PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

Q3 2019 / 9M 2019 EARNINGS CALL
October28th
2019
TABLE OF CONTENT
Indonesia Macro Overview
4
Strategy and Operational Updates
Q3 2019/ 9M 2019
Store Pipeline
16
Key Financial Highlights
6
Matahari Rewards
17
Sales and DP/CV Mix
7
Omni-channel Updates
19
Same Store Sales Growth
8
Summary
20
Regional Sales and SSSG
9
Contact Us
21
Gross Profit and Margin
10
OPEX
11
EBITDA and Margin
12
Net Income and Margin
13
Inventory, Capex and Cash Position
14
22
MACRO-ECONOMIC UPDATES
MACRO
Consumer Confidence Index
128.1
127
128.2
126.1
126.4
125.5
122.2
122.7
124.8
125.1124.8
122.4
125.1
123.1
122.5
124.5
121.6
121.8
119.2
18-Jan. 18-Feb18-Mar18-Apr18-May18-Jun18-Jul18-Aug18-Sep18-Oct18-Nov18-Dec19-Jan19-Feb19-Mar19-Apr19-May19-Jun19-Jul19-Aug19-Sep
GDP Growth
5.04%
5.18%
5.19% 5.27%
5.18% 5.05%
4.94% 5.01%
5.06% 5.17% 5.07%
4.71%
5.02%
5.01% 5.06%
4.73%
4.92%
4.67%
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Inflation
3.41%
3.23%
3.12%
3.18%
3.20%
3.16%
3.13%
3.32%
3.28%
3.49%
3.39%
2.88%
2.83%
2.82%
2.57%
2.48%
Apr-18
May-18
Jun-18
Jul-18
Aug-18
Sep-18
Oct-18
Nov-18
Dec-18
Jan-19
Feb-19
Mar-19
Apr-19
May-19
Jun-19
Jul-19
Aug-19
Sep-19
source: Bank Indonesia, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) 44
Q3 2019 / 9M 2019 FINANCIAL UPDATES
