PT Matahari Department Store Tbk : Summary of the Minutes of the EGMS

The Presence of Shareholders, and/or Proxy of Shareholders, Board of Commissioners, and/or Board of Directors

Uploaded the notice advertisement, explanation of the Meeting's agenda, meeting rules, proxy and other materials of the Company's meeting on the Company's website:

Announcement of the Company's plan to convene the Meeting on July 2, 2019 in Investor Daily newspaper;

Notification letter to the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (Financial Services Authority) regarding the Company's change of meeting agenda and explanation of meeting agenda on July 16, 2019;

Notification letter to the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (Financial Services Authority) regarding the Company's plan to convene the Meeting on June 25, 2019;

In connection with the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") of PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (the "Company"), hereby the summary of the Meeting's minutes:

The Meeting was attended by shareholders and/or their proxies representing 2,115,184,972 shares which was 72.726% of the total shares with valid voting rights that have been issued by Company until the date of the Meeting, amounting 2,756,784,680 shares, not including treasury shares;

The Meeting was attended by shareholders and/or their proxies representing 2,115,184,972 shares which was 72.726% of the total shares with valid voting rights that have been issued by Company until the date of the Meeting, amounting 2,756,784,680 shares, not including treasury shares;

The Meeting was chaired by the Vice President Commissioner Independent of the Company, namely Mr. Roy N. Mandey who acted as the Chairman of the Meeting based on the Board of Commissioners' Resolution dated on June 28, 2019;

The Meeting was attended by Mr. Roy N. Mandey as the members of the Company's Board of Commissioners;

The Meeting was attended by Mr. Bunjamin Jonatan Mailool, Mr. Richard Thomas Gibson, Mr. Christian Kurnia and Mr. Andre Rumantir or all of the members of the Company's Board of Directors;

The meeting also was attended by the ancillary consultants, which were from the Notary Office of Ir. Nanette Cahyanie Handari Adi Warsito SH represented by Mrs. Ir. Nanette Cahyanie Handari Adi Warsito SH, Public Accountant of Tanudiredja, Wibisana, Rintis and Partner (the member of PricewaterhouseCoopers) represented by Mr. Ade Elimin and Mrs. Anastasia Yuanita, Law Firm of Hadiputranto, Hadinoto, and Partners, represented by Mrs. Indah Respati, and Share Registrar of PT Sharestar Indonesia represented by Mr. Soeroto. Opportunity of Question and AnsweR

The shareholders and/or their proxies that presented at the Meeting were given the opportunity to submit questions and/or given opinions which related to each of the Meeting Agenda being discussed, with the mechanism of raising up hand and/or submit an inquiry form.

The number of shareholders and/or their proxies that submitted questions and/or opinions are 3 (three) person.

Mechanism of the Meeting and Decision Making The Chairman of the Meeting conveyed that the Meeting is conducted in accordance with the Meeting Rules which has been read and distributed to the shareholders before the Meeting. The Meeting Rules contains the attendance quorum, requirement of the binding decision making, question and answer procedure and voting procedure.

After the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners provides the description and explanation, the shareholders are given the opportunity to raise questions and/or opinions. After there is no question and/or opinion, the Meeting then continued to the decision making on the Company's proposals. All decisions taken through deliberation, if the deliberation is not reached, decision were resolved through voting by ballot paper. Resolutions of the Meeting

From the voting result, Meeting has decided the following resolutions:

Present votes : 2,115,184,972 shares Non affirmatives votes : 3,847,900 shares Abstain votes1) : 15,503,200 shares Affirmative votes : 2,111,337,072 shares (99.818 %)

The Meeting therefore with the majority votes took decisions as follow:

a. Approve for amendments to Article 3 of the Company's Articles of Associations in connection with the Republic of Indonesia Government Regulation Number 24 of 2018 concerning Electronic Integrated Business Licensing Services and other regulations relating to this matter.

b. Give authority and power with substitution rights to the Directors of the Company to compile, restate, sign changes and/or adjustments to the Articles of Association of the Company by completely rearranging the Articles of Association of the Company into a Notarial Deed and then conveying it to the Minister of Law and Human Rights of the