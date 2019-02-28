PUMA and City Football Group Sign Global Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Sports company PUMA and City Football Group have signed a global
long-term partnership, which will see PUMA supply the reigning English
Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as sister clubs in
Australia, Spain, Uruguay and China.
Starting in July 2019, PUMA will be the official partner of Manchester
City FC, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Club Atlético Torque and Sichuan
Jiuniu FC, supplying all representative teams including men’s, women’s
and youth football.
“PUMA’s partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we
have ever done - both in scope and ambition,” said Bjørn Gulden, CEO of
PUMA. “We are very excited to partner with City Football Group, whose
success, ambition and drive for innovation has seen them setting new
standards, on and off the field. We look forward to building the most
innovative partnership in football by redefining the sports partnership
model both on and off the pitch. We want to maximise on-field
performance as well as football culture, in areas such as music, gaming
and fashion to connect and inspire the fanbase of each team.”
“This announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for City
Football Group,” said Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Football Group. “Our
relationship with PUMA, covering five City Football Group clubs across
four continents, will reset the model for sports partnerships on a truly
global scale whilst being locally relevant and authentic for fans around
the world. PUMA share our vision for challenging expectations, and we
are looking forward to what we believe will be a ground-breaking
partnership.”
This PUMA and City Football Group partnership is shaped by shared values
of authenticity and innovation, and a genuine love for beautiful
football. These values will drive the partnership to change the game
beyond the pitch, pioneering new ways to push forward the clubs’
communities, teams, and football whilst also bringing fans together at
both local and global levels.
PUMA and Manchester City are already linked via several player
partnerships, including Caroline Weir, Pauline Bremer and Nikita Parris
in the Women’s Team in addition to men’s club captain Vincent Kompany,
midfielder David Silva and striker Sergio Agüero, who famously scored in
the last seconds of City’s final game of the 2011/2012 season to clinch
the first of three league titles for the club in the modern era.
