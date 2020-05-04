Log in
PT Tembaga Mulia Semanan Tbk : ANNOUNCEMENT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS PT TEMBAGA MULIA SEMANAN Tbk

05/04/2020 | 10:49pm EDT
Tuesday, 05/05/2020

PT. Tembaga Mulia Semanan Tbk. (the 'Company) hereby announced to the Shareholders, that the company intends to hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') on Thursday, dated June 11, 2020 located at Pullman Hotel Jakarta Central Park, Room Warhol 1 & 2, Jln. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav. 28, Jakarta 11470.

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company and the Regulation of the Financial Services Authority ('POJK') 15/POJK.04/2020on Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of the Public Company, hereby submitted that :

  1. The Invitation and the Agenda of the Meeting will be announced at 1 (one) Indonesian national daily newspaper , the Indonesia Stock Exchange website ('Bursa'), the Company's website and PT. KUSTODIAN SENTRAL EFEK INDONESIA ('KSEI') website on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
  1. The Shareholders which are entitled to attend / to be represented and vote in the Meeting are those who are listed in the Shareholders Register of the Company and/or the Company's shareholders in the securities sub account KSEI at the close of trading of the Company's shares on Bursa on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 16.00 Indonesian Western Time.

3. The Shareholders can propose Agenda of the Meeting with the following provisions :

a. is 1 (one) shareholder of more who represents at least 1/20 (one per twenty) of the total number of shares issued by the Company with valid voting rights;

b. submitted in writing to the Board of Directors of the Company;

c. the proposal has been received by the Board of Directors of the Company the latest 7 (seven) days prior to the date of the invitation to the Meeting.

d. the proposal shall be :

(i) done in good faith;

(ii) taking into account the interests of the Company;

(iii) is the Agenda which requires a Meeting resolutions;

(iv) include the reasons and materials for the proposal of the Meeting's Agenda; and

(v) not contrary with the prevailing laws and regulations, and the Company's Articles of Association.

Jakarta , May 5, 2020

Board of Directors

PT. Tembaga Mulia Semanan, Tbk.

Disclaimer

PT Tembaga Mulia Semanan Tbk published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 02:48:08 UTC
