Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Matahari Department Store Presents White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 10:25am CEST

Jakarta, 30 July 2018, Matahari Department Store, the pioneer and the biggest department store in Indonesia, launched Whiteberry - Style & Comfort Lingerie, its newest intimate exclusive brand, today at La Moda, Plaza Indonesia Jakarta to answer Indonesian women's need. In line with Matahari's commitment in its consistency and existence in providing the most complete and updated fashion trend in each collections, including intimate products for women. Matahari is aware that intimate products has become an essential necessity for Indonesia women. However, high quality intimate products for women are expensive.

Based on that reason, Matahari has an initiative to present intimate products with high quality yet affordable for Indonesian women. Imelda Like, Head of Marketing Communication and Fashion Director of Matahari Department Store, explained at the launching event 'We understand the needs of Indonesian women, therefore Whiteberry is designed elegantly, modern, and classy with the best quality of fabrics which is comfortable and suitable for confident Indonesian women.'

The tropical climate and hot weather in Indonesia has increased the importance of choosing the best fabrics, thus Whiteberry present with cotton and microfiber fabrics which is sweat absorbent and soft on your skin. Moreover, Whiteberry presents in 'Lace Series' collections with pretty lace design to add elegance, luxury, and confident feeling. Imelda Like explained 'Whiteberry has complete collections for intimate products such as, Bra, Panties, Camisole, and Lingerie with complete range of size. Our Whiteberry collections have a design which suits its brand identity, Whiteberry - Style & Comfort Lingerie, where we presents comfort as well as stylish and fashionable design. Indonesian women can choose a design or model based on their needs and personalities, from sporty to feminine. Indonesian women can own Whiteberry in affordable price starts from Rp 79.900,- to Rp 279.900,- Whiteberry collections are ready to be purchased in almost all Matahari Department Store across Indonesia.'

At the same event, Nicole Patricia Malina, Model and Fashion Photographer, said that 'As a Model and Fashion Photographer, I think Whiteberry is not only comfortably worn, its design also looks luxurious and fashionable and as good as other international intimate brands. I fell in love with Whiteberry since the first time I used it.'

All Whiteberry collections has been marketed in more than 150 stores of Matahari Department Store in Indonesia. 'Matahari will keep trying to provide the best products, especially for fashionable and affordable intimate products for women. Matahari expect Whiteberry can be a leading brands for intimate products for women in Indonesian fashion world and accepted by the Indonesian women consumers,' said Imelda Like, Head of Marketing Communication and Fashion Director Matahari Department Store.

Disclaimer

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:24:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aZB FINANCIAL : raises over $60m for ERRF
AQ
10:48aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City, Liverpool put down markers
AQ
10:47aHONDA MOTOR : Airbags deploy in Dumfries collision involving pizza delivery car
AQ
10:47aALSTOM : Lagos, French Multinational Sign MoU to Complete Light Rail Project
AQ
10:47aAFRICA PRUDENTIAL REGISTRARS : NSE commends Africa Prudential as company records 48% growth
AQ
10:47aWe need unconventional methods to recover loans from big debtors – Ayeye
AQ
10:47a1 DAY SEMINAR : Valuation of Emerging Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:46aDEERE MPANY : Biker, 59, dies in tractor crash
AQ
10:46aGJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING : Financial calendar
AQ
10:46a2 DAY SEMINAR : Enhanced Negotiating Strategies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : British MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2BAYER : BAYER : shares slide after Monsanto's Roundup cancer trial
3TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : first-half core earnings jump on market volatility
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.