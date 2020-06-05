|
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Summary Of The Minutes Of AGMS 4 June 2020
06/05/2020 | 11:31pm EDT
SUMMARY OF THE MINUTES OF
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE Tbk
With regard to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (the "Company"), the following is the summary of the minutes of the Meeting:
|
A. The Meeting:
|
: Thursday, 4 June 2020
|
Day/date
|
Time
|
:
|
14:00 Western Indonesian Time until finished
|
Venue
|
:
|
Edelweiss Room
|
|
|
Hotel Aryaduta Suites Semanggi
|
|
|
Jl. Garnisun No. 8, Karet Semanggi
|
|
|
Jakarta 12930
-
Disclosure of Information:
In regard to the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company undertook the following information disclosures:
-
-
Notification letter to the Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan/OJK) regarding the Company's plan to convene the Meeting on 21 April 2020;
-
Announcement to the Company's plan to convene the Meeting on 28 April 2020 in the Investor Daily newspaper;
-
Uploaded the Announcement Advertisement on the Company's website: www.matahari.co.id and on the PT. Bursa
Efek Indonesia (Indonesian Stock Exchange)'s website: www.idx.co.id on 28 April 2020;
-
Notification letter to OJK regarding the amendment to the Meeting invitation on 12 May 2020;
-
Notice to attend the Meeting on 13 May 2020 in the Investor Daily newspaper, PT. Bursa Efek Indonesia (Indonesian Stock Exchange)'s website: www.idx.co.id and eASY.KSEI website on 13 May 2020;
-
Uploaded the notice advertisement, explanation to the Meeting agenda, Meeting rules of conduct, proxy and any other Meeting's materials on the Company's website: www.matahari.co.id on 13 May 2020.
-
The Meeting Agenda:
-
-
Report from the Board of Directors on the Company's operational and financial activites for the year book ended on 31 December 2019, and Ratification of the Balance Sheet and Profit/Loss Statement for year book of 2019, as well as the approval for full release and discharge (acquit et de charge) to all members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners for the management and supervision during the said year book;
-
The plan to use the Company's profit obtained up to 31 December 2019;
-
The appointment of Public Accountant for the year book of 2020, and granting the authority to the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners, and determine the accountant's fee and other terms of such appointment;
-
a. Appointment and/or changes on the structure of the Company's Board of Directors
and Board of Commissioners, including Independent Commissioner, and
-
-
-
Determination of salary/honorarium and/or other benefits for the member of Company's Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners.
-
Approval of the transfer of shares resulting from share buyback (treasury shares) through a withdrawal by means of a reduction in paid-up and issued capital and therefore amending the Article 4 paragraph (2) and (3) of the
Company's articles of association
-
The Presence of Shareholders, and/or Proxy of Shareholders, Board of Commissioners, and/or Board of Directors
• The Meeting was attended by shareholders and/or their proxies representing 2,011,386,879 shares which was 76.591% of the total shares with the valid voting that have been issued by the Company until the date of the Meeting, amounting 2,626,148,780 shares, excluding the treasury shares;
• The Meeting was chaired by the Vice President Commissioner Independent of the Company, namely Mr. Roy N. Mandey who acted as the Chairman of the Meeting based on the Board of Commissioners' Resolution dated on 11 May 2020;
• The Meeting was attended by Mr. Roy N. Mandey, acting as the members of the Board of Commissioners of the
-
Company;
• The Meeting was attended by Mr. Bunjamin J. Mailool, acting as the President Director of the Company;
• The meeting was also attended by the supporting professions, particularly the Notary Office of Ir. Nanette Cahyanie
Handari Adi Warsito SH represented by Mrs. Ir. Nanette Cahyanie Handari Adi Warsito SH, Public Accounting Firm of Tanudiredja, Wibisana, Rintis and Partner (the member of PricewaterhouseCoopers) represented by Mr. Ade
Elimin and Mrs. Anastasia Yuanita, Law Firm of Hadiputranto, Hadinoto, and Partners, represented by Mrs. Indah
Respati, and Share Registrar of PT Sharestar Indonesia represented by Mr. Soeroto.
-
Question and Answer Session
The shareholders and/or their proxies presented at the Meeting were given the opportunity to raise questions and/ or give opinions related to the Meeting Agenda being discussed, by means of raising up hand. Once being invited by the Chairman of the Meeting, they may move forward to the microphone that has been provided or any other media/ facilities that have been provided and mention the name and number of shares owned or represented prior submitting questions or opinions.
None of shareholders and/or their proxies that raised questions and/or gave opinions for all of Meeting Agenda.
-
Mechanism of the Meeting and Decision Making
• The Chairman of the Meeting conveyed that the Meeting was conducted in accordance with the Meeting rules of conduct that has been read and distributed to the shareholders prior to the Meeting. The Meeting rules of conduct contains the information about attendance quorum, requirement of the binding decision making, question and answer procedure and voting procedure.
