Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE APPROVED Rp 1.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 06:08am CEST

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ('Matahari' or the 'Company'; stock code: 'LPPF') on 27 April 2018 concurred and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's business achievements and financial results for the fiscal year 2017. The Directors reported that the Company recorded a total 2017 gross sales of Rp 17.5 trillion, up 1.2% over 2016 with same store sales growth (SSSG) declined 1.2%. 2017 net income was Rp 1.9 trillion, equivalent to 10.9% of sales.

The AGM approved the use of its 2017 net income of Rp 1,907 billion as follows: Rp 1,334 billion or 70% of 2017 net profit for a cash dividend, to be distributed to its 2,917,918,080 shares, equivalent to Rp 457.50 per share, to be paid on 30 May 2018. The balance of Rp 572 billion will be recorded as retained earnings.

The AGM also confirmed shareholders' approval of the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners below.

Board of Directors:
President Director : Bunjamin J. Mailool
Vice President Director (Independent) : Richard T. Gibson
Director : Christian Kurnia
Director : Andre Rumantir
Director : Henry Jani Liando
Director : Widhayati Hendropurnomo

Board of Commissioners:
President Commissioner (Independent) : John Bellis
Vice President Commissioner (Independent) : Roy Nicholas Mandey
Commissioner (Independent) : Rudy Ramawi
Commissioner : Sigit Prasetya
Commissioner : John Riady
Commissioner : William Travis Saucer
Commissioner : Niel Byron Nielson
Commissioner (Independent) : Surya Tatang

'The cash dividend amounting Rp 1,334 billion or 70% of net income shows our commitment to increasing our stakeholders' returns', said Richard Gibson, Vice President Director and CEO of the Company.

He also stated that the Board of Management of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk successfully executed its new merchandise initiatives and growth strategies by opening 8 new stores in 2017. Matahari building on its history as the first domestic department store chain in Indonesia which has 153 stores operating across Indonesia, and also offers its merchandise online at MatahariStore.com.

Disclaimer

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 04:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Further Growth for 2019
PU
07:08aCLARIANT : INEOS selects Clariant’s CATOFIN® catalysts for Europe’s largest propane dehydrogenation plant
PU
07:08aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Consolidated revenues grow significantly by +104% to ca. EUR 389 million during the first nine months of 2018.
PU
07:08aMITSUI OSK LINES : MOL Presents Long-Service Awards, Hosts Family Day for Filipino Seafarers - Appreciation for Contributions of Seafarers and Support by Their Families -
PU
07:08aTAG IMMOBILIEN AG HOUSING MARKET REPORT EASTERN GERMANY 2018 : Attractive yields in Eastern Germany's mid-sized cities (news with additional features)
PU
07:07aBRASKEM : Mexico's next government faces bind in Pemex ethane deal
RE
07:05aTAG IMMOBILIEN AG HOUSING MARKET REPORT EASTERN GERMANY 2018 : Attractive yields in Eastern Germany's mid-sized cities
EQ
07:05aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Consolidated revenues grow significantly by +104% to ca. EUR 389 million during the first nine months of 2018.
EQ
07:05aEVOTEC : And ferring form strategic research alliance in reproductive medicine and women's health
EQ
07:03aDIGI COM BHD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/09/2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : SoftBank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : wins appeal in battle with Xerox over scrapped merger
5BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.