Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Nevada, Top Fashion Brand Chosen By Neti

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 07:22am CEST

27 February 2018 - Nevada, one of the exclusive brands of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ('Matahari' or the 'Company'; stock code: 'LPPF') received Netizen Brand Choice Award 2018 from Warta Ekonomi for the second year. Nevada is Matahari's exclusive brand which always be Indonesian favorite choice and often receives awards. This award received by Nevada as one of netizen choice for fashion brand category.

The development of internet users in Indonesia is keep increasing rapidly. Looking at its rapid development, all companies have to adjust their strategies to keep up with other competitors. To introduce and promote their new products, the companies are often use social media as their strategy, which recently gives significant development in Indonesia. In promoting products through social media, the companies are also needs appropriate communication strategies to successfully attract their market.

Research to determine the winner of Netizen Brand Choice Award 2018 was done with quantitative methodology (online survey) through Jajak Pendapat (JAKPAT) towards 16,000 social media users in Indonesia. The brand selection for Netizen Brand Choice Award is based on the concept of product awareness, purchasing, and recommendation. The chosen brands are the most often purchased and recommended by netizen. From the research, Nevada is chosen as Top 5 Netizen Choice for fashion brand category.

This award shows that Nevada continues to show its consistency in providing the best quality to its customer and continues to be Indonesian favorite choice.

Disclaimer

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aJUST : Directorate Change
PU
08:13aRESI RESIDENTIAL SECURE INCOME : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08:13aARCUS ASA : Proximo has selected Arcus as their new Nordic distributor, to sell their world-famous brands
PU
08:13aPRODUCE INVESTMENTS : Form 8 (DD) - Promethean Investments LLP
PU
08:13aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES : Board Changes
PU
08:13aLOOKERS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08:13aESURE : Update on Offer
PU
08:13aASSURA : Trading Update
PU
08:13aSHIMA SEIKI MFG : ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Preview
PU
08:13aSHIMA SEIKI MFG : to Exhibit at Private Show in Romania
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2U.S., Canada confirm they have reached new trade deal with Mexico
3TESLA : TESLA : SEC deal provides ammunition for U.S. probe, investor lawsuits
4Trade deal largely spares Canada, Mexico from any Trump auto tariffs
5U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.