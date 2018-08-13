PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Matahari Department Store Presents White

Jakarta, 30 July 2018, Matahari Department Store, the pioneer and the biggest department store in Indonesia, launched Whiteberry - Style & Comfort Lingerie, its newest intimate exclusive brand, today at La Moda, Plaza Indonesia Jakarta to answer Indonesian women's need. In line with Matahari's commitment in its consistency and existence in providing the most complete and updated fashion trend in each collections, including intimate products for women. Matahari is aware that intimate products has become an essential necessity for Indonesia women. However, high quality intimate products for women are expensive.

Based on that reason, Matahari has an initiative to present intimate products with high quality yet affordable for Indonesian women. Imelda Like, Head of Marketing Communication and Fashion Director of Matahari Department Store, explained at the launching event 'We understand the needs of Indonesian women, therefore Whiteberry is designed elegantly, modern, and classy with the best quality of fabrics which is comfortable and suitable for confident Indonesian women.'

The tropical climate and hot weather in Indonesia has increased the importance of choosing the best fabrics, thus Whiteberry present with cotton and microfiber fabrics which is sweat absorbent and soft on your skin. Moreover, Whiteberry presents in 'Lace Series' collections with pretty lace design to add elegance, luxury, and confident feeling. Imelda Like explained 'Whiteberry has complete collections for intimate products such as, Bra, Panties, Camisole, and Lingerie with complete range of size. Our Whiteberry collections have a design which suits its brand identity, Whiteberry - Style & Comfort Lingerie, where we presents comfort as well as stylish and fashionable design. Indonesian women can choose a design or model based on their needs and personalities, from sporty to feminine. Indonesian women can own Whiteberry in affordable price starts from Rp 79.900,- to Rp 279.900,- Whiteberry collections are ready to be purchased in almost all Matahari Department Store across Indonesia.'

At the same event, Nicole Patricia Malina, Model and Fashion Photographer, said that 'As a Model and Fashion Photographer, I think Whiteberry is not only comfortably worn, its design also looks luxurious and fashionable and as good as other international intimate brands. I fell in love with Whiteberry since the first time I used it.'

All Whiteberry collections has been marketed in more than 150 stores of Matahari Department Store in Indonesia. 'Matahari will keep trying to provide the best products, especially for fashionable and affordable intimate products for women. Matahari expect Whiteberry can be a leading brands for intimate products for women in Indonesian fashion world and accepted by the Indonesian women consumers,' said Imelda Like, Head of Marketing Communication and Fashion Director Matahari Department Store.