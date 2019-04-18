Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : Q1 - Results 2019 (Consolidated)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 03:18am EDT

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Note

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital and reserves

Share capital

Revenue reserves

Insurance reserve

General reserve

Unappropriated profit

Statutory and other reserves Unrealized loss on investments

measured at fair value through OCI

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long term loans from banks Subordinated debt

Deposits from banking customers

Lease liabilities6 Deferred income tax

Employees retirement benefits Deferred government grants Advances from customers Long term vendor liability

Current liabilities

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

Note

Rs '000

Rs '000

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

Assets

Non-current assets

51,000,000

51,000,000

Property, plant and equipment

8

3,172,624

2,985,696

Right of use assets

6

27,497,072

27,497,072

Intangible assets

3,346,131

1,535,145

Long term investments

34,015,827

32,017,913

Long term loans and advances

221,601

221,601

Long term loan to banking customers

Contract costs

(866)(29)

85,236,562 83,239,485

Current assets

22,375,000

24,408,332

Stock in trade, stores and spares

599,640

599,640

Trade debts and contract assets

9

4,051,839

3,400,885

Loans to banking customers

16,544,511

15,558

Loans and advances

8,610,405

8,975,585

Contract costs

29,218,041

28,594,794

Income tax recoverable

18,423,245

18,720,796

Receivable from the GoP

1,090,944

1,112,453

Deposits, prepayments and other

25,084,052

26,951,860

receivables

125,997,677

112,779,903

Short term investments

10

Cash and bank balances

11

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

Rs '000

Rs '000

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

175,360,929 177,479,128

20,191,651-

30,387,708 31,177,147

83,90083,900

819,737706,390

243,445457,920

499,221461,145

227,586,591 210,365,630

5,506,452 6,281,620

19,880,915 18,903,883

18,657,979 16,561,918

2,529,968 1,864,766

2,033,465 1,842,504

23,254,085 23,791,348

2,164,072 2,164,072

10,362,632 10,986,451

16,218,502 17,198,237

7,794,381 9,157,769

108,402,451 108,752,568

Trade and other payables

7

81,817,993

81,325,176

Deposits from banking customers

17,747,179

17,133,725

Interest accrued

817,708

966,161

Short term running finance

2,072,794

1,225,137

Current portion of:

Long term loans from banks

7,405,834

7,176,667

Lease liabilities

6

1,860,012

3,287

Long term vendor liability

11,325,774

13,532,709

Security deposits

1,497,528

1,471,112

Unpaid / unclaimed dividend

209,981

264,836

124,754,803

123,098,810

Total equity and liabilities

335,989,042

319,118,198

Total assets

Contingencies and commitments

12

The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

335,989,042 319,118,198

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

Note

2019

2018

Rs '000

Rs '000

Restated

Revenue

13

33,534,964

30,291,924

Cost of services

(24,042,384)

(21,858,708)

Gross profit

9,492,580

8,433,216

Administrative and general expenses

14

(4,858,483)

(4,434,533)

Selling and marketing expenses

(1,623,494)

(1,748,705)

(6,481,977)

(6,183,238)

Operating profit

3,010,603

2,249,978

Other income

15

1,469,732

884,240

Finance costs

(1,598,315)

(1,581,345)

Profit before tax

2,882,020

1,552,873

Provision for income tax

(884,106)

(530,010)

Profit for the period

1,997,914

1,022,863

The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

Rs '000

Rs '000

Restated

Profit for the period

1,997,914

1,022,863

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss:

Loss on investments measured at fair value arising during the period

(981)

(188)

Tax effect of revaluation of investments measured at fair value

25

43

Unrealized loss on investments measured at fair value - net of tax

(956)

(145)

Loss on disposal transferred to income for the period

119

46

(837)

(99)

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,997,077

1,022,764

The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

Rs '000

Rs '000

Note

Restated

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

16

10,596,819

11,427,187

Employees retirement benefits paid

(369,911)

(328,912)

Finance cost paid

(1,786,023)

(1,556,242)

Income tax paid

(711,998)

(1,973,904)

