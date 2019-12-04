PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : Federal Secretary IT & Telecommunication visits PTCL's Zonal Office in Lahore

Islamabad, December 4, 2019: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) hosted Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary IT & Telecom and Chairman Board of Director, PTCL, during his visit to PTCL's zonal office in Lahore for a Business Review Meeting.

Functional heads of PTCL zonal management, including Business Operations, Technology and Corporate, delivered presentations to the Secretary, who showed interest in the business performance of the zone. Moreover, he shared his suggestions and view point over various aspects of market scenarios.

The Secretary also visited key PTCL facilities, including Data Center, Call Center and Training Center at Johar Town Lahore. He was given a detailed tour of the facilities available at the centers.

An open house session was conducted at the zonal office, where by, the Secretary welcomed feedback from all the participants. Furthermore, he advised all functional heads to adopt a customer centric approach and make all out efforts to facilitate PTCL customers.

The Secretary appreciated the good work done by PTCL and its management. He also expressed his pleasure over the professional standards maintained by the company. Ends