PT International Development : INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL INVESTMENT IN A BERMUDA COMPANY

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 372)

INSIDE INFORMATION

IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL INVESTMENT IN

A BERMUDA COMPANY

This announcement is made by PT International Development Corporation Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Listing Rules") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 21 April 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the potential investment into a Bermuda company (the "Target Company") by way of convertible note subscription or other similarly appropriate and mutually agreed upon instrument in the Target Company (the "Potential Investment"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Heads of Terms Agreement is non-legally binding and the consummation of the Potential Investment under the Heads of Terms Agreement is subject to, among others, the execution of the definitive agreement(s) with respect to the Potential Investment and relevant regulatory approvals.

