PUCO Makes Unanimous Decision to Dismiss Complaint Against NEP

01/29/2019 | 02:58pm EST

Nationwide Energy Partners (NEP) is pleased to announce the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has dismissed the complaint filed against NEP in case No. 17-2002-EL-CSS. The PUCO decision stated, “NEP provided credible, uncontested evidence that it only provides services on a contract basis to property owners, managers and developers, not to the general public.”

The PUCO also determined that NEP satisfied the Relevant Price Test with undisputed evidence that NEP charged less than the host utility residential rate for the Complainant's usage. This test was developed by the PUCO to determine if residential submetering by the property owner is ancillary to the landlords primary business and charges do not exceed what residents would have paid to the local public utility for equivalent usage on a total bill basis under default service tariffs.

For 20 years, NEP has provided a variety of services on behalf of multi-family property owners to help them accurately and efficiently meter and bill the utilities portion of their rent to residents. NEP is committed to abiding by all relevant regulations, laws and rules to serve its property-owner clients and their residents.

Future Focus

Looking ahead, the growing focus on sustainability in multi-family operations is driving change across the industry. In response, NEP recently introduced its new Smart Property Platform, a comprehensive suite of integrated, sustainable solutions. The platform enables unparalleled operational efficiencies and customization for multi-family property owners. A wide variety of integrated, smart technologies such as electric and water meters, thermostats, water heater controls, community Wi-Fi and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices can be added to connect residents and property owners to their communities in an entirely new way.

As property owners battle rising costs from labor, materials, insurance and operational expenses, this unique approach provides a highly efficient, digital connection with real-time energy, maintenance and sustainability information for their assets. At the same time, resident demand for smart apartment technologies is growing exponentially. “Our new platform provides developers with a winning combination that serves both needs,” said Nationwide Energy Partners COO J.T. Kreager. “We continue to provide multi-family developers with unique operational innovation and best-in-class services.”

For more information on sustainability and other benefits NEP provides to multi-family property owners and their communities, please visit www.nationwideenergypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
