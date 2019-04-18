|
PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : Q1 - Results 2019 (Consolidated)
04/18/2019 | 03:18am EDT
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
Note
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital and reserves
Share capital
Revenue reserves
Insurance reserve
General reserve
Unappropriated profit
Statutory and other reserves Unrealized loss on investments
measured at fair value through OCI
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long term loans from banks Subordinated debt
Deposits from banking customers
Lease liabilities6 Deferred income tax
Employees retirement benefits Deferred government grants Advances from customers Long term vendor liability
Current liabilities
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
|
(Un-Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
51,000,000
|
51,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
8
|
3,172,624
|
|
2,985,696
|
Right of use assets
|
6
|
27,497,072
|
|
27,497,072
|
Intangible assets
|
|
3,346,131
|
|
1,535,145
|
Long term investments
|
|
34,015,827
|
32,017,913
|
Long term loans and advances
|
|
221,601
|
221,601
|
Long term loan to banking customers
|
|
|
|
|
Contract costs
|
(866)(29)
85,236,562 83,239,485
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,375,000
|
|
24,408,332
|
Stock in trade, stores and spares
|
|
599,640
|
|
599,640
|
Trade debts and contract assets
|
9
|
4,051,839
|
|
3,400,885
|
Loans to banking customers
|
|
16,544,511
|
|
15,558
|
Loans and advances
|
|
8,610,405
|
|
8,975,585
|
Contract costs
|
|
29,218,041
|
|
28,594,794
|
Income tax recoverable
|
|
18,423,245
|
|
18,720,796
|
Receivable from the GoP
|
|
1,090,944
|
|
1,112,453
|
Deposits, prepayments and other
|
|
25,084,052
|
|
26,951,860
|
receivables
|
|
125,997,677
|
112,779,903
|
Short term investments
|
10
|
|
|
|
Cash and bank balances
|
11
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Rs '000
|
Rs '000
|
(Un-Audited)
|
(Audited)
175,360,929 177,479,128
20,191,651-
30,387,708 31,177,147
83,90083,900
819,737706,390
243,445457,920
499,221461,145
227,586,591 210,365,630
5,506,452 6,281,620
19,880,915 18,903,883
18,657,979 16,561,918
2,529,968 1,864,766
2,033,465 1,842,504
23,254,085 23,791,348
2,164,072 2,164,072
10,362,632 10,986,451
16,218,502 17,198,237
7,794,381 9,157,769
108,402,451 108,752,568
|
Trade and other payables
|
7
|
81,817,993
|
|
81,325,176
|
|
Deposits from banking customers
|
|
17,747,179
|
|
17,133,725
|
|
Interest accrued
|
|
817,708
|
|
966,161
|
|
Short term running finance
|
|
2,072,794
|
|
1,225,137
|
|
Current portion of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term loans from banks
|
|
7,405,834
|
|
7,176,667
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
6
|
1,860,012
|
|
3,287
|
|
Long term vendor liability
|
|
11,325,774
|
|
13,532,709
|
|
Security deposits
|
|
1,497,528
|
|
1,471,112
|
|
Unpaid / unclaimed dividend
|
|
209,981
|
|
264,836
|
|
|
|
124,754,803
|
123,098,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
335,989,042
|
319,118,198
|
Total assets
|
Contingencies and commitments
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Note
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
Revenue
|
13
|
33,534,964
|
30,291,924
|
Cost of services
|
|
(24,042,384)
|
|
(21,858,708)
|
Gross profit
|
|
9,492,580
|
8,433,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and general expenses
|
14
|
(4,858,483)
|
|
(4,434,533)
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
(1,623,494)
|
|
(1,748,705)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,481,977)
|
|
(6,183,238)
|
Operating profit
|
|
3,010,603
|
2,249,978
|
Other income
|
15
|
1,469,732
|
884,240
|
Finance costs
|
|
(1,598,315)
|
(1,581,345)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
2,882,020
|
1,552,873
|
Provision for income tax
|
|
(884,106)
|
(530,010)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
1,997,914
|
1,022,863
|
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
Profit for the period
|
1,997,914
|
1,022,863
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss:
|
|
|
|
Loss on investments measured at fair value arising during the period
|
|
|
|
(981)
|
|
(188)
|
Tax effect of revaluation of investments measured at fair value
|
25
|
|
43
|
Unrealized loss on investments measured at fair value - net of tax
|
(956)
|
(145)
|
Loss on disposal transferred to income for the period
|
119
|
|
46
|
|
(837)
|
(99)
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
1,997,077
|
1,022,764
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
Note
|
|
|
Restated
