PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Nevada, Top Fashion Brand Chosen By Neti

27 February 2018 - Nevada, one of the exclusive brands of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ('Matahari' or the 'Company'; stock code: 'LPPF') received Netizen Brand Choice Award 2018 from Warta Ekonomi for the second year. Nevada is Matahari's exclusive brand which always be Indonesian favorite choice and often receives awards. This award received by Nevada as one of netizen choice for fashion brand category.

The development of internet users in Indonesia is keep increasing rapidly. Looking at its rapid development, all companies have to adjust their strategies to keep up with other competitors. To introduce and promote their new products, the companies are often use social media as their strategy, which recently gives significant development in Indonesia. In promoting products through social media, the companies are also needs appropriate communication strategies to successfully attract their market.

Research to determine the winner of Netizen Brand Choice Award 2018 was done with quantitative methodology (online survey) through Jajak Pendapat (JAKPAT) towards 16,000 social media users in Indonesia. The brand selection for Netizen Brand Choice Award is based on the concept of product awareness, purchasing, and recommendation. The chosen brands are the most often purchased and recommended by netizen. From the research, Nevada is chosen as Top 5 Netizen Choice for fashion brand category.

This award shows that Nevada continues to show its consistency in providing the best quality to its customer and continues to be Indonesian favorite choice.