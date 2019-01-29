PUCO Makes Unanimous Decision to Dismiss Complaint Against NEP

Nationwide Energy Partners (NEP) is pleased to announce the Public
Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has dismissed the complaint filed
against NEP in case No. 17-2002-EL-CSS. The PUCO decision stated, “NEP
provided credible, uncontested evidence that it only provides services
on a contract basis to property owners, managers and developers, not to
the general public.”
The PUCO also determined that NEP satisfied the Relevant Price Test with
undisputed evidence that NEP charged less than the host utility
residential rate for the Complainant's usage. This test was developed by
the PUCO to determine if residential submetering by the property owner
is ancillary to the landlords primary business and charges do not exceed
what residents would have paid to the local public utility for
equivalent usage on a total bill basis under default service tariffs.
For 20 years, NEP has provided a variety of services on behalf of
multi-family property owners to help them accurately and efficiently
meter and bill the utilities portion of their rent to residents. NEP is
committed to abiding by all relevant regulations, laws and rules to
serve its property-owner clients and their residents.
Future Focus
Looking ahead, the growing focus on sustainability in multi-family
operations is driving change across the industry. In response, NEP
recently introduced its new Smart Property Platform, a comprehensive
suite of integrated, sustainable solutions. The platform enables
unparalleled operational efficiencies and customization for multi-family
property owners. A wide variety of integrated, smart technologies such
as electric and water meters, thermostats, water heater controls,
community Wi-Fi and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices can be added
to connect residents and property owners to their communities in an
entirely new way.
As property owners battle rising costs from labor, materials, insurance
and operational expenses, this unique approach provides a highly
efficient, digital connection with real-time energy, maintenance and
sustainability information for their assets. At the same time, resident
demand for smart apartment technologies is growing exponentially. “Our
new platform provides developers with a winning combination that serves
both needs,” said Nationwide Energy Partners COO J.T. Kreager. “We
continue to provide multi-family developers with unique operational
innovation and best-in-class services.”
For more information on sustainability and other benefits NEP provides
to multi-family property owners and their communities, please visit www.nationwideenergypartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005840/en/