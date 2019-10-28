Log in
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

10/28/2019

Q3 2019 / 9M 2019 EARNINGS CALL

October28th

2019

TABLE OF CONTENT

Indonesia Macro Overview

4

Strategy and Operational Updates

Q3 2019/ 9M 2019

Store Pipeline

16

Key Financial Highlights

6

Matahari Rewards

17

Sales and DP/CV Mix

7

Omni-channel Updates

19

Same Store Sales Growth

8

Summary

20

Regional Sales and SSSG

9

Contact Us

21

Gross Profit and Margin

10

OPEX

11

EBITDA and Margin

12

Net Income and Margin

13

Inventory, Capex and Cash Position

14

22

MACRO-ECONOMIC UPDATES

MACRO

Consumer Confidence Index

128.1

127

128.1

128.2

126.1

126.4

125.5

122.2

122.7

124.8

125.1124.8

122.4

125.1

123.1

122.5

124.5

121.6

121.8

121.6

119.2

18-Jan. 18-Feb18-Mar18-Apr18-May18-Jun18-Jul18-Aug18-Sep18-Oct18-Nov18-Dec19-Jan19-Feb19-Mar19-Apr19-May19-Jun19-Jul19-Aug19-Sep

GDP Growth

5.04%

5.18%

5.19% 5.27%

5.18% 5.05%

4.94% 5.01%

5.06% 5.17% 5.07%

4.71%

5.02%

5.01% 5.06%

4.73%

4.92%

4.67%

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Inflation

3.41%

3.23%

3.12%

3.18%

3.20%

3.16%

3.23%

3.13%

3.32%

3.28%

3.32%

3.49%

3.39%

2.88%

2.83%

2.82%

2.57%

2.48%

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

source: Bank Indonesia, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) 44

Q3 2019 / 9M 2019 FINANCIAL UPDATES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:21:06 UTC
