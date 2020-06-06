PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : New Shareholder 6 June 2020

Auric Capital is an investment company with a focus on consumer businesses in Southeast Asia. Auric Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes and works with management teams to help businesses reach their full potential. Auric Capital's competitive advantage comes from its active management and operational focus, providing deep sectoral knowledge and strategic insights to support its portfolio companies.

Matahari's recent AGMS also approved the Directors' Report on the Company's business and financial results for the fiscal year 2019. The Directors reported that the Company recorded a total 2019 gross sales of Rp 18.0 trillion (c. US$ 1.2 billion), a slight 0.9% increase over 2018. Net revenue was flat at Rp 10.3 trillion (c. US$ 700 million). Net income was Rp 1.4 trillion (c. US$ 95 million), a 25% increase over 2018 net income after impairment (a decrease of 27% over 2018 net income before impairment).

In January this year, Matahari appointed Terry O' Connor as CEO. Mr. O'Connor was also appointed as Vice President Director at the recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS). Mr. O'Connor was previously Regional CEO of Courts Asia, where he spent 26 years and had undertaken a strategic transformation journey towards solutions selling, omni-channel retailing as well as geographic expansion.

Mr. Mansukhani remarked, "Matahari is well positioned to build on its market-leading position to capitalize on the growing consumer trends in Indonesia. The new leadership team has strong execution capabilities to deliver on the market opportunity. I look forward to working with the other Commissioners and Directors to support the business in achieving its full potential."

John Bellis, Matahari's President Commissioner (Independent) commented, "We are delighted to welcome Monish Mansukhani on the Board of Commissioners, and by extension, Auric Capital as a major shareholder. Auric Capital has a solid reputation as a long-term and value-added investor in the consumer sector, providing analytical rigour and strategic insights that challenge the status quo to improve the long-term performance of a company. This is Auric Capital's maiden investment in Indonesia and we are pleased that they have recognized the strength in Matahari's brand, initiatives, and management team."

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk ("Matahari" or the "Company"; stock code: "LPPF") announced earlier this week the new composition of its Board of Commissioners, welcoming new commissioner Monish Mansukhani. Mr. Mansukhani is the Deputy CEO of Auric Pacific and representative of major shareholder Greater Universal, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Auric Capital. Greater Universal will own slightly over 5% of Matahari after the recent capital reduction exercise, subject to the approval of Indonesia's Ministry of Law and Human Rights. Singapore-based Auric Capital is an active investor in the consumer sector and is led by Dr. Andy Adhiwana.

About Matahari

Matahari is the largest retail platform in Indonesia, with 153 stores in 76 cities across Indonesia as well as presence online on MATAHARI.COM. For over 60 years, Matahari has provided the growing Indonesian middle class with quality, fashionable and affordable apparel, beauty and footwear products. Matahari employs more than 40,000 employees and partners with more than 1,000 local as well as international suppliers.

The Company has received many industry recognitions - nationally and internationally - including Top 500 Retail Asia Pacific from Retail Asia, Euromonitor & KPMG; Brand Asia 2018 - Top 3 Most Powerful Retail Brands in Indonesia from Nikkei BP Consulting, Inc. and WoW Brand Award 2019 - Gold Champion from MarkPlus Inc. The Company also received the Netizen's Brand Choice Award 2018 from Warta Ekonomi. All of these awards reaffirm the Company's position as one of the leading, most dynamic, and trusted companies in Indonesia.

