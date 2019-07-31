PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : supports NIC Karachi on graduation of its first cohort of startups

Islamabad, July 31, 2019: PTCL is proud to support the startups incubated at National Incubation Center (NIC), Karachi at a special graduation ceremony for their first cohort of startups at its facility in NED University, Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by Syed Shahzad Shah, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communication, PTCL, Fariha Tahir Shah, GM Corporate Communication, PTCL, Atif Rais Khan, Chief Executive Officer, LMKT, Shabahat Ali Shah, Executive Director National Information Technology Board (NITB), Shahjahan Chaudhry, Project Director, NIC Karachi, along with tech entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals and students. The 17 graduating startups span a variety of industries, including, education, agriculture, commerce, waste disposal and robotics.

On the occasion, Syed Shahzad Shah, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communication, PTCL, said, 'On behalf of PTCL, I would like to congratulate all the startups, who successfully graduated today. We are glad to be partners with NIC Karachi and Peshawar as PTCL believes in supporting the talented youth of Pakistan as they are the future leaders who will take our country to the next level of growth. I would also like to congratulate the management of NIC Karachi, LMKT and Ignite for achieving this milestone. We will continue to extend our support in building entrepreneurial spirit in the youth of Pakistan.'

On the occasion, Shahjahan Chaudhry, Director NIC Karachi, said, 'NIC Karachi's inaugural graduation ceremony is not just an important milestone for the Center, it is a landmark moment for the Sindh's startup ecosystem. We are happy to have PTCL's presence at this ceremony, who have supported us in our journey. At NIC Karachi, we aim to nurture the spirit of independent thinking in our youth and this is reflected in the diversity of the startups we have incubated here.'

Launched in 2018, NIC Karachi is an Ignite-MoITT funded incubator that is operated by LMKT in collaboration with PTCL, HBL, PPAF and NED University. The Center aims to incubate over 200 next-gen businesses in five years. NIC Karachi offers entrepreneurs and promising startups from Sindh a variety of programs, ranging from two-day boot camps to year-long acceleration programs, as well as access to mentor and investor networks, and technical resources.

Being a national company, PTCL supports initiatives and programs that help youth and entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Ends