PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Summary Of The Minutes Of AGMS 4 June 2020

Approved the Company's action not to distribute the divided and book the Company's net profit for year book of 2019 amounting to IDR 1,097,331,627,799 (one trillion ninety seven billion three hundred thirty one million six hundred thirty seven thousand seven hundred ninety nine Rupiah), all of which will be referred to as the Retained Earnings.

Approved and ratified the Financial Statements for year book of 2019, as audited by the Public Accounting

Approval of the transfer of shares resulting from share buyback (treasury shares) through a withdrawal by means of a reduction in

Determination of salary/honorarium and/or other benefits for the member of Company's Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners.

a. Appointment and/or changes on the structure of the Company's Board of Directors

The appointment of Public Accountant for the year book of 2020, and granting the authority to the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners, and determine the accountant's fee and other terms of such appointment;

The plan to use the Company's profit obtained up to 31 December 2019;

Report from the Board of Directors on the Company's operational and financial activites for the year book ended on 31 December 2019, and Ratification of the Balance Sheet and Profit/Loss Statement for year book of 2019, as well as the approval for full release and discharge (

Present votes : 2,011,386,879 shares Non-affirmative votes : 190,674,258 shares Abstain votes1) : 20,050,600 shares Affirmative votes : 1,820,712,621 shares (90.52%)

Delegated the authority to Board of Commissioners of the Company to choose and appoint a Listed Public Accountant to audit the financial statements of the Company for year book of 2020 based on the recommendation from the Audit Committee and granted the authority to Board of Directors to set the honorarium and any other terms and conditions with regard to the said appointment, with the criteria set by the Company as follows:

Is a Public Accounting Firm which is ranked in the top 4 Public Accounting Firm according to the official Public Accountant Firm association with high credibility; Has affiliated certificate with international Public Accountant Firm; Included in the listed Public Accountant Firm of OJK and in accordance with the applicable regulations; Experienced in auditing big companies both local and multinational as well as public companies.

Regarding the appointment and/or changes in the structure of the Company's Directors and Board of

Commissioners, including Independent Commissioners.

Present votes : 2,011,386,879 shares Non-affirmative votes : 304,247,229 shares Abstain votes1) : 7,301,400 shares Affirmative votes : 1,707,139,650 shares (84.87%)

Approved the appointment and/or changes on the structure of the members of the Board of Directors and

Board of Commissioners as follows:

Board of Directors: : Bunjamin Jonatan Mailool President Director Vice President Director Independent : Terence Donald O'Connor Independent Director : Niraj Jain Independent Director : Irwin Abuthan Board of Commissioners: : John Bellis Independent President Commissioner Vice of Independent President Commissioner : Roy Nicholas Mandey Commissioner : Monish Manohar Mansukhani Commissioner : Adrian Suherman

With a term of office commencing from the close of this Meeting until the closing of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the financial year 2022 (two thousand and twenty two), which will be held in 2023 (two thousand and twenty three), without reducing the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company as the highest organ of the Company to be able to make appointments and / or change members of the Board of Directors and / or Board of Commissioners at any time in accordance with the provisions of the Company's articles of association and applicable laws and regulations.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors as the representatives of the Company are granted the authority to take all necessary actions in connection with the appointment and / or changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners mentioned above including but not limited to registering the composition of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners in the Company Register and to submit and Sign all requests and other required documents.

Regarding determination of salary/honorarium and/or other benefits for members of the Company's Directors and Board of Commissioners.

Present votes : 2,011,386,879 shares Non-affirmative votes : 304,247,229 shares Abstain votes1) : 7,301,400 shares Affirmative votes : 1,707,139,650 shares (84.87%)

Approved the proposal of remuneration including salary and/or honorarium and benefits or other remuneration for the members of Board of Commissioners with a basis of formulation based on performance oriented, market competitiveness, and alignment of the Company's financial capacity to fulfil it, as well as other required matters with a maximum collective amount of 0.2% (zero point two percent) of the Company's net sales. Granted authority to the Board of Commissioners to design, establish and enforce the remuneration system, including honorarium, benefits, salaries, bonuses and other remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company with a basis of formulation based on a performance oriented, market competitiveness, and alignment of the Company's financial capacity to fulfil it, as well as other required matters.

5. The Fifth Agenda

Present votes : 2,011,386,879 shares Non-affirmative votes : 15,313,800 shares Abstain votes1) : 116,700 shares Affirmative votes : 1,996,073,079 shares (99.239%)

Approved the transfer of shares from buyback through withdrawal of 178,734,500 (one hundred seventy eight million and seven hundred thirty four thousand and five hundred) shares which constitute all shares that have been bought-back by the Company based on the result of the Company's share buyback conducted up to 21

January 2020, by reducing the paid-up and issued capital of the Company. Approved the Amendment to the Article 4 paragraph (2) and (3) of the Company's Articles of Association concerning the paid up and issued capital of the Company. Approved to re-arrange all the provisions set forth in the Articles of Association in connection with the changes referred to in point (a) and point (b) of the above decisions. Granted the power and authority to the Board of Directors with the right of substitution to take all necessary actions relating to the decisions of this Meeting Agenda, including drafting and re-stating all Articles of Association in a Notary Deed and conveying to the authorized institution to obtain approval and/or receipt of amendment notification to the Articles of Association, do any necessary and useful actions for this purpose with none being excluded, including to make additions and/or changes in the amendment to the Articles of Association insofar as required by the authorized institution based on the prevailing laws and regulations. Approved, in the event that the reduction in the paid-up and issued capital of the Company are not granted the approval from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, thus the decision of the Fifth Agenda related to the approval of the transfer of shares resulting from buyback through withdrawal by means of reducing the paid up and issued capital of the Company is automatically void without the approval of the General

Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) and therefore Article 4 paragraph (2) and (3) of the Articles of Association of the

Company will not be amended, so that the authorized capital of the Company remains as before.

Notes:

In accordance with the Article 12 paragraph 13 of the Company's articles of association juncto OJK Regulation No. 15 / POJK.04/2020, abstain is considered equal to the majority vote of shareholders that casted vote in the Meeting.

Jakarta, 5 June 2020

PT Matahari Department Store Tbk

Board of Directors