PUCO directs utilities to suspend meter readings, non-essential work

03/20/2020 | 10:15pm EDT

COLUMBUS, OHIO (March 20, 2020) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today issued an order directing Ohio's electric, natural gas, water & wastewater distribution utilities to suspend any in-person meter reading activities, and any other non-essential work that would create unnecessary social contact.

In its order, the Commission noted functions that are necessary to initiate new service or to ensure the continuity of service should be deemed essential and should continue during the state of emergency.

Utility customers who have questions or concerns regarding their utility service are encouraged to contact the PUCO online at PUCO.ohio.gov/contact-us.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the Ohio Department of Health website at www.odh.ohio.gov or coronavirus.ohio.gov

A copy of today's entry is available on the PUCO website by clicking the link to the docketing information system (DIS) and searching for case 20-591-AU-UNC.

-30-

Disclaimer

Ohio Public Utilities Commission published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 02:14:01 UTC