• After the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners provided the description and explanation, the shareholders were given the opportunity to raise questions and/or give opinions. If no further question was raised and/or opinion was given, the Meeting would be continued to the decision making on the Company's proposals. All decisions were taken through the amicable resolution, but if the amicable resolution was not reached, the decision would be made by voting in accordance with the provisions set forth in the rules of conduct.
-
Resolutions of the Meeting
From the voting result, the Meeting has decided the following resolutions:
-
-
The First Meeting Agenda
|
Present votes
|
:
|
2,011,386,879
|
shares
|
Non-affirmative votes :
|
0
|
shares
|
Abstain votes1)
|
:
|
2,178,300
|
shares
|
Affirmative votes
|
:
|
2,011,386,879
|
shares (100%)
The Meeting therefore with the majority votes took decisions as follows:
-
Well-receivedand approved the report from Board of Directors of the Company's operational and financial activities for year book ended on 31 December 2019 and oversight reports from the Board of Commissioners of the Company.
-
Approved and ratified the Financial Statements for year book of 2019, as audited by the Public Accounting
Firm of Tanudiredja, Wibisana, Rintis & Partners (the member of PricewaterhouseCoopers) in their report dated
14 February 2020 with an Un-modified Opinion (Unqualified Opinion), and granted full release and discharge (acquit et de charge) to all members of the Board of Commissioners for their supervision and Board of Directors of the Company for their management during the year book of 2019 in the broadest sense, including activities carried out in the context of selling shares by shareholders, responsibility for management and supervision that they have carried out, for each and every policy, decision, consent, approval, agreement, contract, cooperation, relationship, partnership, investment and divestment, purchase and sale and trade, procurement, other trade, leasing, renovation, construction, opening and closing of facilities and outlets, system policies and bookkeeping transactions and reports, placement and use of funds and finance, transactions and administration and financial reports, lending relationships and transactions, and management of the Company in any other form, directly or indirectly during the year book of 2019 and up to the closing date of the Meeting insofar as reflected in the Report of the Company's Directors and the Company's Annual Financial Report.
2. The Second Agenda
|
Present votes
|
:
|
2,011,386,879
|
shares
|
Non-affirmative votes :
|
15,467,400
|
shares
|
Abstain votes1)
|
:
|
12,967,900
|
shares
|
Affirmative votes
|
:
|
1,995,919,479
|
shares (99.231%)
The Meeting therefore with the majority votes took decision as follows:
Approved the Company's action not to distribute the divided and book the Company's net profit for year book of 2019 amounting to IDR 1,097,331,627,799 (one trillion ninety seven billion three hundred thirty one million six hundred thirty seven thousand seven hundred ninety nine Rupiah), all of which will be referred to as the Retained Earnings.
3. The Third Agenda
|
Present votes
|
:
|
2,011,386,879
|
shares
|
Non-affirmative votes :
|
190,674,258
|
shares
|
Abstain votes1)
|
:
|
20,050,600
|
shares
|
Affirmative votes
|
:
|
1,820,712,621
|
shares (90.52%)
The Meeting therefore with the majority votes took decisions as follows:
Delegated the authority to Board of Commissioners of the Company to choose and appoint a Listed Public Accountant to audit the financial statements of the Company for year book of 2020 based on the recommendation from the Audit Committee and granted the authority to Board of Directors to set the honorarium and any other terms and conditions with regard to the said appointment, with the criteria set by the Company as follows:
-
Is a Public Accounting Firm which is ranked in the top 4 Public Accounting Firm according to the official Public Accountant Firm association with high credibility;
-
Has affiliated certificate with international Public Accountant Firm;
-
Included in the listed Public Accountant Firm of OJK and in accordance with the applicable regulations;
-
Experienced in auditing big companies both local and multinational as well as public companies.
4. The Fourth Agenda
-
Regarding the appointment and/or changes in the structure of the Company's Directors and Board of
Commissioners, including Independent Commissioners.
|
Present votes
|
:
|
2,011,386,879
|
shares
|
Non-affirmative votes :
|
304,247,229
|
shares
|
Abstain votes1)
|
:
|
7,301,400
|
shares
|
Affirmative votes
|
:
|
1,707,139,650
|
shares (84.87%)
The Meeting therefore with the majority votes took the decisions as follows:
-
Approved the appointment and/or changes on the structure of the members of the Board of Directors and
Board of Commissioners as follows:
|
Board of Directors:
|
:
|
Bunjamin Jonatan Mailool
|
President Director
|
Vice President Director Independent
|
:
|
Terence Donald O'Connor
|
Independent Director
|
:
|
Niraj Jain
|
Independent Director
|
:
|
Irwin Abuthan
|
Board of Commissioners:
|
:
|
John Bellis
|
Independent President Commissioner
|
Vice of Independent President Commissioner
|
:
|
Roy Nicholas Mandey
|
Commissioner
|
:
|
Monish Manohar Mansukhani
|
Commissioner
|
:
|
Adrian Suherman
With a term of office commencing from the close of this Meeting until the closing of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the financial year 2022 (two thousand and twenty two), which will be held in 2023 (two thousand and twenty three), without reducing the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company as the highest organ of the Company to be able to make appointments and / or change members of the Board of Directors and / or Board of Commissioners at any time in accordance with the provisions of the Company's articles of association and applicable laws and regulations.
