PUMP INFY ZEN TWTR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

11/08/2019 | 11:20am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019
Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering and/or between February 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019.

Get additional information about PUMP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/propetro-holding-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4269 

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Class Period: July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019

Get additional information about INFY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/infosys-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4269 

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Class Period: February 6, 2019 and October 1, 2019

Get additional information about ZEN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/zendesk-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4269 

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019
Class Period: August 6, 2019 and October 23, 2019

Get additional information about TWTR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4269 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
