PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : Q1 - Results 2019 (Consolidated)

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Issued, subscribed and Revenue reserves Unrealized paid-up capital (loss)/gain Class "A" Class "B" Insurance General reserve Unappropriated Statutory and on investments Total reserve profit other reserves measured at fair value through OCI ----------------------------------------------------------------- (Rupees in '000) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at December 31, 2017 - Restated 37,740,000 13,260,000 2,806,993 27,497,072 5,109,744 84,837 (28) 86,498,618 Total comprehensive income for the period - Restated Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2018 - - - - 1,022,863 - - 1,022,863 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - (99) (99) - - - - 1,022,863 - (99) 1,022,764 Transfer to insurance reserve - - 178,703 - (178,703) - - - Balance as at March 31, 2018 - Restated 37,740,000 13,260,000 2,985,696 27,497,072 5,953,904 84,837 (127) 87,521,382 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the nine months period ended December 31, 2018 - - - - 4,687,141 - - 4,687,141 Other comprehensive income - - - - (3,869,136) - 98 (3,869,038) - - - - 818,005 - 98 818,103 Distribution to owners of the Holding Company Interim dividend for the year ended December 31, 2018 - Re 1.00 per share - - - - (5,100,000) - - (5,100,000) Transfer to statutory and other reserves - - - - (136,764) 136,764 - - Balance as at December 31, 2018 37,740,000 13,260,000 2,985,696 27,497,072 1,535,145 221,601 (29) 83,239,485 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2019 - - - - 1,997,914 - - 1,997,914 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - (837) (837) - - - - 1,997,914 - (837) 1,997,077 Transfer to insurance reserve - - 186,928 - (186,928) - - - Balance as at March 31, 2019 37,740,000 13,260,000 3,172,624 27,497,072 3,346,131 221,601 (866) 85,236,562

The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.