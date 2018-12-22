PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Matahari Resmikan Pembukaan 361° Sport Shoes and Apparels Mono Store di Jakarta

Matahari Officially Opens 361° Sport Shoes and Apparels

Mono Store in Jakarta

Jakarta, 22 December 2018 - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, recently announced its collaboration with the largest sports shoe manufacturer in China, 361 Degree International Limited. After opening two 361° Mono Stores at LippoMall Kemang and Pakuwon Mall Surabaya last Wednesday and Thursday, today Matahari officially opens the third 361° Mono Store at Lippo Mall Puri - St. Moritz Jakarta. The opening of these three Mono Stores shows that the products by 361° have gained a good market in Indonesia.

361° offers a variety of sports shoes and sport apparels with undoubtable quality. The Mono Store at Lippo Mall Puri - St.Moritz, West Jakarta, has a total area of 113 square meters and with its sporty, stylist and comfortable shop concept, Matahari believes that the 361° Exclusive Store can provide a pleasant shopping experience for its customers. A complete variety of products that are attractively arranged makes it easy for customers to browse the attractive products offered. Of course, high quality products offered at 361° come with special prices, which can help meet the needs of our customers.

"We warmly welcome the opening of three 361° Exclusive shops and have big hopes that these three stores can help customers get a more complete product selection of 361° Sport Shoes and Apparels. Matahari will continue its commitment to offer high quality products that are attractive to consumers in the Indonesian market. With this, we hope that customers can continue to feel a comfortable shopping atmosphere ("Feel Good")" said Christian Kurnia, Matahari's Director of Marketing, Merchandise and Store Operation.

The target market for 361° Sport Shoes and Apparels are those who chose an active lifestyle. The choice of products that can be obtained at the Mono Store includes sports shoes, sportswear and accessories such as hats, bags, socks and sports bags.

"We hope that the presence of 361° Sport Shoes and Apparels Mono Store can make customers be more familiar with the product characters of 361° and like all of its products." concluded Christian Kurnia.

About 361 Degrees

361°, founded in 2003, is a leading international sports footwear and apparel company. It offers sports shoes, sports clothes, accessories and kids' clothing, including both casual and technical outdoor products.

361° has sponsored several China-based sports events including the China Table Tennis Super League, Chinese Volleyball League, Chongqing Marathon, and Kinmen Marathon among others. In addition, by sponsoring the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, it became China's first sports brand to successfully sponsor an intercontinental sports event. Other notable sports events that it has sponsored include the 2011 Universiade in Shenzhen, the 2012 Asian Beach Games in Haiyang, the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing and the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. In 2016, 361° also became the first Chinese sports brand to sponsor the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2018, 361° is the main sponsor of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

About Matahari

Matahari is the largest retail platform in Indonesia, with 160 stores in 75 cities across Indonesia as well as presence online on MATAHARI.COM. For over 60 years, Matahari has provided the growing Indonesian middle class with quality, fashionable and affordable apparel, beauty and footwear products. Matahari employs more than 40,000 employees and partners with approximately 850 local as well as international suppliers.

The Company has received many industry recognitions - nationally and internationally - including Top 500 Retail Asia Pacific from Retail Asia, Euromonitor & KPMG; Brand Asia 2018 - Top 3 Most Powerful Retail Brands in Indonesia from Nikkei BP Consulting, Inc. and WoW Brand Award 2018 - Gold Champion from MarkPlus Inc. The Company also received the Netizen's Brand Choice Award 2018 from Warta Ekonomi. All of these awards reaffirm the Company's position as one of the leading, most dynamic, and trusted companies in Indonesia.

The key for Matahari's success is at the brand awareness, Matahari aggressively support its exclusive brands in all respects: from advertising in many media, including social media, to new stores opening every year.

Based on the 2017 financial data, total gross sales of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk reached Rp 17.5 trillion, increasing 1.2% compared to the previous year which recorded at Rp 17.3 trillion.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications / Investor Relations PT Matahari Department Store Tbk

Tel: (62 21) 547 5333

E-mail:corp.comm@matahari.co.id, ir@matahari.co.id

www.matahari.co.idMatahari @matahari MATAHARI

@gayamatahari

Matahari Dept Store

