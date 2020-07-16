Public Utility Commission of Texas

1701 N. Congress, P.O. Box 13326, Austin, TX 78711-3326 Fax 512-936-7003

News Release Contact: Andrew Barlow July 16, 2020 Andrew.Barlow@PUC.Texas.GOV

PUC FORMALIZES ELECTRICITY RELIEF PROGRAM EXTENSION

Deferred Payment Plan mandate also extended to August 31, 2020

Austin, TX - In today's open meeting of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, commissioners voted to extend the state's Electricity Relief Program to August 31, 2020. Citing the governor's July 10, 2020 decision to extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration for all Texas counties, the orders extend the protection from disconnections for non-payment for ERP participants, continues the requirement for Retail Electric Providers to offer deferred payment plans when requested, and sets August 31, 2020 as the last day for enrollment in the ERP.

"This pandemic is far from over, so we will continue to monitor its impact on Texas utility customers as we follow the governor's lead on assisting the Texans who need it most," said Chairman DeAnn Walker. "Our goal is to ensure our state emerges from these troubled times with our competitive electricity marketplace intact and its benefits positively affecting customers across the state."

The approved orders also laid out guidelines for the continued collection of the $0.33/megawatt hour rider charge by transmission distribution utilities (TDUs), requiring them to notify the PUC with a tariff rate cancellation seven days prior to the collection of revenues equal to their ERP expenses. All TDUs will be required to file a comprehensive final program report by December 1, 2020.

"Regulatory certainty is a hallmark of the Texas model and we're doing our best to keep everyone in the equation informed as to our intentions," said Commissioner Arthur D'Andrea. "The entities under our purview have worked hard to respond to our guidance and I expect they'll continue to do so for the duration of the ERP."

The orders also clarified the steps for booking regulatory assets to offset any over- or under- collection of funds by program's end, to be resolved in future rate cases. In addition, the orders addressed administrative housekeeping issues, including the end of the filing deadline suspension thanks to the successful, widespread adoption of electronic filing.