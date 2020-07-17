PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Matahari Opens New Stores in Three Cities

Press Release

Matahari Opens New Stores in Three Cities

The modern retail network of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ("Matahari" or "Company"; stock code: "LPPF"), today opens its first store in Tangerang Regency, or its 8th store in the Banten province, located in Ciputra Citra Raya Cikupa shopping center. This store is the third store to open in 2020, or the 155th physical store operated by Matahari throughout Indonesia.

Previously, Matahari PTC Palembang was the first store opened this year on May 7, 2020, followed by Matahari The Park Sawangan in Depok which was opened on July 16, 2020.

Matahari Ciputra Tangerang is located in Jalan Citra Raya Boulevard No.1, Tangerang Regency, Banten. Whilst, Matahari The Park Sawangan is located in The Park Sawangan Mall on Jalan Raya Parung-Ciputat No. 1, Depok City, West Java, and Matahari PTC Palembang is located in Jalan R. Sukamto No. 8, 8 Ilir, Palembang City, South Sumatera.

These three malls, which were originally due to open earlier this year, all have strategic locations, they are located in the central business district of the city, and therefore are very often visited by customers. "The presence of these three new Matahari stores in the three cities is clear evidence that Matahari always strives to get closer to its customers. We intend for Matahari to continue to be the top choice for shopping especially in Tangerang Regency, Depok City, Palembang City and their surrounding areas. We are ready to serve our loyal customers with the latest fashion products and are committed to always providing a comfortable shopping atmosphere ("Feel Good"). Moreover, in this pandemic situation we always prioritize safety and service through our "SHOP SAFE - 5 STAR PLEDGE". This pledge starts from giving a priority cashier for families and elderly, to front of queue priority for medical workers, setting up baby wear in prominent easy to find positions, and finally creating a safer pathway system for customer mobility," says Miranti Hadisusilo, Corporate Secretary and Legal Director of Matahari.

These three stores have 6,000 - 7,000 m2 of retail space and offer more than 100 well-known brands. All are equipped with a wide selection of attractive products, fashion products for women and men, children and adults, choices of attractive accessories, cosmetics and household appliances, not to mention a variety of shoe and bag collections are also available at special prices, which can help meet the needs of Matahari customers. With the concept of a classy and modern shopping atmosphere, Matahari believes its presence in the three cities a presents differentiated shopping choices. More spacious store arrangements and the use of 100% environmentally friendly LED lighting systems, as well as high service standards make the presence of each latest Matahari store able to provide a pleasant shopping experience for its surrounding community.

About Matahari

Matahari is the largest retail platform in Indonesia, with 155 stores in 76 cities across Indonesia, as well as presence online on MATAHARI.COM. For over 60 years, Matahari has provided the growing Indonesian middle class with quality, fashionable and affordable apparel, beauty and footwear products. Matahari employs more than 40,000 employees and partners with around 700 local as well as international suppliers.

