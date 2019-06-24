Log in
PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : Internet services restored partially

06/24/2019 | 11:35am EDT

PTCL working diligently on restoring internet services

Islamabad, June 24, 2019: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) would like to update its customers that due to multiple cable cuts, internet services were impacted in different regions across Pakistan.

Commenting on the scenario, Fariha Tahir Shah, General Manager, Corporate Communication, PTCL, said, 'We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers. PTCL has deployed all its technical resources to restore and stabilize the services as soon as possible. Furthermore, internet services have been partially restored in many areas.' She added that a high level investigation committee has been constituted to determine the root cause of the outage.

PTCL's technical teams are working on fully restoring the network for business continuity and high availability. Ends

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 15:34:09 UTC
