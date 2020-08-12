Log in
PTCE Launches 'Faces of Pharmacy' Recognition Campaign

08/12/2020 | 10:39am EDT

Inaugural yearlong campaign will highlight four pharmacy professionals a month for their hard work and dedication to the pharmacy profession

PTCE, a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, oncology, managed care, and specialty pharmacists, is launching a yearlong recognition program called ‘Faces of Pharmacy’ to honor pharmacy professionals. Each month, PTCE will select four pharmacy professionals to feature on its website and social media platforms in recognition of their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to patients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005494/en/

In this transforming health care landscape, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and others in the industry have remained front and center among the most accessible health care providers. Faces of Pharmacy honorees are those who navigate evolving health care practices and continue to make a difference in the lives of their patients by being an integral part of their patient care plan.

PTCE is committed to recognizing the wealth of knowledge and expertise pharmacists and pharmacy technicians bring to the community,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “There is often a gap in acknowledgment for this valued health care profession. We are very excited to announce our new Faces of Pharmacy campaign and invite all to join us in showing appreciation for the continuous care and dedication of pharmacy professionals by nominating an individual for recognition.”

Nominations can be submitted online by colleagues, patients, friends and family members of outstanding pharmacists, pharmacy technicians or anyone else working within the industry. Submissions should detail what the nominee has done to ensure access to treatment and care or describe how they go above and beyond to support their patients or community.

The deadline to nominate a pharmacy professional for this month is Aug. 27. The four winners will be announced on Sept. 8.

For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, oncology, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.


© Business Wire 2020
