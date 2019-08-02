PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : concludes Flagship Summer Program

Islamabad, August 2, 2019: PTCL concludes its Experia Flagship Summer Program at a Closing Ceremony held at PTCL Headquarters, Islamabad. The Experia program is conducted every year in which selected students develop their professional skills over the course of six weeks.

This program enables selected students of renowned universities with experiential learning and hence contribute towards the development of future leadership. More than 600 applicants took the assessment for this Program. The selected candidates went through a rigorous On-Campus Assessment Process.

Every applicant who reported to the PTCL Assessment Center also received a Customized Individual Assessment Center Report, which helped them to know their strong and weak areas as professionals. The Report also acted as a feedback tool for identifying areas of improvement in every individual and how they could develop their professional skills in the future.

During the program, the Experians worked on real-time business projects. They also underwent a holistic learning program in various functions like Employee Health & Safety Initiatives, Corporate Social Responsibility, Functional & Behavioral Competency Development, Organization Culture, Way of Work and Exposure to Leadership Teams.

On the successful completion of the PTCL Flagship Summer Program, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, said, 'I am happy that we hosted some of the best young talent in the country and I am confident that this program will be a good way for them to start their professional career. I am confident that this hands on learning experience will benefit them immensely. Having experienced different functions and departments of PTCL, Experians were able to understand and learn how leading ICT company operates and delivers in Pakistan.'

As part of the program, the Experians also participated in a CSR activity driven by the PTCL Razakaar Force. The intervention was focused around a custom-developed conversation on bullying with primary school students. The Experians delivered the content effectively reinforcing with a role play, a pledge and a colouring activity. The activity was simultaneously conducted at the Saaya Trust School Islamabad, the SOS School Lahore and the Wisdom House Academy Karachi. A total of 193 primary school students were reached and 114 volunteer hours were expended on the activity across the three cities.

Being a national company, PTCL believes in providing a diverse, progressive and enabling environment to the country's youth to develop their talents. Ends