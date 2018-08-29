PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Information Disclosure of Share Buyback Program (English)

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk

Business Activities:

Operating store networks, general commerce, general business and service development, distribution networks and related supporting facilities

A. Introduction The Company is planning to conduct Shares Buyback that have been issued by the Company and listed on Indonesian Stock Exchange ("PT Bursa Efek Indonesia or IDX") ("Shares Buyback"). The Company's Shares Buyback shall be conducted with reference to the provisions stipulated in the Company Law No. 40 Year 2007, Law No. 8 Year 1995 concerning Capital Market and Financial Services Authority's Regulation ("Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or OJK") No. 30/POJK.04/2017 concerning the Shares Buyback Issued by the Listed Company ("POJK 30/2017").

B. The Estimated Schedule, Estimated Cost of Shares Buyback, and Estimated Total Nominal Value of All Shares Buyback - Estimated Schedule The Shares Buyback will be conducted after the Company obtains approval from the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS") that will be held on Monday, 8 October 2018. The implementation of the Shares Buyback shall be conducted in maximum 18 months from the date of EGMS, or until 7 April 2020 at the latest.

- Cost of Shares Buyback Cost to be incurred for the Shares Buyback is approximately Rp1,25 trillion, including broker dealer's fees and other costs related to the Shares Buyback.

- Estimated Nominal Value for the Shares Buyback The Shares Buyback is a maximum of 7% of the Company's paid-up and issued capital or a maximum of 204,254,266 shares. Therefore, the estimation of nominal value for the Shares Buyback is Rp 20,425,426,600,-

C. Explanation, Considerations, and Reasons for the Company Shares Buyback The Shares Buyback is part of the Company's effort to improve shareholders' value and shares performance of the Company that will give greater ﬂexibility to the Company in managing its capital to achieve a more efﬁcient capital structure. In this matter, the Company is planning to withdraw the shares that have been bought back and then reduce the Company's paid-up and issued capital.

D. Estimation of the Company's Declining Revenues as a Result of Shares Buyback and the Impact on the Company's Financing Cost The Company estimates there is no signiﬁcant impact of the Company's Shares Buyback costs and no signiﬁcant decline in revenues as a results of the Shares Buyback.

E. Proforma Earnings per Share after Shares Buyback Plan is implemented, Considering the Decline in Revenues The Company's earnings per share as at 31 December 2017 is Rp 654,-, while proforma earnings per share if the Shares Buyback is implemented (with the assumption that Shares Buyback is executed in maximum number) is Rp 703,-

F. Shares Price Limit for Shares Buyback The Company will limit the price of Shares Buyback up to a maximum of Rp13,330,- per share or in accordance with POJK 30/2017.

G. Time Limit for Shares Buyback Shares Buyback is planned to be executed in maximum 18 (eighteen) months after the Company obtains approval from EGMS, starting on 8 October 2018 until 7 April 2020.

H. Method to be Used for Shares Buyback Shares Buyback will be carried out either through IDX or outside the market, in compliance to the provisions of laws and regulations