Net cash inflow from operating activities

7,728,887

7,568,129

Cash flows from investing activities

Capital expenditure

(5,148,140)

(4,045,938)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

78,636

57,607

Disposal of short term investments - net

-

2,080,778

Long term loans and advances

(123,264)

(19,763)

Government grants received

-

510,800

Return on long term loans and short term investments

261,111

23,976

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(4,931,657)

(1,392,540)

Cash flows from financing activities

Loan from banks

(1,804,165)

740,819

Subordinated debt

-

(120)

Vendor liability

(4,074,743)

(2,285,094)

Deposits from banking customers

1,264,408

1,550,258

Lease liability

(1,318,655)

(6,193)

Dividend paid

(54,855)

(3,108)

Net cash outflow from financing activities

(5,988,010)

(3,438)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(3,190,780)

6,172,151

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

25,130,869

18,536,890

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

17

21,940,089

24,709,041

The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Issued, subscribed and

Revenue reserves

Unrealized

paid-up capital

(loss)/gain

Class "A"

Class "B"

Insurance

General reserve

Unappropriated

Statutory and

on investments

Total

reserve

profit

other reserves

measured at fair

value through

OCI

-----------------------------------------------------------------

(Rupees in '000) -----------------------------------------------------------------------

Balance as at December 31, 2017 - Restated

37,740,000

13,260,000

2,806,993

27,497,072

5,109,744

84,837

(28)

86,498,618

Total comprehensive income for the period - Restated

Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2018

-

-

-

-

1,022,863

-

-

1,022,863

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(99)

(99)

-

-

-

-

1,022,863

-

(99)

1,022,764

Transfer to insurance reserve

-

-

178,703

-

(178,703)

-

-

-

Balance as at March 31, 2018 - Restated

37,740,000

13,260,000

2,985,696

27,497,072

5,953,904

84,837

(127)

87,521,382

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the nine months period ended December 31, 2018

-

-

-

-

4,687,141

-

-

4,687,141

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(3,869,136)

-

98

(3,869,038)

-

-

-

-

818,005

-

98

818,103

Distribution to owners of the Holding Company

Interim dividend for the year ended

December 31, 2018 - Re 1.00 per share

-

-

-

-

(5,100,000)

-

-

(5,100,000)

Transfer to statutory and other reserves

-

-

-

-

(136,764)

136,764

-

-

Balance as at December 31, 2018

37,740,000

13,260,000

2,985,696

27,497,072

1,535,145

221,601

(29)

83,239,485

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2019

-

-

-

-

1,997,914

-

-

1,997,914

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(837)

(837)

-

-

-

-

1,997,914

-

(837)

1,997,077

Transfer to insurance reserve

-

-

186,928

-

(186,928)

-

-

-

Balance as at March 31, 2019

37,740,000

13,260,000

3,172,624

27,497,072

3,346,131

221,601

(866)

85,236,562

The annexed notes 1 to 23 are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:08aTCS : BankTCS Group adds new participants to its long-term management incentive...Limassol, Cyprus — 18 April 2019.TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the «Group») Russia'... Read more18 Apr 2019
PU
04:08aTAYLOR WIMPEY : First time buyers purchase dream home in the heart of Tenterden
PU
04:08aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SXE
PU
04:08aRETI TELEMATICHE ITALIANE : Retelit expands its international network footprint to the US and consolidates asian presence opening a new pop in Hong Kong “Now we are a global operator”
PU
04:08aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We make the move easier for second time buyers in Aylesbury
PU
04:08aNestle Sales Rise on Higher U.S. Prices, Petcare -- Update
DJ
04:07aYUM BRANDS : shows leadership among fast food peers, takes encouraging first step to mitigate its climate change impacts
AQ
04:06aLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : NNPC Denies Spending $22 Billion On Brass LNG Project
AQ
04:05aVAXIMM : Announces Presentations at ASCO 2019 and Other Upcoming Industry and Scientific Events
EQ
04:05aNEXT GREEN WAVE : Begins Cannabis Production
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
2UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
3LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
4AMAZON.COM : Amazon, facing entrenched rivals, says to shut China online store
5NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About