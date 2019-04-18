Log in
PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : Q1 - Results 2019 (PTCL standalone)

04/18/2019 | 03:18am EDT

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

Note

Rs '000

Rs '000

Note

Rs '000

Rs '000

Equity and liabilities

Assets

Equity

Share capital and reserves

Non-current assets

Share capital

51,000,000

51,000,000

Property, plant and equipment

8

106,986,271

106,151,422

Right of use assets

6

1,344,034

-

Revenue reserves

Intangible assets

1,589,380

1,690,725

Insurance reserve

3,172,624

2,985,696

Long term investments

8,968,757

8,968,757

General reserve

27,497,072

27,497,072

Long term loans and advances

10,806,502

10,690,139

Unappropriated profit

3,912,076

2,088,583

Contract cost

386,643

364,502

34,581,772

32,571,351

130,081,587

127,865,545

85,581,772

83,571,351

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Current assets

Deferred income tax

6,764,484

6,991,303

Stores and spares

5,232,660

6,067,575

Employees retirement benefits

29,181,125

28,487,425

Contract cost

1,159,927

1,093,505

Deferred government grants

7,737,241

7,841,637

Trade debts and contract assets

9

19,429,807

16,178,523

Advances from customers

1,090,944

1,112,453

Loans and advances

2,430,509

1,762,470

Lease liabilities

6

1,058,356

-

Income tax recoverable

15,648,971

16,478,323

45,832,150

44,432,818

Receivable from the GoP

2,164,072

2,164,072

Prepayments and other receivables

14,693,043

14,128,424

Current liabilities

Short term investments

10

5,041,874

4,930,370

Cash and bank balances

11

4,727,842

5,375,026

Trade and other payables

7

68,225,896

67,195,789

70,528,705

68,178,288

Security deposits

582,312

579,039

Unpaid / unclaimed dividend

209,981

264,836

Current maturity of lease liabilities

6

178,181

-

69,196,370

68,039,664

Total equity and liabilities

Total assets

200,610,292

196,043,833

200,610,292

196,043,833

Contingencies and commitments

12

The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

Note

Rs '000

Rs '000

Restated

Revenue

13

17,864,813

17,970,362

Cost of services

(13,121,683)

(12,789,974)

Gross profit

4,743,130

5,180,388

Administrative and general expenses

14

(2,046,181)

(2,061,254)

Selling and marketing expenses

(707,889)

(819,753)

(2,754,070)

(2,881,007)

Operating profit

1,989,060

2,299,381

Other income

15

1,007,077

571,641

Finance costs

(82,483)

(174,432)

Profit before tax

2,913,654

2,696,590

Provision for income tax

(903,233)

(862,457)

Profit for the period

2,010,421

1,834,133

Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)

0.39

0.36

The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

Rs '000

Rs '000

Restated

Profit for the period

2,010,421

1,834,133

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,010,421

1,834,133

The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

Note

Rs '000

Rs '000

Restated

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

16

4,255,419

6,512,943

Employees retirement benefits paid

(273,334)

(242,422)

Income tax paid

(300,700)

(1,581,845)

Net cash inflow from operating activities

3,681,385

4,688,676

Cash flows from investing activities

Capital expenditure

(4,301,972)

(2,647,773)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

36,237

1,030

Disposal of short term investments - net

-

3,080,778

Long term loans and advances

(150,415)

9,889

Return on long term loan to subsidiaries

154,493

78,376

Return on short term investments

145,100

226,332

Long term investments in Ubank

-

(1,000,000)

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(4,116,557)

(251,368)

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividend paid

(54,855)

(3,108)

Lease liability

(45,653)

-

Net cash outflow from financing activities

(100,508)

(3,108)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(535,680)

4,434,200

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

10,305,396

16,770,299

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

17

9,769,716

21,204,499

The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Issued, subscribed and

Revenue reserves

paid-up capital

Total

Class "A"

Class "B"

Insurance

General

Unappropriated

reserve

reserve

profit

-------------------------------------------------------------

(Rupees in '000) -------------------------------------------------------------------

Balance as at December 31, 2017 - Restated

37,740,000

13,260,000

2,806,993

27,497,072

3,797,720

85,101,785

Total comprehensive income for the period- Restated

Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2018

-

-

-

-

1,834,133

1,834,133

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,834,133

1,834,133

Transfer to insurance reserve

-

-

178,703

-

(178,703)

-

Balance as at March 31,2018 - Restated

37,740,000

13,260,000

2,985,696

27,497,072

5,453,150

86,935,918

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the nine months period ended December 31, 2018

-

-

-

-

5,588,314

5,588,314

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,852,881)

(3,852,881)

-

-

-

-

1,735,433

1,735,433

Distribution to owners of the Company

Interim dividend for the year ended

December 31, 2018 - Re 1.00 per share

-

-

-

-

(5,100,000)

(5,100,000)

Balance as at December 31, 2018

37,740,000

13,260,000

2,985,696

27,497,072

2,088,583

83,571,351

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2019

-

-

-

-

2,010,421

2,010,421

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,010,421

2,010,421

Transfer to insurance reserve

-

-

186,928

-

(186,928)

-

Balance as at March 31, 2019

37,740,000

13,260,000

3,172,624

27,497,072

3,912,076

85,581,772

The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

President & CEO

Chairman

Disclaimer

PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:17:08 UTC