Furthermore, the Board of Directors as the representatives of the Company are granted the authority to take all necessary actions in connection with the appointment and / or changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners mentioned above including but not limited to registering the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners in the Company Register and to submit and Sign all requests and other required documents.
-
Regarding determination of salary/honorarium and/or other benefits for members of the Company's Directors and Board of Commissioners.
|
Present votes
|
:
|
2,011,386,879
|
shares
|
Non-affirmative votes :
|
304,247,229
|
shares
|
Abstain votes1)
|
:
|
7,301,400
|
shares
|
Affirmative votes
|
:
|
1,707,139,650
|
shares (84.87%)
The Meeting therefore with the majority votes took the decisions as follows:
-
Approved the proposal of remuneration including salary and/or honorarium and benefits or other remuneration for the members of Board of Commissioners with a basis of formulation based on performance oriented, market competitiveness, and alignment of the Company's financial capacity to fulfil it, as well as other required matters with a maximum collective amount of 0.2% (zero point two percent) of the Company's net sales.
-
Granted authority to the Board of Commissioners to design, establish and enforce the remuneration system, including honorarium, benefits, salaries, bonuses and other remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company with a basis of formulation based on a performance oriented, market competitiveness, and alignment of the Company's financial capacity to fulfil it, as well as other required matters.
5. The Fifth Agenda
|
Present votes
|
:
|
2,011,386,879
|
shares
|
Non-affirmative votes :
|
15,313,800
|
shares
|
Abstain votes1)
|
:
|
116,700
|
shares
|
Affirmative votes
|
:
|
1,996,073,079
|
shares (99.239%)
The Meeting therefore with the majority votes took the decisions as follows:
-
Approved the transfer of shares from buyback through withdrawal of 178,734,500 (one hundred seventy eight million and seven hundred thirty four thousand and five hundred) shares which constitute all shares that have been bought-back by the Company based on the result of the Company's share buyback conducted up to 21
January 2020, by reducing the paid-up and issued capital of the Company.
-
Approved the Amendment to the Article 4 paragraph (2) and (3) of the Company's Articles of Association concerning the paid up and issued capital of the Company.
-
Approved to re-arrange all the provisions set forth in the Articles of Association in connection with the changes referred to in point (a) and point (b) of the above decisions.
-
Granted the power and authority to the Board of Directors with the right of substitution to take all necessary actions relating to the decisions of this Meeting Agenda, including drafting and re-stating all Articles of Association in a Notary Deed and conveying to the authorized institution to obtain approval and/or receipt of amendment notification to the Articles of Association, do any necessary and useful actions for this purpose with none being excluded, including to make additions and/or changes in the amendment to the Articles of Association insofar as required by the authorized institution based on the prevailing laws and regulations.
-
Approved, in the event that the reduction in the paid-up and issued capital of the Company are not granted the approval from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, thus the decision of the Fifth Agenda related to the approval of the transfer of shares resulting from buyback through withdrawal by means of reducing the paid up and issued capital of the Company is automatically void without the approval of the General
Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) and therefore Article 4 paragraph (2) and (3) of the Articles of Association of the
Company will not be amended, so that the authorized capital of the Company remains as before.
Notes:
In accordance with the Article 12 paragraph 13 of the Company's articles of association juncto OJK Regulation No. 15 / POJK.04/2020, abstain is considered equal to the majority vote of shareholders that casted vote in the Meeting.
Jakarta, 5 June 2020
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk
Board of Directors
Disclaimer
PT Matahari Department Store Tbk published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2020 03:30:03 UTC
|
|
|06/05
|PT MATAHARI DEPARTMENT STORE TBK : Summary Of The Minutes Of AGMS 4 June 2020
|
PU
|06/05
|PROPETRO INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp. - PUMP
|
BU
|06/05
|WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company - WFC
|
PR
|06/05
|FIFTH THIRD 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fifth Third Bancorp - FITB
|
BU
|06/05
|INTELSAT 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelsat S.A. - I
|
BU
|06/05
|ZOOM VIDEO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - ZM
|
BU
|06/05
|CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ELAN, GSX, LOPE, R INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
|
GL
|06/05
|CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BBBY, BIDU, GRPN, IQ INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
|
GL
|06/05
|SERVICEMASTER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV
|
BU
|06/05
|MODERNA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Moderna, Inc. - MRNA
|
GL
|
|
|