,219,000) was recognised in profit or loss. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Fund is held for long-term strategic investment purposes and as such, the investment is classified as non-current.

  1. UNLISTED EQUITY INVESTMENT
    In December 2018, the Group entered into a subscription agreement pursuant to which the Group agreed to subscribe for shares of an exempted limited partnership incorporated in Cayman Islands (the "Investment"), as a limited partner, for an aggregate consideration of US$2,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$15,600,000) in cash. The Investment principally invests in private entities engaged in Korean Pop Music academy and agency business in Korea. The Group, as a limited partner in the Investment, does not have the power to participate in the financial and operating policy decisions of the Investment. As such, the Group does not have significant influence over the Investment and the Investment is not accounted for as an associate. The subscription was completed in January 2019. The shares of the Investment held by the Group represent 20% (31st March, 2019: 20%) of the issued share capital of the Investment as at 30th September, 2019.
    The Investment is accounted for as a financial asset at fair value through profit or loss in accordance with HKFRS 9. As at 30th September, 2019, the fair value of the Investment is HK$15,600,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$15,600,000). No fair value gain/loss was recognised in profit or loss during the period ended 30th September, 2019. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Investment is held for long-term strategic investment purposes and as such, the Investment is classified as non-current.

13. DEBTORS, DEPOSITS AND PREPAYMENTS

At

At

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade debtors

  - goods and services

-

1,932

  - interest

3,038

4,170

3,038

6,102

Prepayments to suppliers

-

1,025

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other receivables

5,148

25,139

Other debtors, deposits and prepayments

5,148

26,164

8,186

32,266

- 18 -

The following is an aged analysis of trade debtors based on the invoice/delivery notes date at the end of the reporting period:

At

At

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade debtors

0-30 days

1,361

4,901

31-60 days

340

224

61-90 days

340

106

Over 90 days

997

871

3,038

6,102

14. LOAN RECEIVABLES

At

At

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Secured

11,700

39,000

Unsecured

13,000

-

24,700

39,000

Analysed for reporting purpose as:

Current assets

-

39,000

Non-current assets

24,700

-

24,700

39,000

The loan receivables as at 30th September, 2019 carry fixed interests at contractual interest rates (which are also equal to the effective interest rates) ranging from 7% to 10.5% per annum and are repayable any time on or before the second anniversary of the relevant loan agreements. The secured loan receivable of HK$11,700,000 as at 30th September, 2019 is pledged with collateral of a financial instrument of convertible bond held by the borrower.

As the loan receivables are not past due at the end of the reporting period, the directors of the Company consider that the credit risk of the balances has not increased significantly since initial recognition. As such, the Group assesses the balances for impairment equal to 12-month expected credit losses ("12m ECL") under the expected credit loss model. The loans were fully settled after the end of the reporting period. No 12m ECL is recognised as the Group's exposure to credit losses is minimal.

- 19 -

As at 31st March, 2019, the loan receivable was due from Eastern Yangtze Development (HK) Limited ("EYD(HK)"), an entity independent to the Group. The loan receivable was denominated in US$, carried fixed interest at a contractual interest rate (which was also equal to the effective interest rate) at 10% per annum, and was secured by a share charge relating to shares in EYD(HK). It was due for repayable within one year from 31st March, 2019.

During the period ended 30th September, 2019, EYD(HK) repaid loan principal and interest of HK$15,600,000 and HK$3,900,000 respectively to the Group in cash. In settlement for the remaining outstanding loan receivable and interest receivable of HK$23,400,000 and HK$1,210,000 respectively due to the Group, EYD(HK) issued and allotted 9,000,000 new shares to the Group through a loan capitalisation. Upon completion of the transaction, the Group obtained control over EYD(HK) and its subsidiary and EYD(HK) and its subsidiary becomes subsidiaries of the Group.

15. DISPOSAL GROUP HELD FOR SALE

As at 31st March, 2019, the Group was in the process of disposing of its entire equity interests in certain subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Illuminate Investment Group") that are principally engaged in the holding of an office premise in Canada for own use and to earn rentals and the provision of management and other related services. Negotiations with an interested party had already taken place, and the directors of the Company were committed to sell the equity interest in the subsidiaries within twelve months from 31st March, 2019. The assets and liabilities attributable to the subsidiaries have been reclassified as a disposal group held for sale and were presented separately in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31st March, 2019 (see below).