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated from operations
|
16
|
10,596,819
|
11,427,187
|
Employees retirement benefits paid
|
|
(369,911)
|
(328,912)
|
Finance cost paid
|
|
(1,786,023)
|
(1,556,242)
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(711,998)
|
|
(1,973,904)
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
|
7,728,887
|
7,568,129
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure
|
|
(5,148,140)
|
|
(4,045,938)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
78,636
|
|
57,607
|
Disposal of short term investments - net
|
|
-
|
|
2,080,778
|
Long term loans and advances
|
|
(123,264)
|
|
(19,763)
|
Government grants received
|
|
-
|
|
510,800
|
Return on long term loans and short term investments
|
|
261,111
|
|
23,976
|
Net cash outflow from investing activities
|
|
(4,931,657)
|
(1,392,540)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Loan from banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,804,165)
|
|
740,819
|
Subordinated debt
|
|
-
|
|
(120)
|
Vendor liability
|
|
(4,074,743)
|
|
(2,285,094)
|
Deposits from banking customers
|
|
1,264,408
|
|
1,550,258
|
Lease liability
|
|
(1,318,655)
|
|
(6,193)
|
Dividend paid
|
|
(54,855)
|
|
(3,108)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash outflow from financing activities
|
|
(5,988,010)
|
(3,438)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(3,190,780)
|
6,172,151
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
25,130,869
|
18,536,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
17
|
21,940,089
|
24,709,041
|
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
Issued, subscribed and
|
|
|
|
Revenue reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized
|
|
|
paid-up capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(loss)/gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class "A"
|
|
|
Class "B"
|
Insurance
|
|
|
General reserve
|
|
|
Unappropriated
|
|
|
Statutory and
|
|
|
on investments
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit
|
|
|
other reserves
|
|
|
measured at fair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
value through
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OCI
|
|
|
-----------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rupees in '000) -----------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at December 31, 2017 - Restated
|
37,740,000
|
13,260,000
|
2,806,993
|
27,497,072
|
5,109,744
|
84,837
|
(28)
|
86,498,618
|
Total comprehensive income for the period - Restated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2018
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,022,863
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1,022,863
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(99)
|
(99)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,022,863
|
-
|
(99)
|
1,022,764
|
Transfer to insurance reserve
|
-
|
-
|
178,703
|
-
|
(178,703)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at March 31, 2018 - Restated
|
37,740,000
|
13,260,000
|
2,985,696
|
27,497,072
|
5,953,904
|
84,837
|
(127)
|
87,521,382
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the nine months period ended December 31, 2018
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,687,141
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
4,687,141
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3,869,136)
|
|
-
|
|
98
|
(3,869,038)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
818,005
|
-
|
98
|
818,103
|
Distribution to owners of the Holding Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim dividend for the year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018 - Re 1.00 per share
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,100,000)
|
-
|
-
|
(5,100,000)
|
Transfer to statutory and other reserves
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(136,764)
|
136,764
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at December 31, 2018
|
37,740,000
|
13,260,000
|
2,985,696
|
27,497,072
|
1,535,145
|
221,601
|
(29)
|
83,239,485
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2019
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,997,914
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1,997,914
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(837)
|
(837)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,997,914
|
-
|
(837)
|
1,997,077
|
Transfer to insurance reserve
|
-
|
-
|
186,928
|
-
|
(186,928)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at March 31, 2019
|
37,740,000
|
|
13,260,000
|
3,172,624
|
|
27,497,072
|
|
3,346,131
|
|
221,601
|
|
(866)
|
85,236,562
The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
Disclaimer
PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:17:07 UTC
|
|