PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : Q1 - Results 2019 (PTCL standalone)

PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)

Issued, subscribed and Revenue reserves paid-up capital Total Class "A" Class "B" Insurance General Unappropriated reserve reserve profit ------------------------------------------------------------- (Rupees in '000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at December 31, 2017 - Restated 37,740,000 13,260,000 2,806,993 27,497,072 3,797,720 85,101,785 Total comprehensive income for the period- Restated Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2018 - - - - 1,834,133 1,834,133 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - - - - 1,834,133 1,834,133 Transfer to insurance reserve - - 178,703 - (178,703) - Balance as at March 31,2018 - Restated 37,740,000 13,260,000 2,985,696 27,497,072 5,453,150 86,935,918 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the nine months period ended December 31, 2018 - - - - 5,588,314 5,588,314 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - (3,852,881) (3,852,881) - - - - 1,735,433 1,735,433 Distribution to owners of the Company Interim dividend for the year ended December 31, 2018 - Re 1.00 per share - - - - (5,100,000) (5,100,000) Balance as at December 31, 2018 37,740,000 13,260,000 2,985,696 27,497,072 2,088,583 83,571,351 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2019 - - - - 2,010,421 2,010,421 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - - - - 2,010,421 2,010,421 Transfer to insurance reserve - - 186,928 - (186,928) - Balance as at March 31, 2019 37,740,000 13,260,000 3,172,624 27,497,072 3,912,076 85,581,772

