PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Information Disclosure of Share Buyback Program (English)
08/29/2018 | 04:42am CEST
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk
Business Activities:
Operating store networks, general commerce, general business and service development, distribution networks and related supporting facilities
Email:corp.comm@matahari.co.id, ir@matahari.co.id
Website:www.matahari.co.id
A. Introduction
The Company is planning to conduct Shares Buyback that have been issued by the Company and listed on Indonesian Stock Exchange ("PT Bursa Efek Indonesia or IDX") ("Shares Buyback").
The Company's Shares Buyback shall be conducted with reference to the provisions stipulated in the Company Law No. 40 Year 2007, Law No. 8 Year 1995 concerning Capital Market and Financial Services Authority's Regulation ("Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or OJK") No. 30/POJK.04/2017 concerning the Shares Buyback Issued by the Listed Company ("POJK 30/2017").
B. The Estimated Schedule, Estimated Cost of Shares Buyback, and Estimated Total Nominal Value of All Shares Buyback
- Estimated Schedule
The Shares Buyback will be conducted after the Company obtains approval from the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS") that will be held on Monday, 8 October 2018. The implementation of the Shares Buyback shall be conducted in maximum 18 months from the date of EGMS, or until 7 April 2020 at the latest.
- Cost of Shares Buyback
Cost to be incurred for the Shares Buyback is approximately Rp1,25 trillion, including broker dealer's fees and other costs related to the Shares Buyback.
- Estimated Nominal Value for the Shares Buyback
The Shares Buyback is a maximum of 7% of the Company's paid-up and issued capital or a maximum of 204,254,266 shares. Therefore, the estimation of nominal value for the Shares Buyback is Rp 20,425,426,600,-
C. Explanation, Considerations, and Reasons for the Company Shares Buyback
The Shares Buyback is part of the Company's effort to improve shareholders' value and shares performance of the Company that will give greater ﬂexibility to the Company in managing its capital to achieve a more efﬁcient capital structure. In this matter, the Company is planning to withdraw the shares that have been bought back and then reduce the Company's paid-up and issued capital.
D. Estimation of the Company's Declining Revenues as a Result of Shares Buyback and the Impact on the Company's Financing Cost
The Company estimates there is no signiﬁcant impact of the Company's Shares Buyback costs and no signiﬁcant decline in revenues as a results of the Shares Buyback.
E. Proforma Earnings per Share after Shares Buyback Plan is implemented, Considering the Decline in Revenues
The Company's earnings per share as at 31 December 2017 is Rp 654,-, while proforma earnings per share if the Shares Buyback is implemented (with the assumption that Shares Buyback is executed in maximum number) is Rp 703,-
F. Shares Price Limit for Shares Buyback
The Company will limit the price of Shares Buyback up to a maximum of Rp13,330,- per share or in accordance with POJK 30/2017.
G. Time Limit for Shares Buyback
Shares Buyback is planned to be executed in maximum 18 (eighteen) months after the Company obtains approval from EGMS, starting on 8 October 2018 until 7 April 2020.
H. Method to be Used for Shares Buyback
Shares Buyback will be carried out either through IDX or outside the market, in compliance to the provisions of laws and regulations
I. Management Analysis and Discussion Regarding the Impact of Shares Buyback on the Company's Business Activities and Growth in the Future
It is expected that the Shares Buyback will not affect the Company's business activities and operations because the Company has an adequate working capital to run the Company's business activities.
If the Company's shareholders need further information, they can contact the Company on working days and hours through the address or contact number as stated above. This Disclosure of Information is prepared to comply with POJK 30/2017.
Jakarta, 29 August 2018
The Company's Board of Directors
DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION
SHARES BUYBACK PLAN
PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK
(The "Company")
Head Ofﬁce:
Operational Ofﬁce:
BeritaSatu Plaza 10th Floor
Menara Matahari 15th Floor
Jl. Jenderal Gatot Subroto Lot. 35-36
Jl. Bulevar Palem Raya No.7
East Kuningan, Setiabudi
Lippo Village, Tangerang 15811
South Jakarta - Indonesia
Indonesia
Telephone : +62 21 5475333
Fax : +62 21 547 5232
Disclaimer
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 02:41:02 UTC