The major classes of assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries classified as held for sale as at 31st March,

2019 are as follows:

HK$'000

Property, plant and equipment

4,923

Investment properties

34,408

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

1,689

Short-term bank deposits, bank balances and cash

1,066

Total assets classified as held for sale

42,086

Creditors and accrued expenses

(2,340)

Deferred tax liabilities

(4,478)

Total liabilities classified as held for sale

(6,818)

During the period ended 30th September, 2019, the disposal of the subsidiaries has been completed.

- 20 -

16. CREDITORS AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

At

At

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade creditors

-

523

Other payables and accrued expenses

10,755

3,086

10,755

3,609

The following is an aged analysis of trade creditors based on the invoice/delivery notes date at the end of the reporting period:

At

At

30th September,

31st March,

2019

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade creditors

0-30 days

-

257

31-60 days

-

221

Over 90 days

-

45

-

523

- 21 -

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

Review of Financial Performance

During the Current Period, the Group continued to principally engage in the businesses of investment holding, comprising strategic investments in PYI Corporation Limited ("PYI"), investments in other financial assets and securities, provision of finance, property investments, and trading business of commodities.

For the Current Period, the Group reported a loss of HK$695,443,000 attributable to the owners of the Company (2018: gain of HK$357,808,000) and basic loss per share of HK$34.46 cents (2018: basic earnings per share of HK$17.73 cents). The current period loss was mainly due to

  1. the fair value loss of a financial instrument, in particular, the Company's investment in AFC Mercury Fund, (b) a loss from the share of results of an associate, and (c) an impairment loss on interest in the Group's associate, PYI.

The above mentioned fair value loss or impairment loss are non-cash in nature and do not have any impact on the operating cash flows of the Group and the Board remains positive on the prospects of the Group.

Listed Strategic Investments

PYI

Based in Hong Kong, PYI focuses on ports and infrastructure development and investment, and the operation of ports and logistics facilities, in the Yangtze River region of China. It also engages in land and property development and investment in association with ports and infrastructure development, as well as securities and treasury investment. In addition, PYI provides comprehensive engineering and property-related services through its associate Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited.

PYI recorded a loss attributable to the owners of HK$205,348,000 for the Current Period. The Group shared a loss of HK$48,563,000 (2018: profit of HK$3,801,000) from PYI for the Current Period.

The Group's interest in PYI is approximately 23.65% at 30th September, 2019 and 2018.

- 22 -

Provision of Finance

For the Current Period, the Group's finance operation continued to contribute a profitable segment result of HK$1,816,000 which was increased by 43% compared to last period (2018: HK$1,270,000). As at 30th September, 2019, the loans portfolio held by the Group amounted to HK$24,700,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$39,000,000).

Commodities Trading

During the Current Period, the Group continued its trading business which focuses on the trading of commodities including copper cathodes, nickel briquettes and fishery products. The business generated a revenue of HK$572,418,000 (2018: 1,227,656,000) and recorded a segment loss of HK$4,442,000 (2018: segment profit of HK$2,222,000).

During the Current Period, the Group maintained the metal trading businesses in Hong Kong and the PRC. This business segment is operated by an experienced management team located in Shanghai, with extensive and unique experience in the field of metal trading. The metal trading business remains one of the main sources of income for the Group. During the Current Period, the commodities market came to a standstill resulting in a decline of overall revenue. It was mainly due to US-China trade war tension which continued to further weaken the manufacturing sectors in China and Asia.

Long-term Investment

During the Current Period, the Group's long-term investment recorded a revenue of HK$2,006,000 (2018: HK$2,317,000) and a segment loss of HK$280,188,000 (2018: segment profit of HK$435,290,000). The segment revenue and the segment loss for the Current Period was mainly attributed to the preference shares dividend from Thousand Vantage Investment Limited and the unrealised loss from the AFC Mercury Fund, respectively.

Other Investment

During the Current Period, the Group's other investment contributed nil segment revenue (2018: nil) and a segment loss of HK$274,000 (2018: segment profit of HK$102,000).

As at 30th September, 2019, the Group's equity investments portfolio amounted to HK$6,992,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$6,572,000) and comprised of shares in a company listed in Hong Kong.

