|
PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : Q1 - Results 2019 (PTCL standalone)
04/18/2019 | 03:18am EDT
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
(Un-Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
(Un-Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
Note
|
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
Note
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
Equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
51,000,000
|
51,000,000
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
8
|
106,986,271
|
106,151,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right of use assets
|
6
|
1,344,034
|
-
|
Revenue reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
1,589,380
|
1,690,725
|
Insurance reserve
|
|
|
3,172,624
|
|
2,985,696
|
Long term investments
|
|
8,968,757
|
8,968,757
|
General reserve
|
|
|
27,497,072
|
|
27,497,072
|
Long term loans and advances
|
|
10,806,502
|
10,690,139
|
Unappropriated profit
|
|
|
3,912,076
|
|
2,088,583
|
Contract cost
|
|
386,643
|
|
364,502
|
|
|
|
34,581,772
|
|
32,571,351
|
|
|
130,081,587
|
127,865,545
|
|
|
85,581,772
|
83,571,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
|
6,764,484
|
|
6,991,303
|
Stores and spares
|
|
5,232,660
|
6,067,575
|
Employees retirement benefits
|
|
|
29,181,125
|
|
28,487,425
|
Contract cost
|
|
1,159,927
|
1,093,505
|
Deferred government grants
|
|
|
7,737,241
|
|
7,841,637
|
Trade debts and contract assets
|
9
|
19,429,807
|
16,178,523
|
Advances from customers
|
|
|
1,090,944
|
|
1,112,453
|
Loans and advances
|
|
2,430,509
|
1,762,470
|
Lease liabilities
|
6
|
|
1,058,356
|
|
-
|
Income tax recoverable
|
|
15,648,971
|
16,478,323
|
|
|
45,832,150
|
44,432,818
|
Receivable from the GoP
|
|
2,164,072
|
2,164,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
|
14,693,043
|
14,128,424
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short term investments
|
10
|
5,041,874
|
4,930,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and bank balances
|
11
|
4,727,842
|
|
5,375,026
|
Trade and other payables
|
7
|
|
68,225,896
|
|
67,195,789
|
|
|
70,528,705
|
68,178,288
|
Security deposits
|
|
|
582,312
|
|
579,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid / unclaimed dividend
|
|
|
209,981
|
|
264,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturity of lease liabilities
|
6
|
|
178,181
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,196,370
|
68,039,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,610,292
|
|
196,043,833
|
|
200,610,292
|
|
196,043,833
|
Contingencies and commitments
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
|
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
Revenue
|
13
|
17,864,813
|
17,970,362
|
Cost of services
|
|
(13,121,683)
|
|
(12,789,974)
|
Gross profit
|
|
4,743,130
|
5,180,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and general expenses
|
14
|
|
|
(2,046,181)
|
|
(2,061,254)
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
(707,889)
|
|
(819,753)
|
|
|
|
(2,754,070)
|
|
(2,881,007)
|
Operating profit
|
|
1,989,060
|
2,299,381
|
Other income
|
15
|
1,007,077
|
571,641
|
Finance costs
|
|
(82,483)
|
(174,432)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
2,913,654
|
2,696,590
|
Provision for income tax
|
|
(903,233)
|
(862,457)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
2,010,421
|
1,834,133
|
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
Profit for the period
|
2,010,421
|
1,834,133
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
2,010,421
|
1,834,133
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
President & CEO
|
|
Chairman
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
Rs '000
|
|
Rs '000
|
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated from operations
|
16
|
4,255,419
|
6,512,943
|
Employees retirement benefits paid
|
|
(273,334)
|
(242,422)
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(300,700)
|
(1,581,845)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
|
3,681,385
|
4,688,676
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure
|
|
(4,301,972)
|
|
(2,647,773)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
36,237
|
|
1,030
|
Disposal of short term investments - net
|
|
-
|
|
3,080,778
|
Long term loans and advances
|
|
(150,415)
|
|
9,889
|
Return on long term loan to subsidiaries
|
|
154,493
|
|
78,376
|
Return on short term investments
|
|
145,100
|
|
226,332
|
Long term investments in Ubank
|
|
-
|
|
(1,000,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash outflow from investing activities
|
|
(4,116,557)
|
(251,368)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend paid
|
|
(54,855)
|
|
(3,108)
|
Lease liability
|
|
(45,653)
|
|
-
|
Net cash outflow from financing activities
|
|
(100,508)
|
(3,108)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(535,680)
|
4,434,200
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
10,305,396
|
|
16,770,299
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
17
|
9,769,716
|
21,204,499
|
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (UN-AUDITED)
|
|
Issued, subscribed and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue reserves
|
|
|
|
|
paid-up capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Class "A"
|
|
|
|
Class "B"
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance
|
|
|
|
General
|
Unappropriated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rupees in '000) -------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
|
Balance as at December 31, 2017 - Restated
|
37,740,000
|
13,260,000
|
2,806,993
|
27,497,072
|
|
|
3,797,720
|
85,101,785
|
Total comprehensive income for the period- Restated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2018
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,834,133
|
|
1,834,133
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
1,834,133
|
1,834,133
|
Transfer to insurance reserve
|
-
|
-
|
178,703
|
-
|
|
|
(178,703)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at March 31,2018 - Restated
|
37,740,000
|
13,260,000
|
2,985,696
|
27,497,072
|
|
|
5,453,150
|
86,935,918
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the nine months period ended December 31, 2018
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,588,314
|
|
5,588,314
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3,852,881)
|
|
(3,852,881)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
1,735,433
|
1,735,433
|
Distribution to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim dividend for the year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018 - Re 1.00 per share
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
(5,100,000)
|
(5,100,000)
|
Balance as at December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,740,000
|
13,260,000
|
2,985,696
|
27,497,072
|
|
|
2,088,583
|
83,571,351
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2019
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,010,421
|
|
2,010,421
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
2,010,421
|
2,010,421
|
Transfer to insurance reserve
|
-
|
-
|
186,928
|
-
|
|
|
(186,928)
|
-
|
Balance as at March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,740,000
|
13,260,000
|
3,172,624
|
27,497,072
|
|
|
3,912,076
|
85,581,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The annexed notes 1 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
President & CEO
|
Chairman
Disclaimer
PTCL - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:17:08 UTC
|
|