- 23 -

Others

During the Current Period, the Group's other business contributed a segment revenue of HK$831,000 (2018: HK$3,277,000) and a segment loss of HK$5,000 (2018: segment profit of HK$365,000). The Group's other business mainly represent the leasing of office premises and hotel strata lots located in Canada and provision of property agency service in Canada.

During the Current Period, the Group received property rental income of HK$203,000 (2018:HK$1,722,000) and management service income of HK$628,000 (2018:HK$1,542,000). During the Current Period, the disposal of the subsidiaries principally engaged in the holding of the above premises and provision of property agency service was completed.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Liquidity and Financial Resources

As at 30th September, 2019, the Group's total assets of HK$830,128,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$1,488,165,000) represented a decrease of approximately 44.2% when compared with the last period.

As at 30th September, 2019, equity attributable to owners of the Company amounted to HK$741,315,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$1,472,608,000), representing a decrease of HK$731,293,000 or 49.7% as compared to 31st March, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a fair value loss of a financial instrument and an impairment loss on interest in the Group's associate.

The Group continued to adopt a prudent funding and treasury policy to manage its liquidity needs. The objective is to maintain adequate funds for financing working capital and capture investment opportunities as and when they become available.

As at 30th September, 2019, current assets and current liabilities of the Group were HK$392,971,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$186,571,000) and HK$80,616,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$10,758,000) respectively. Accordingly, the Group's current ratio was about 4.9 (31st March, 2019: 17.3).

Gearing Ratio

As at 30th September, 2019, the Group had bank deposits, bank balances and cash of HK$105,732,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$65,553,000) and nil bank and other borrowings (31st March, 2019: nil). The Group's gearing ratio was zero at 30th September, 2019 and 31st March, 2019 as the Group was in net cash position. The gearing ratio is calculated on the basis of net borrowings over the equity attributable to owners of the Company. Net borrowings are arrived at by deducting bank deposits, bank balances and cash from borrowings.

- 24 -

Material Acquisitions or Disposals

In November 2018, the Group announced an agreement to dispose its entire equity interests in the Illuminate Investment Group that are principally engaged in the holding of an office premise in Canada for own use and to earn rentals and the provision of management and other related services. As at 31st March, 2019, negotiations with an interested party had already taken place, and the directors of the Company were committed to sell the equity interest in the subsidiaries within twelve months from 31st March, 2019. During the Current Period, the disposal of the subsidiaries has been completed.

During the Current Period, the Group completed the acquisition of 90% equity interest of EYD(HK) by way of a loan capitalisation. On 5th September, 2019, PT Credit Limited ("PT Credit"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into (i) the Loan Capitalisation Deed with EYD(HK), pursuant to which EYD(HK) and PT Credit agreed that the total outstanding amount of the loan in the sum of US$4,000,000 and outstanding accrued interests of approximately US$286,016 shall be capitalised into the capitalisation shares, being 9,000,000 EYD(HK) shares representing 90% of the enlarged share capital of EYD(HK), to be allotted and issued to the PT Credit or its nominee. Following completion, EYD(HK) has become an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 5th September, 2019.

Save as disclosed herein, there were no other material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures during the period of review.

Foreign Currency Management

The monetary assets and liabilities as well as business transactions of the Group are mainly denominated in Hong Kong dollars, Canadian dollars, Renminbi and United States dollars. During the Current Period, the Group had not entered into any foreign currency forward contracts, currency swaps or other financial derivatives for hedging purposes. However, the management monitors foreign exchange exposure from time to time. Appropriate measures would be undertaken by the Group when exchange rate fluctuations become significant.

Pledge of Assets

As at 30th September, 2019, none of the Group's assets were pledged to secure any bank loans (31st March, 2019: nil).

- 25 -

Contingent Liabilities

As at 30th September, 2019, the Group had no significant contingent liabilities (31st March, 2019: nil).

Capital Commitments

As at 30th September, 2019, the capital commitments of the Group were HK$55,839,000 (31st March, 2019: nil) in respect of construction contracts entered into for the construction of chemical storage and related facilities in order to operate the chemical storage business of the direct wholly-owned subsidiary of EYD(HK) located in China.

Securities in Issue

As at 30 September 2019, there were 2,018,282,827 shares in issue. There was no change in the capital structure of the Company during the Current Period. The share capital of the Company only comprises of ordinary shares.

Interim Dividend

The Board resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the Current Period (six months ended 30th September, 2018: nil).

EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY

As at 30th September, 2019, the Group had a total of 35 employees. The Group's remuneration policy is to ensure that the Group's remuneration structure is appropriate and aligns with the Group's goals and objectives. The employees' remuneration is based on the employees' skill, knowledge and involvement in the Company's affairs and is determined by reference to the Company's performance, as well as remuneration benchmark in the industry and the prevailing market conditions. The ultimate objective of the remuneration policy is to ensure that the Group is able to attract, retain and motivate a high-calibre team which is essential to the success of the Company. The Group also offers benefits to employees including discretionary bonus, training and provident funds. The share option scheme of the Company is established for the eligible participants (including employees). No share options were granted during the Current Period and there were no outstanding share options as at 30th September, 2019 and as at the date of this announcement.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

There are no significant events after the reporting period and up to the date of this announcement.

- 26 -

PROSPECTS

Looking ahead, the global economy remains challenging with great uncertainties in the second half of the year. Sino-US trade disputes has continuously escalated economic and trade frictions, which has resulted in weakened international trade flows and increased volatility in the world's financial markets. However, market volatility may create changes and a new trend in global trading patterns, both of which comes with new opportunities. The Group will continue to reallocate its assets by re-evaluating its current portfolio and vigorously implementing the Group's new business strategy. This new business strategy will take the Group back on track and towards growth and sustainable development.

During the Current Period, the Group had made a strategic investment through acquiring a project in PRC, which had been granted a sea use right at Sun Island in Yangkou Port in Nantong of the Jiangsu Province, China and is in the course of constructing infrastructure for operating chemical storage thereon. Such investment reinforces the Group's commitment towards sustainable development. Once the chemicals storage business operation commenced, it will broaden the income stream of the Group in the near future.

Taking on a macro outlook, China's gross domestic product per capita was still at a lower level when comparing with other emerging Asian countries. China underwent enormous economic growth and is expected to continue with this trend in the long run which could allow China to take the lead in the global economy in the future. This growth is also underpinned by the steady expansion of infrastructure and network of trade routes under China's "One Belt, One Road" (the "OBOR") initiative and strategic positioning in many countries around the world. The Group is reasonably confident in continuing to strategise with plans to grow its businesses, embracing the OBOR initiative in the years ahead.

Amid global economic fluctuations, the Group will continue to capture suitable investment opportunities as and when they arise in respect of the type of business, investment costs and the capital structure in which the businesses are operating with a due and thorough consideration by adopting robust investment strategies under macro headwinds, with an aim to maximise returns to shareholders while minimising losses.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES

During the six months ended 30th September, 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities.

- 27 -

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has, throughout the six months ended 30th September, 2019, complied with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules except for the following deviations with reason as explained:

Code Provision A.2.1

Code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code stipulates that the roles of chairman and chief executive should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. The division of responsibilities between the chairman and chief executive should be clearly established and set out in writing.

Deviation

As Mr. Ching Man Chun, Louis, an Executive Director of the Company, has taken up the positions of the Chairman of the Board and the Managing Director of the Company with effect from 30th September, 2017. The Board considers that vesting the roles of chairman and chief executive in the same person enables more effective and efficient planning and implementation of business plans, the Board also believes that the balance of power and authority is adequately ensured.

Except as stated above, the Company has continued to comply with the applicable code provisions of the CG Code.

COMPLIANCE WITH MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the directors of the Company. All directors of the Company have confirmed, following specific enquiry by the Company, that they complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code for the six months ended 30th September, 2019.

REVIEW OF INTERIM RESULTS

The interim results for the six months ended 30th September, 2019 have not been audited, but have been reviewed by the auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA, and the Audit Committee of the Company.

- 28 -

PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND INTERIM REPORT

This interim results announcement is available for viewing on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk under "Listed Company Information" and on the website of the Company at www.ptcorp.com.hk under "Investor Relations". The interim report will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company and will also be available for viewing on the aforesaid websites in due course.

By Order of the Board

PT International Development Corporation Limited

Ching Man Chun, Louis

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 29th November, 2019

At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five Executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ching Man Chun, Louis (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. Sue Ka Lok, Ms. Xu Wei, Mr. Yeung Kim Ting and Mr. Heinrich Grabner; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yam Kwong Chun, Mr. Wong Yee Shuen, Wilson and Mr. Lam Yik Tung.

- 29 -

